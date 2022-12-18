ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

12-year-old Florida boy dies after accidentally shooting himself at sleepover, police say

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy after he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a friend’s house.

Officers responded to a residence on Starling Loop around 7 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting involving a juvenile.

When officers arrived, EMS was rendering aid to a 12-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.

The boy was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police said the victim had been dropped off by his mother for a sleepover with his friend, a 13-year-old male who lives at the residence.

The boys were in the garage when the victim found a loaded handgun inside a vehicle. As the victim was handling the gun, one round was fired, accidentally shooting himself, police said.

According to a news release, officers made contact with the victim’s mother at the hospital who told officers that she was under the impression that an adult was at the home for supervision.

Police said no adults were at the residence.

The family members of the boy who live in the house, were at work, and were unaware that the victim was at the home as they had not given the boy permission to have any guests over, according to the news release.

The name of the victim is being withheld, in accordance with Marsy’s Law, which protects the rights of victims.

The investigation remains open, and there is no additional information available at this time.

Linda McWilliams
4d ago

Hey Floriduh , your guns are to be locked up so your children can get them . FL loves their guns more then they do their own children , sad and pathetic and now DeSatan wants is so one won't even have to register their guns or need a permit to open carry. Giving the police and crime investigators an even more difficult job of finding the true owners of stolen guns and guns used in crimes. Floriduh is nuts

