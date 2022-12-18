Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Fe sheriffs need public’s help in locating November homicide suspect
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an accused killer. Michael Sweeney is charged with killing Adan Ponce in November. His body was found wrapped in a tarp at a home on Arroyo Coyote. The sheriff’s office says Sweeney is known to drive a dark-colored […]
YAHOO!
Santa Fe County murder suspect's hearing delayed over lack of a lawyer
Dec. 22—Murder suspect Manuel Rios Alderete was teary-eyed as he walked into his first appearance Thursday in First Judicial District Court, where he appeared to be stifling his emotions as court officials determined he had no legal representative. The Santa Fe man is one of numerous suspects in the...
New Mexico State Police increases enforcement for Christmas holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Christmas just three days away, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is encouraging drivers to make safety a top priority this holiday season. As part of the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative, NMSP will be increasing patrols beginning Friday, December 23rd, through Monday, December 26th. Law […]
KOAT 7
APD: Half a million dollars stolen in ATM skimmer bust
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ion Costinel Matusanu, 47, and Cirstian Mr Ion-Dinu, 35, were arrested and charged with ties to a large fraud ring that led to an ATM skimmer scheme in Albuquerque on Tuesday, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. APD said Matusanu and Ion-Dinu skimmed ATMs at several...
Albuquerque police determine man shot himself after crash on Tramway
The investigation into the police shooting is ongoing.
Woman arrested for multiple DWI’s accepts plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Whitey, who has been arrested multiple times for DWI took a plea deal Wednesday. Whitey pleaded guilty to three separate DWI offences and admitted her identity to two prior DWI’s. A judge ordered Whitey to take part in the DWI court program. If she completes the program, she will get credit […]
APD: Barelas neighborhood shooting kills 1; self-defense could have been involved
APD said officers responded to the incident around 10:24 a.m. Wednesday.
KRQE News 13
APD: Individual involved in northwest Albuquerque SWAT taken into custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT Unit was activated Tuesday morning in northwest Albuquerque. According to APD, officers were dispatched to the area of 5th Street and Aztec Road regarding a call for service around 4:30 a.m. The APD SWAT Team was activated around 6 a.m.
Man accused of killing 4 people in New Mexico sentenced in other murder trial
The man charged with killing four people and leaving their bodies at the Sunport last year has been sentenced to prison. However, the sentence is for a different crime.
2 charged after dozens of illegal immigrants found in South Valley
Deputies and investigators received reports of a white transport truck unloading people in South Valley.
KOAT 7
APD was at the deadly house party hours before Academy High student was killed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just hours before an Albuquerque Academy study was killed at a house party, city police officers had knocked on the door responding to a complaint of a loud party. “Officers got there. They talked to everybody there,” Police Chief Harold Medina said. “They talked to some...
Albuquerque Solid Waste Department looking to hire during worker shortage
"It almost gives you a sense of accomplishment because you're going out, you're cleaning up, you're taking it away; You're making it look nice again," said Francis.
Fatal hit and run suspect to be released following substance program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman facing charges for leaving the scene of a deadly accident will be released until trial, but not right away. Jennifer Rue was in court Tuesday afternoon. She is accused of hitting a car on the side of Wilmoore Drive back on October 10. The car was on jacks and Scott […]
City of Albuquerque wants problem property resident in jail after probation violation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The battle to fix a problem property in an Albuquerque neighborhood is escalating. City fire and code enforcement descended on the property Tuesday afternoon. Now the city wants the resident to go to jail. For years, people living in the Inez neighborhood near Menaul and Pennsylvania have been trying to get […]
KRQE News 13
Suspect in Alvarado Square vandalism accused of cutting off GPS monitor
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting out of the windows of Bernalillo County’s headquarters is in trouble again. Court officials say Noah Tapia cut off his GPS ankle monitor last week. Tapia is awaiting trial after investigators say he was one of the gunmen seen...
2 men accused of stealing card info at Albuquerque ATMs
Federally, the Homeland Security Investigations is looking into the case.
YAHOO!
Second man arrested in homicide case of body found in Lone Butte home
Dec. 22—The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it arrested a second suspect in the slaying of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was found Dec. 6 in the garage of a Lone Butte home. Angelo Martinez, 27, is charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder,...
KRQE News 13
Los Lunas hit-and-run suspect to be released from jail
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a deadly hit and run in Los Lunas will be released until trial. The body of Adan Trejo was found early last week near Los Lentes and Lopez Rd. An investigation found Trejo was walking along the ditch when an...
KOAT 7
FBI seeing rise in sextortion cases involving teenage boys
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children along with the FBI has issued a national public safety alert highlighting a rise in children and teens falling victim to sextortion. Sextortion is when predators coerce someone to send explicit images to them online, and in turn...
New Mexico man acquitted in 2010 rape case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been found not guilty of rape charges. The alleged crime dated back a dozen years. Meanwhile, the New Mexico attorney general (AG) is calling out the judge who acquitted him. The alleged victim reported the crime back in 2010, but it was not until a few years later […]
Comments / 0