Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Steelers Legend Franco Harris Dies Days Before Immaculate Reception Anniversary
The Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer was set to have his number retired this weekend.
Alabama Football Star Makes Decision On 2023 Season
Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o will play in the 2023 Senior Bowl. The game announced Thursday that To’oto’o accepted an invitation, which means he'll forgo a fifth year of eligibility to enter next year's NFL Draft. To’oto’o earned first-team All-SEC honors this season with 90 tackles and...
NFL World Reacts To What Obama Said About Steelers Legend
Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 72. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend helped lead the organization to four Super Bowl titles during his illustrious career. After news of his passing broke, tributes started pouring in for the Hall of Fame back. Former...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program
It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
Former Browns, Steelers QB signed by new team
The Tennessee Titans have signed former Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs off the practice squad of the Detroit Lions.
The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans
The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
Saints WR Jarvis Landry’s impact on Browns remains contagious
Now with Now with the Saints, Jarvis Landry’s impact remains contagious within the Browns locker room in Berea as players expressed their appreciation for how instrumental the receiver was in Cleveland’s turnaround.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the season. Following his brutal injury, some have wondered if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to retire. Stafford addressed those thoughts this week. The Rams quarterback was asked by his wife on her podcast. He gave a straight up answer.
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
2023 In-State DT Will Smith Jr. Signs With Ohio State
The Buckeyes have secured a signature from the son of a former team captain, All-American and national champion.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jimbo Fisher's Admission
Jimbo Fisher took aim at NIL and the transfer portal this week, and fans are stunned. Not so much by Fisher's actual opinion, but by the fact he is expressing it considering how much the Aggies have made use of the transfer portal and a vast pool of NIL money under the one-time national champion head coach.
'Big-Time' Quarterback Recruit Flipped His Commitment This Morning
Late Tuesday night football fans received news that a "big-time" quarterback would be flipping his commitment today. "Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow. Get some sleep, ladies and gentlemen, it's going to be a wild ride," Ari Wasserman of the Athletic said. Some...
NFL World Reacts To What Stephen A. Smith Told Coworker
Thursday's episode of First Take featured a hilarious moment between Stephen A. Smith and his co-worker Dan Orlovsky. When talking about this year's New York Jets team, Orlovsky said he could suit up and lead that squad to the postseason this year. Smith responded to this take with a low-blow...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday
There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement
After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
Key Patriots Starter Reportedly Out For Rest Of Season
The New England Patriots will reportedly be without a critical special teamer for the rest of the season. Long snapper Joe Cardona will miss the team's final three games, according to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss. Cardona has a torn tendon in his foot which will keep him sidelined.
