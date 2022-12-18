ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Alabama Football Star Makes Decision On 2023 Season

Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o will play in the 2023 Senior Bowl. The game announced Thursday that To’oto’o accepted an invitation, which means he'll forgo a fifth year of eligibility to enter next year's NFL Draft. To’oto’o earned first-team All-SEC honors this season with 90 tackles and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Obama Said About Steelers Legend

Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 72. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend helped lead the organization to four Super Bowl titles during his illustrious career. After news of his passing broke, tributes started pouring in for the Hall of Fame back. Former...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the season. Following his brutal injury, some have wondered if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to retire. Stafford addressed those thoughts this week. The Rams quarterback was asked by his wife on her podcast. He gave a straight up answer.
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program

It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Stephen A. Smith Told Coworker

Thursday's episode of First Take featured a hilarious moment between Stephen A. Smith and his co-worker Dan Orlovsky. When talking about this year's New York Jets team, Orlovsky said he could suit up and lead that squad to the postseason this year. Smith responded to this take with a low-blow...
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday

There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
The Spun

Look: Ex-Eagles Star Uses 1 Word To Describe Dak Prescott

Former Eagles running back and FS1 co-host LeSean McCoy had plenty to say about Dak Prescott's performance in the Cowboys' OT loss to the Jags on Wednesday. Appearing on "Speak" with colleagues Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and Dave Helman, the six-time Pro Bowler called Dallas' $160 million man "ass" after throwing a game-losing pick-six to Jacksonville's defense.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Make Thursday Decision On Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly made a decision on Trevor Lawrence's availability for tonight's game against the New York Jets. Lawrence, who has been dealing with a toe injury and was listed as questionable, will play, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Lawrence had been limited in practice this week, but...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Key Patriots Starter Reportedly Out For Rest Of Season

The New England Patriots will reportedly be without a critical special teamer for the rest of the season. Long snapper Joe Cardona will miss the team's final three games, according to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss. Cardona has a torn tendon in his foot which will keep him sidelined.
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former First Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are signing someone off their practice squad on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their 53-man roster. The wide receiver will be on there for the remainder of the season. Treadwell has made three appearances for the...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

How Ezekiel Elliott Reacted To Tony Pollard Making Pro Bowl

Tony Pollard was one of seven Dallas Cowboys players named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday. Per USA Today's Jori Epstein, Pollard believes fellow running back Ezekiel Elliott was the first person to congratulate him. "I think they announced it at 8 and he probably hit me up at like...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ravens Take Another Hit At Quarterback Position

It's not looking like Lamar Jackson is going to be back for this weekend's matchup with the Falcons, and now Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is also making an appearance on the injury report. Per the team, Huntley is dealing with a right shoulder injury and was listed as a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
692K+
Followers
88K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy