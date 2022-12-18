Read full article on original website
Alabama Football Star Makes Decision On 2023 Season
Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o will play in the 2023 Senior Bowl. The game announced Thursday that To’oto’o accepted an invitation, which means he'll forgo a fifth year of eligibility to enter next year's NFL Draft. To’oto’o earned first-team All-SEC honors this season with 90 tackles and...
NFL World Reacts To What Obama Said About Steelers Legend
Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 72. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend helped lead the organization to four Super Bowl titles during his illustrious career. After news of his passing broke, tributes started pouring in for the Hall of Fame back. Former...
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the season. Following his brutal injury, some have wondered if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to retire. Stafford addressed those thoughts this week. The Rams quarterback was asked by his wife on her podcast. He gave a straight up answer.
Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program
It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
Look: Ohio State Football Star Calls Out Athletic Director
Ohio State has received a lot of criticism over the past week for not being prepared for the NIL era. Earlier this month, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith asked fans to donate money to close the NIL recruiting gap. "Recent guidance updates from the NCAA clarified how schools can...
NFL World Reacts To What Stephen A. Smith Told Coworker
Thursday's episode of First Take featured a hilarious moment between Stephen A. Smith and his co-worker Dan Orlovsky. When talking about this year's New York Jets team, Orlovsky said he could suit up and lead that squad to the postseason this year. Smith responded to this take with a low-blow...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday
There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
'Big-Time' Quarterback Recruit Will Reportedly Flip Commitment Tomorrow
College football fans who love the recruiting cycle and drama involving top recruits could be in for a treat tomorrow. According to a report late Tuesday night, a "big-time" quarterback will be flipping his commitment tomorrow. The report promised a "wild ride" as the recruiting cycle rolls on. "Got word...
Look: Ex-Eagles Star Uses 1 Word To Describe Dak Prescott
Former Eagles running back and FS1 co-host LeSean McCoy had plenty to say about Dak Prescott's performance in the Cowboys' OT loss to the Jags on Wednesday. Appearing on "Speak" with colleagues Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and Dave Helman, the six-time Pro Bowler called Dallas' $160 million man "ass" after throwing a game-losing pick-six to Jacksonville's defense.
Patrick Mahomes Says 1 NFL Quarterback Throws 'Perfect Spiral'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seen as the best quarterback in the league right now. He'll likely go down in history as one of the best to ever play the position. However, even he gets jealous of other quarterbacks from time to time. Earlier this week, Mahomes revealed...
Jaguars Reportedly Make Thursday Decision On Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly made a decision on Trevor Lawrence's availability for tonight's game against the New York Jets. Lawrence, who has been dealing with a toe injury and was listed as questionable, will play, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Lawrence had been limited in practice this week, but...
Key Patriots Starter Reportedly Out For Rest Of Season
The New England Patriots will reportedly be without a critical special teamer for the rest of the season. Long snapper Joe Cardona will miss the team's final three games, according to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss. Cardona has a torn tendon in his foot which will keep him sidelined.
Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former First Round Pick
The Seattle Seahawks are signing someone off their practice squad on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their 53-man roster. The wide receiver will be on there for the remainder of the season. Treadwell has made three appearances for the...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement
After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
Look: NFL Star Not Happy With TJ Watt's Pro Bowl Selection
On Wednesday night, the Pro Bowl teams were announced and with it a controversy started brewing. Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt made the Pro Bowl in the AFC this year. His Pro Bowl selection comes despite the fact that he's missed the majority of the season. Watt has...
How Ezekiel Elliott Reacted To Tony Pollard Making Pro Bowl
Tony Pollard was one of seven Dallas Cowboys players named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday. Per USA Today's Jori Epstein, Pollard believes fellow running back Ezekiel Elliott was the first person to congratulate him. "I think they announced it at 8 and he probably hit me up at like...
Ravens Take Another Hit At Quarterback Position
It's not looking like Lamar Jackson is going to be back for this weekend's matchup with the Falcons, and now Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is also making an appearance on the injury report. Per the team, Huntley is dealing with a right shoulder injury and was listed as a...
