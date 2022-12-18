ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The battle to fix a problem property in an Albuquerque neighborhood is escalating. City fire and code enforcement descended on the property Tuesday afternoon. Now the city wants the resident to go to jail. For years, people living in the Inez neighborhood near Menaul and Pennsylvania have been trying to get […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO