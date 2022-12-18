Read full article on original website
Apple adds M1 Mac desktops and Studio Display to the Self Service Repair program
Apple has expanded its self-repair program once again. As noted by Six Colors and The Verge, folks in the US can now try to fix issues with the M1 iMac, M1 Mac mini, Mac Studio and Apple Studio Display themselves with genuine parts, repair manuals and tools. The self-repair program...
Get an Apple MagSafe Duo-inspired charger for just $45
If you plan on purchasing an iPhone or AirPods this holiday season, you may need to add new charging accessories to the mix. AirPods don’t ship with an adapter, and Apple also stoped last year. Buying charging bricks isn’t an issue in and of itself, but juggling multiple gadgets at once can result in unwanted cable clutter on your desk or nightstand or in your pocket. WonderCube’s solution is the MagStack, a foldable three-in-one wireless charging station that can support your mobile devices with a single cable. For a limited time, , the best price you’ll find online.
Amazon sale knocks up to $270 off Roborock robot vacuums
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you want...
Delta will reportedly offer free WiFi starting next year
The airline is currently testing the program with frequent flyers. Delta Air Lines reportedly plans to offer free WiFi to all its passengers as soon as next year, according to the Wall Street Journal. The airline is already testing free wireless internet for members of its frequent-flier program, and it's expected to expand significantly through 2023.
Save $100 on Deeper Network’s travel-friendly DPN at its lowest price ever
Leaving a digital footprint is inevitable in 2022 and beyond. With every online interaction, whether that’s a website visit or a purchase, can build a picture of the type of person you are and pitch content to subtly influence your decisions. On the extreme end, hackers can gather your data and threaten your anonymity.
Amazon and EU finalize third-party seller antitrust deal
Has agreed to change some business practices in the European Union as part of legally binding commitments with the bloc's executive branch. The European Commission said will put antitrust investigations over how Amazon treats third-party sellers to bed for the time being. Amazon will need to abide by the commitments for between five and seven years or it could face hefty fines.
Nike Training Club workout videos coming to Netflix on December 30th
30 hours of fitness videos are heading to the streaming service, just in time for New Year's resolutions. Netflix announced today that Nike Training Club workout videos are heading to the streaming service. The first batch of videos will be available for all Netflix subscribers starting on December 30th. Nike...
The Lastpass hack was worse than the company first reported
Because of course it was. After being hacked for the second time in as many years this August, password manager app Lastpass announced on Thursday the most recent intrusion was much more damaging than initially reported with the attackers having made off with users' password vaults in some cases. That means the thieves have people's entire collections of encrypted personal data, if not the immediate method to unlock them.
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
Ubisoft explains how Stadia users can get free PC copies of games
You’ll be able to stream them through GeForce Now or Luna. After Google announced Stadia's shutdown earlier this year, Ubisoft said it would help users transfer their purchases to PC. We got more detail today, as the publisher says it will provide free PC versions of all Ubisoft games bought on Stadia. The publisher also has other perks to make the transition as smooth as possible for jilted users of Google's platform.
Lenovo updates its IdeaPad Pro and Slim laptops with the latest Intel and AMD chips
We’re not that far away from CES, where we should expect new chip announcements from Intel and AMD. That’s normally followed by a raft of Windows 11 laptop announcements that use the new silicon, but Lenovo has decided to get its news out of the door well ahead of time. Unfortunately, that means there’s some vague references to next-generation chips from Intel, AMD and NVIDIA. But you can probably guess when those details will be filled in, and what they’ll likely represent.
The Guardian hit by suspected ransomware attack
The 'serious IT incident' hasn't stopped the newspaper from publishing stories online. Prominent news organizations are high-value targets for hackers and it appears that The Guardian is the latest to have fallen victim to an attack. A "serious IT incident" struck the publication on Tuesday evening. “We believe this to be a attack but are continuing to consider all possibilities," editor-in-chief Katharine Viner and Guardian Media Group chief executive Anna Bateson told employees in a note. "Our technology teams have been working to deal with all aspects of this incident, with the vast majority of our staff able to work from home as we did during the pandemic."
How Meta flunked its first year as a metaverse company
A year ago, Meta was riding high on the metaverse. The company had just completed its rebranding from Facebook to Meta. Social networks, as Mark Zuckerberg explained, were no longer a singular focus for the company. “From now on, we're going to be metaverse-first, not Facebook first,” he said.
TikTok will explain why it recommends videos on its 'For You' page
The algorithm that powers TikTok’s “For You” page has long been a source of fascination and suspicion. Fans often remark on the app’s eerie accuracy, while TikTok critics have at times speculated the company could subtly manipulate its algorithm to influence its users in more nefarious ways.
Google is making its internal video-blurring privacy tool open source
Google has announced that two of its latest privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs), including one that blurs objects in a video, will be provided to anyone for free via open source. The new tools are part of Google's Protected Computing initiative designed to transform "how, when and where data is processed to technically ensure its privacy and safety," the company said.
The Morning After: 'Avatar' sequel crashed some movie projectors in Japan
In Japan, the big premiere week of James Cameron’s Avatar sequel was hit with technical problems in some movie theaters. One venue in central Japan was forced to reduce the 48 fps frame rate down to the traditional 24 fps – one of the major technical innovations of Avatar: The Way of Water. The Avatar sequel is actually available in multiple formats, including 2D 48 fps, 3D 48 fps and regular 24 fps. If you see the 48 fps version, it only uses the HFR tech for action sequences, while dialog and slower scenes are dialed down to 24 fps by duplicating frames. Intrigued by high frame rates? Check out Devindra Hardawar’s (spoiler-free) review of Avatar: The Way of Water, right here.
