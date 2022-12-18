ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

News 12

Police seek porch pirate suspect in Bridgeport

Residents in Bridgeport say they have had packages stolen off their porches. Packages were stolen off porches on Grovers and Courtland avenues around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. Doorbell video shows the male suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray gloves, a face mask and a high visibility reflective...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights

High school students in the Patchogue-Medford Union Free District learned remotely on Thursday. A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday. The altercations followed the discovery of bullets on school grounds Friday. Some parents were frustrated...
PATCHOGUE, NY
News 12

3 police officers help deliver baby at Harriman home

Three Harriman police officers helped make a special delivery overnight. Officers Edward Josefowitz, Michael Biagini, and Francis Burns helped deliver a healthy baby girl on Brookside Drive just after 2 a.m. Officials say the officers responded to a 911 call of a woman in labor. When they arrived, the baby...
HARRIMAN, NY
News 12

Authorities: Virginia man arrested for shooting Yonkers man in the head

A Virginia man has been charged in a shooting earlier this week in Mount Vernon. Richmond police and the FBI Central Virginia Violent Crime Task Force say Dalvauna Brown, of Richmond, was arrested for shooting Garfield Morgan, of Yonkers, in the head on Monday afternoon in the area of 220 S. Ninth Ave.
YONKERS, NY

