Bernalillo County, NM

KTSM

New Mexico State Police increases enforcement for Christmas holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Christmas just three days away, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is encouraging drivers to make safety a top priority this holiday season. As part of the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative, NMSP will be increasing patrols beginning Friday, December 23rd, through Monday, December 26th. Law […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

APD: Half a million dollars stolen in ATM skimmer bust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ion Costinel Matusanu, 47, and Cirstian Mr Ion-Dinu, 35, were arrested and charged with ties to a large fraud ring that led to an ATM skimmer scheme in Albuquerque on Tuesday, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. APD said Matusanu and Ion-Dinu skimmed ATMs at several...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman arrested for multiple DWI’s accepts plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Whitey, who has been arrested multiple times for DWI took a plea deal Wednesday. Whitey pleaded guilty to three separate DWI offences and admitted her identity to two prior DWI’s. A judge ordered Whitey to take part in the DWI court program. If she completes the program, she will get credit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas hit-and-run suspect to be released from jail

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a deadly hit and run in Los Lunas will be released until trial. The body of Adan Trejo was found early last week near Los Lentes and Lopez Rd. An investigation found Trejo was walking along the ditch when an...
LOS LUNAS, NM
KOAT 7

FBI seeing rise in sextortion cases involving teenage boys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children along with the FBI has issued a national public safety alert highlighting a rise in children and teens falling victim to sextortion. Sextortion is when predators coerce someone to send explicit images to them online, and in turn...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man acquitted in 2010 rape case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been found not guilty of rape charges. The alleged crime dated back a dozen years. Meanwhile, the New Mexico attorney general (AG) is calling out the judge who acquitted him. The alleged victim reported the crime back in 2010, but it was not until a few years later […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

