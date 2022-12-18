ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

Man rescued from car stuck in water-logged dirt road in Bourne

By Mary Ann Bragg, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago

SAGAMORE — A man was taken to the hospital by helicopter Saturday after he was rescued from his car along a water-logged dirt road near Church Lane, according to the Bourne fire department.

The call came in about 2:34 p.m., according to Bourne fire Deputy Chief Richard Emberg.

The man's injuries required a transport to Rhode Island Hospital , Emberg said. The 72-year-old is from Wellesley, according to Bourne police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhyOS_0jmpoTS600

A photograph from the scene, provided to the Times, showed a white four-door sedan in a forested area, sitting in a wide puddle with water over the sides of the tires.

On Friday and Saturday, temperatures were in the high 30s and low 40s at the airport in Hyannis , and precipitation had been between one and two inches near the town of Bourne, according to the National Weather Service.

Police were continuing on Sunday to investigate the incident.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Man rescued from car stuck in water-logged dirt road in Bourne

