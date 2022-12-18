The world's most legendary hitman will soon be gracing the big screen again in Lionsgate's highly anticipated film John Wick: Chapter 4. With the film's release just months away, the studio has provided a fresh look at everyone's favorite deadly protagonist. In a new image from Entertainment Weekly, the film's iconic titular hero, played once again by Keanu Reeves, is seen back in action against an opponent in full military garb. John Wick can be seen holding nunchucks as his enemy appears to creep around a corner, likely not expecting the most prolific assassin on the globe to be waiting for an ambush. It is possible that this enemy is a member of the High Table — the council of crime lords that serves as the overarching antagonist group in the John Wick series. However, the film's logline from Lionsgate says that in John Wick: Chapter 4, the hitman "must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes," so it is possible that this enemy could be part of a separate faction or different adversary.

8 HOURS AGO