White Lotus actor Meghann Fahy is fueling rumors that she's dating her costar Leo Woodall. Fahy and Woodall didn't play romantic interests onscreen, but since the finale of the second season aired, fans have suspected there might be something going on between the pair. On Monday, Fahy shared a gallery on Instagram of behind-the-scenes photos from her time filming the show that did nothing to put those rumors to rest. One of the images is a selfie of her leaning her head on Woodall's shoulder, another of him lying on the ground next to a fountain taking a picture of her, and a third of him walking through the streets of Italy in character as Jack with a cigarette in his mouth and a drink in his hand. Woodall also commented on the post, leaving just a bomb and a shell emoji.

2 DAYS AGO