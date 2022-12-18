Read full article on original website
Adam DiMarco Picks ‘The Most Repulsive’ Character From ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2
Albie isn't the worst character in 'The White Lotus' Season 2. Adam DiMarco knows who that title belongs to.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Harper’s Many Connections to Birds Give Us Clues About Her Relationship With Cameron
Should audiences have known Harper and Cameron were going to hook up? There's at least one hint in 'The White Lotus' Season 2 connecting them.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Already Has a Theme, Shares Mike White
'The White Lotus' Season 3 hasn't even been filmed yet, but already fans are speculating about what's to come. Mike White shares what he's thinking.
White Lotus Star Meghann Fahy Fuels Rumors She’s Dating Costar Leo Woodall With a Selfie
White Lotus actor Meghann Fahy is fueling rumors that she's dating her costar Leo Woodall. Fahy and Woodall didn't play romantic interests onscreen, but since the finale of the second season aired, fans have suspected there might be something going on between the pair. On Monday, Fahy shared a gallery on Instagram of behind-the-scenes photos from her time filming the show that did nothing to put those rumors to rest. One of the images is a selfie of her leaning her head on Woodall's shoulder, another of him lying on the ground next to a fountain taking a picture of her, and a third of him walking through the streets of Italy in character as Jack with a cigarette in his mouth and a drink in his hand. Woodall also commented on the post, leaving just a bomb and a shell emoji.
Here’s Why White Lotus Fans Think Connie Britton Is Returning for Season 3
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. Time for another Mossbaucher family vacation. Connie Britton, who played the feuding family's matriarch Nicole in season one of The White Lotus, may have already revealed that she'll be returning to the series for the highly-anticipated third season, according to a recently resurfaced interview.
ComicBook
SNL: Weekend Update Fans Annoyed That Annual Joke Swap Didn't Happen on Christmas Episode
Last night saw Elivs star Austin Butler hosting the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 alongside musical guest Lizzo. It was a big episode that featured some fun sketches as well as a heartfelt goodbye to longtime cast member, Cecily Strong. However, there was one thing that didn't happen in the episode that has some fans upset. A longstanding tradition on "Weekend Update" is the joke swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che. The two write jokes for the other and then read them for the first time on air. Many SNL fans took to Twitter last night to express their disappointment that the bit didn't happen.
soaphub.com
All My Children Alum And Soap Opera Veteran Robert Gentry Passes Away At 81
Soap Hub has recently learned of the passing of soap hopper Robert Gentry on September 17, 2022, at the age of 81. Robert Gentry: Left His Unique Signature On Daytime. Gentry was best known for portraying Ross Chandler on All My Children from 1983 through 1990. Ross was the nephew of the devious and powerful Adam Chandler (played by the late, great David Canary) and the illegitimate son of his long-time rival Palmer Cortlandt (played by the late James Mitchell). The role garnered him two Daytime Emmy nominations and had him working opposite onscreen daughter Lauren Holly (Julie Chandler) and onscreen wife Kathleen Noone (Ellen Dalton) a great deal.
Hank Azaria Admitted He Was ‘Jealous’ of Ex-Wife Helen Hunt and Her Success
Hank Azaria's marriage to 'Twister' star Helen Hunt fizzled after only a year, thanks in part to the 'Friends' actor's jealousy.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Star Sonya Eddy Has Passed Away At 55
The devastating news was released on Tuesday that beloved General Hospital star Sonya Eddy passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the age of 55. She was a commanding presence on the ABC soap and will be greatly missed. Sonya Eddy: A Look Back At A Life Well-Lived. Academy Award-winning...
thedigitalfix.com
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
thedigitalfix.com
Netflix has cancelled its worst sitcom after one season
Netflix can be brutal when it come to renewing or cancelling its many TV series, and Blockbuster season 2 is the latest casualty to be axed by the streaming service. Blockbuster debuted on Netflix back in November 2022. The Netflix series‘ ten episode run explored the lives, ambitions, and challenges...
Collider
Under The Mistletoe: Netflix's 10 Best Christmas Romances
Holiday romances are a phenomenon unto themselves. They take a familiar romance trope and set it during Christmas, the most magical time of the year. Romance is heightened at Christmas because the holiday is all about giving and sharing love. Thoughtful gifts under the tree show people they care, mistletoe encourages couples to kiss, and families gathered round the fire are the perfect setting for a proposal.
Collider
'Alice in Borderland' Season 2 Ending Explained: How Did They Get There?
As much fun as it was to spend some hours in the company of Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), and Chishiya (Nijiro Murakami) in Alice in Borderland Season 2, there was one thing that everyone watching was looking forward to more than the life-and-death games: Answers. While Season 1 provided us with virtually no information about the game makers, Borderland itself, and what exactly are the rules, Season 2 had the job of finally helping us understand what the heck is going on in the Japanese series. And it did. Sort of.
Collider
Every Star Wars Show Made for Disney+ Ranked by IMDb Score
Star Wars is one of the most popular and recognizable brands in the world, stretching far beyond its origin as a film series to appear in every form of entertainment. Countless video games, comics, novels, and even holiday specials have been produced, often telling side stories featuring the franchises' characters, or even abandoning the movies' heroes altogether to instead focus on new characters as they embark on their own journeys.
Popculture
Yet Another Major Broadway Show Is Closing
Another Broadway show is closing its doors. Variety reported that Almost Famous is coming to an end after a fairly short run. It's not the only show that's received the axe as of late, as K-Pop: The Musical, A Strange Loop, Into the Woods, and Ain't No Mo have all received the news that they're going to end.
Netflix's 'unwatchable' new movie has just 16% on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix's brand-new festive offering has been about as warmly received as a poo under the Christmas tree, if the wave of negative reviews are anything to go by. We all know that Christmas is the perfect time to kick back and enjoy a cosy winter film (like The Lord Of The Rings), and Netflix has plenty of great ones to choose from. Unfortunately, one of its latest movies just isn't resonating with audiences. Like, at all.
Jean Smart opens up about being ‘very lonely’ after husband’s unexpected death
Jean Smart has opened up about grief a year and a half after the death of her husband.The Hacks star was in the middle of shooting the Emmy-nominated comedy’s debut season in March 2021 when her husband, Richard Gilliland, died unexpectedly of a heart condition, aged 71.“He made me laugh all the time. That’s going to be hard to live without,” she said at the time, adding that she never would’ve “dreamed” it would’ve happened “so soon”. Now, more than a year after his passing, Smart, 71, spoke with Rolling Stone about the loneliness of her “new life”.“I find...
John Mayer Reveals Who “Your Body Is a Wonderland” Is About
John Mayer recently appeared on the holiday special of the cult podcast Call Her Daddy. While he and host Alex Cooper talked about a myriad of sex-centric topics (as per usual on this podcast) he also took some time to dispel some rumors about his “jocky” past and the inspiration behind “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”
Kelly Clarkson ranks celebrities’ holiday side dishes: ‘Blake Lively for the win’
Kelly Clarkson has given her thoughts on celebrities’ top holiday side dishes, ranking one star’s favourite treat as the best out of them all.The 40-year-old TV host revealed which of the dishes she liked the best during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before she began her ranking, she hilariously explained why she was doing this.“I have a taste for this kind of thing,” she said. “Even though I won’t be tasting it but aesthetically, I will be able to tell if I would put that on my mouth or if I wouldn’t.”As she set out to...
SheKnows
General Hospital Delivers a Blast From the Past Right Before the Holidays
On Friday, December 23, fans are going to get a treat when Emily Wilson returns to General Hospital as Ellie Trout, Spinelli’s former love. The ABC soap’s next-day preview teased the character’s return to Port Charles, where she will confront Spinelli and ask if he’s falling for Maxie all over again.
