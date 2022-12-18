Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try OutTed RiversYonkers, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer And Suspect Shot In Brooklyn, Making It The 10th Cop Shooting of The YearAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Related
Port Chester HS students collect, distribute food for community center
Students helped design a website and create videos to help spread the word about the donations. The program is called the Principals’ Promise Academy.
Group pulls out knife, robs Brooklyn commuter at Crescent Street J train station
The NYPD is investigating overnight robbery by a group of people at the Crescent Street J train station in Brooklyn.
Bronxville teacher on home assignment after allegations of inappropriate communications with students
A Bronxville school teacher has been placed on home assignment as the district investigates allegations against him.
Woman wanted for stealing thousands from Merrick spa
Detectives tell News 12 the woman walked into the New Happiness Relax Spa Inc. on Merrick Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
News 12
Police seek porch pirate suspect in Bridgeport
Residents in Bridgeport say they have had packages stolen off their porches. Packages were stolen off porches on Grovers and Courtland avenues around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. Doorbell video shows the male suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray gloves, a face mask and a high visibility reflective...
15-year-old Hyde Park student charged with making threat of mass harm to high school
A Hyde Park student is now out of school and facing a charge of "making a threat of mass harm" after police say he threatened to injure students at FDR High School.
Police: Paramedic struck by drunk driver in Orange County dies
Officials say Pablo Colector, of White Plains, drove drunk and hit Sillins as she crossed traffic to get to the employee parking lot in Newburgh. It was the end of her shift at work.
Yonkers man arrested for 4 New Rochelle burglaries
Police say the burglaries happened last week at two businesses on the 500 block of Main Street and two more on the 100 block of Centre Avenue this past Monday.
News 12
'I just want this man arrested.' Norwalk mother cries out for justice after daughter's death
A mother from Norwalk wants the man who killed her daughter in a wrong-way crash to finally be arrested. It's been five months. Police say they don't expect an arrest soon. "I just want this man arrested. I want peace. I can't get any peace," said Andrea Wilson. Wilson and...
News 12
Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights
High school students in the Patchogue-Medford Union Free District learned remotely on Thursday. A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday. The altercations followed the discovery of bullets on school grounds Friday. Some parents were frustrated...
Charges dropped against Ridgefield town employee caught on video hitting man with folder
Patricia Pacheco, an accounting employee for the town, had been placed on leave and charged with disorderly conduct after a YouTuber recorded her striking him with a folder while filming her at Town Hall.
Man arrested for Rockland County burglary, also has 2 active warrants and bench warrant
Ramapo police arrested an un-named 27-year-old man for trying to burglarize a home in the Hillcrest area on Monday.
Stabbing of 2 teens in Union City leaves one dead; police still hunting for suspects
News 12 spoke to one shop owner who thinks the teens were likely students from nearby Union City High School. He also mentioned that students often hang out in the area after school.
News 12
3 police officers help deliver baby at Harriman home
Three Harriman police officers helped make a special delivery overnight. Officers Edward Josefowitz, Michael Biagini, and Francis Burns helped deliver a healthy baby girl on Brookside Drive just after 2 a.m. Officials say the officers responded to a 911 call of a woman in labor. When they arrived, the baby...
Brazen vehicle thieves strike again in Middletown; 3 break-ins reported in 1 hour
High-end vehicle thefts in New Jersey have become increasingly brazen, with one group striking three homes in a single hour over the weekend.
News 12
Stamford police office charged with domestic violence, put on administrative leave
A Stamford police officer is now on administrative leave following his arrest for alleged domestic violence. Luis Gonzalez was arraigned in Stamford Superior Court Thursday afternoon on charges of third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful restraint. The victim's brother called police Dec. 18 to report his sister had been assaulted by...
Shooting involving teens, NJ Transit driver could spark changes in hiring process
Driver Charles Fieros has been charged after he allegedly shot at a group of teenagers, striking one of them in the abdomen.
Police: 15-year-old fatally stabbed, another teen hospitalized in Union City
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office says police were notified just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday of a stabbing near the intersection of New York Avenue and 40th Street in Union City
Police: 2 people wanted for distracting woman, stealing her purse in Manhasset
Detectives say the pair told the woman she dropped money in the parking lot of the Whole Foods on Northern Boulevard.
News 12
Authorities: Virginia man arrested for shooting Yonkers man in the head
A Virginia man has been charged in a shooting earlier this week in Mount Vernon. Richmond police and the FBI Central Virginia Violent Crime Task Force say Dalvauna Brown, of Richmond, was arrested for shooting Garfield Morgan, of Yonkers, in the head on Monday afternoon in the area of 220 S. Ninth Ave.
Comments / 0