New 'Hunters' Video Shows Josh Radnor's Lonny Flash in Grindhouse-Inspired Movie Trailer
Back in February 2020, Prime Video released the acclaimed first season of its Nazi-hunting drama series Hunters starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman. Now, the long-awaited second and final season is on the horizon. To celebrate the upcoming season, a quick video has been released focusing on Josh Radnor’s Lonny Flash.
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
New 'The Last of Us' Image Teases Merle Dandridge’s Marlene in Live Action
Gamers are less than a month away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. The series premieres in mid-January and has seen a marketing explosion because of that. Leading up to the release, we have received countless new trailers, posters, and images for this highly anticipated horror adaptation. Now the series, based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name, has revealed a new image that highlights one of The Last of Us’ most compelling characters.
New 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Image Puts Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Heart of the Adventure
There are a lot of films to get excited about in 2023, particularly in the summer movie season, which looks to be the most crowded in history. Arguably the most highly anticipated film next summer sees the return of the name of adventure, and its name is Indiana Jones. Everyone’s favorite Nazi-fighting archeologist is returning to theaters for one final adventure in June with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With just six months until the film’s release, the marketing machine has been ramping up with Indy 5’s first trailer, poster, and a whole slough of new images. Now the latest image further teases Indy’s newest partner in crime for Dial of Destiny.
Every Star Wars Show Made for Disney+ Ranked by IMDb Score
Star Wars is one of the most popular and recognizable brands in the world, stretching far beyond its origin as a film series to appear in every form of entertainment. Countless video games, comics, novels, and even holiday specials have been produced, often telling side stories featuring the franchises' characters, or even abandoning the movies' heroes altogether to instead focus on new characters as they embark on their own journeys.
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Will Reveal What Happened to Indy's Son
One of the most contentious features of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull surround the character of Mutt Williams, the young greaser who, it was eventually revealed, was the son of Indiana Jones. Mutt Williams was played by Shia LaBoeuf, who has not been announced as part of the cast for the upcoming sequel - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
'There's Something Wrong With The Children' Trailer Shows Possessed Kids Running Wild
Horror fans will agree that the year 2022 served up many amazing horror movies that kept them entertained and engaged all year long. With the year now winding down, anticipation has begun building for what the next year holds, and from the look of things so far, there will be no shortage of cinema gore. One of the titles to look forward to is the horror flick There's Something Wrong With The Children from film director Roxanne Benjamin, who is quickly establishing a reputation for a fondness for the creepy children trope. Slated for a release early next year, Paramount Pictures has today released a first look at the film in a bloody trailer showcasing the expected levels of fright with two tots having fun terrifying their parents and everyone else.
'Justified: City Primeval' Showrunners Reveal How Quentin Tarantino Helped Bring About Revival Series
Fans can thank Quentin Tarantino for the return of Raylan Givens on next year's miniseries Justified: City Primeval. A conversation with Timothy Olyphant about Elmore Leonard on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood led to the FX series revival. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Dave...
Exciting ‘The Terminal List’ Announcement Coming Soon Says Amazon Studios' Television Head
Fans of the Chris Pratt-led military thriller The Terminal List have been eagerly awaiting news on a potential Season 2 at Prime Video. In terms of watch time, the series was a massive success pulling an average of 1.6 billion minutes watched across its eight-episode first season. Pratt himself even teased that there was more on the way during an appearance on Jack Carr's, the author of the book the series was based on, podcast. Since then, it's been crickets.
Under The Mistletoe: Netflix's 10 Best Christmas Romances
Holiday romances are a phenomenon unto themselves. They take a familiar romance trope and set it during Christmas, the most magical time of the year. Romance is heightened at Christmas because the holiday is all about giving and sharing love. Thoughtful gifts under the tree show people they care, mistletoe encourages couples to kiss, and families gathered round the fire are the perfect setting for a proposal.
The 10 Best Marvel Team-Ups From the MCU's Phase 4
If there is one thing in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe excels, it is at providing viewers with interesting and likable characters. Marvel's Phase 4 was, above all, undoubtedly a phase of introductions and new beginnings, featuring many new faces and personalities for viewers to connect with. And with new...
New Image from 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Shows Keanu Reeves Wielding Nunchucks
The world's most legendary hitman will soon be gracing the big screen again in Lionsgate's highly anticipated film John Wick: Chapter 4. With the film's release just months away, the studio has provided a fresh look at everyone's favorite deadly protagonist. In a new image from Entertainment Weekly, the film's iconic titular hero, played once again by Keanu Reeves, is seen back in action against an opponent in full military garb. John Wick can be seen holding nunchucks as his enemy appears to creep around a corner, likely not expecting the most prolific assassin on the globe to be waiting for an ambush. It is possible that this enemy is a member of the High Table — the council of crime lords that serves as the overarching antagonist group in the John Wick series. However, the film's logline from Lionsgate says that in John Wick: Chapter 4, the hitman "must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes," so it is possible that this enemy could be part of a separate faction or different adversary.
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon to Direct on 'That '70s Show' Spinoff
That ‘70s Show star Laura Prepon won’t just be on-screen during the upcoming Netflix spinoff That ‘90s Show. The actress revealed on Instagram that she has been charged to direct episodes of the new series, which is set to premiere on January 19. Netflix recently released a full trailer for the new series, teasing both familiar faces and new ones headed to Point Place.
'Glass Onion' Ending Explained: Is Benoit Blanc Triumphant Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery shares quite a bit in common with its predecessor, Knives Out. They both have the signature feel of their writer and director, Rian Johnson. Both feature a star-studded cast who play an eclectic group of characters, most of whom are out-of-touch rich people. And of course, at the center of both movies is a murder mystery. But much like its namesake, Glass Onion contains more than a few layers when it comes to its central mystery, and Johnson takes his time unraveling it all, leading to a stunning conclusion.
Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Rewatch 'Stranger Things' From the Beginning
Stranger Things isn't solely about '80s nostalgia — it's a masterclass in storytelling. It's one of the top shows on Netflix and for a good reason! Matt and Ross Duffer are brilliant storytellers who had their plan outlined for the Hawkins kids from the beginning. Now is the time to rewatch Stranger Things because there's likely a ton you missed regarding the Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) storyline, the over-arching "big bad" in the series, and how he connects to many of the show's characters.
'Scent of a Woman' Review: No Wonder Al Pacino Won an Oscar!
Editor's note: The following includes references to suicide. Perhaps the most interesting element in 1992's Scent of a Woman, from someone who hasn't seen it before, is how reined in Al Pacino is. The years since have painted his Lt. Colonel Frank Slade as a bombastic force that shouts "hoo-ah!" at every given opportunity. So it's refreshing to note that while he certainly does have those moments, Al Pacino's performance is much more nuanced. The role would earn Pacino an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Actor, and the film itself being nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and winning Best Motion Picture at the Golden Globes. So all that said, does Scent of a Woman still pass the sniff test?
'Alice in Borderland' Season 2 Ending Explained: How Did They Get There?
As much fun as it was to spend some hours in the company of Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), and Chishiya (Nijiro Murakami) in Alice in Borderland Season 2, there was one thing that everyone watching was looking forward to more than the life-and-death games: Answers. While Season 1 provided us with virtually no information about the game makers, Borderland itself, and what exactly are the rules, Season 2 had the job of finally helping us understand what the heck is going on in the Japanese series. And it did. Sort of.
'Three Pines' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Prime Video's Murder Mystery
In December 2022, Prime Video saw the release of its murder mystery series Three Pines. Created by Emilia di Girolamo, with Sam Donovan and Tracey Deer directing, Louise Penny's original novel series has been brought to the small screen in an unforgettable fashion. The eight-episode whodunit is set against the backdrop of a fictional Canadian province; Three Pines is an eerily-ordinary, outwardly-idyllic village in Quebec's Eastern Townships whose residents harbor deep-rooted secrets. The unnerving enigma that is Season 1 follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Sûreté du Quebec police force, as he intuitively investigates each of the four standalone whodunit murder cases, establishing time and again that nobody in Three Pines is ever as they seem.
New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Poster Shows Miles Morales' World Turned Upside Down
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to raise the stakes for Miles Morales in every way possible. After his maiden adventure, Gwen Stacy is returning to fetch Miles for another multiversal spin and fans aren’t complaining. The beauty of Sony’s animated movie lies in its myriad animation styles that accentuate every character. Producer-writer duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller made sure to make the upcoming feature more distinct with every attention to detail.
'I Wanna Dance With Somebody': Naomi Ackie Explains How They Filmed a World Tour in One Day
In Sony’s biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, actress Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker) portrays 6-time Grammy Award-winning singer Whitney Houston in an emotional account of the bestselling artist’s rise to stardom. Written by Bohemian Rhapsody’s Anthony McCarten, the film will take fans through the ups and downs of Houston’s life, from the beginning to the painful end, and will feature a number of her chart-topping tracks.
