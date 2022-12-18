ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

Police in West Virginia pull drivers over, but give gift cards instead of tickets

By Anna King
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) pulled people over Saturday for broken taillights, expired plates and other offenses. But, instead of getting a ticket, people received gift cards.

This was through the 21577 Foundation led by Walter Hall. He says this was a great way to spread holiday cheer.

“It’s a tough time for all of us and to be able to give them a little boost, a little fund to help pay for their groceries has been a very emotional and rewarding experience,” says Hall, president of the foundation.

Around 2,000 cards were made, ranging from $25 to $200, and those on the receiving end were all grateful for the gift.

“I saw the lights flick on behind us, didn’t know what I did wrong, but this is pretty cool. It worked out perfectly,” said residents Tabitha & Ryan Burgess.

SAPD Police Ptlm. Hannah Burdette says people’s reaction is always the best part.

“They’re getting pulled over. They’re like ‘man,’ they’re upset about it,” Burdette says. “And then they realized we’re not only not writing them a ticket, but we’re giving them a gift card and it perks them up a lot.”

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

