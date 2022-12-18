Aggies Volleyball Names Jamie Morrison New Coach

The position vacated by former coach Laura Kuhn will be filled with a former gold medal winner.

While the soon-to-be SEC rival Texas Longhorns are celebrating a national championship, the Texas A&M Aggies volleyball team is in full rebuild mode .

After the dismissal of former coach Laura Kuhn last month, the Aggies found her replacement, as A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork announced on Friday that Jamie Morrison has accepted the position.

Morrison has built quite a reputation over the years, with coaching experience in collegiate , national, and international competitions. Morrison served on the coaching staff of the U.S. Men's National Volleyball Team that won gold in 2008, and on the U.S. Women's National Team that won silver in 2012 and bronze in 2016.

Bjork spoke about the hiring:

“We are so excited to welcome Coach Jamie Morrison to Texas A&M as our head volleyball coach,” Bjork stated. “As we studied the landscape of college volleyball and assessed our own program, it became abundantly clear that we had to strategize differently and envision a new approach and a new era for our program. Every time we turned around to evaluate the marketplace, Jamie’s name kept coming up as someone who completely understood the game of volleyball at the highest level and was prepared to become a championship-level head coach. “As we got to know Jamie during the process, it became apparent that his leadership ability, knowledge of the game, recruiting ties across the globe and in Texas, and his ability to connect to the entire volleyball community would be a perfect fit for this specific time and place in the history of Texas A&M volleyball. We cannot wait for him to get started and build our program toward the pinnacle of college volleyball.”

Morrison spoke about his excitement about accepting the position:

“What excites me about this opportunity is the tradition that separates Texas A&M from other universities, along with the foundation that has been built by the people that came before me…what they built is a foundation and a team capable of great things. I’m looking forward to the challenge of taking it to a championship level.”

The Aggies finished 2022 with a disappointing 13-16 overall record, and just 5-13 in SEC play. Morrison was an assistant coach on the Texas Longhorns team in 2020 that went 38-2 and played in the NCAA National Championship game.

