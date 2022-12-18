ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

nbcboston.com

Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods

An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
BOURNE, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Dead After ‘Horrific' Ammonia Incident in Norwood; Second Worker Hospitalized

Numerous agencies responded Monday to a commercial building in Norwood, Massachusetts, where an ammonia incident left one man dead and another hospitalized. The ammonia leak occurred early Monday afternoon at Home Market Foods, located at 140 Morgan Drive, Norwood police and fire officials said. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed state police detectives were on scene at the industrial property to investigate the fatal accident.
NORWOOD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash

The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
PLAINVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Dorchester, suspect arrested

BOSTON - A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday. Police responded to Geneva Ave at about 5 p.m. after a report of a fight. A woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. The fight is believed to have started at a gas station. Police do not think the incident was random. No other information has been released.  
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

House fire temporarily closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port

YARMOUTH PORT – A house fire was reported in Yarmouth Port about 4:15 PM. The fire on Mill Lane reportedly started in a kitchen. The occupants had knocked down much of the fire before crews arrived. Firefighters had to pull some ceilings to check for fire extension and ventilate smoke. Route 6A was temporarily closed due to hoses and apparatus in the road. Further details were not immediately available.
YARMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Woman attacked in Back Bay parking garage

BOSTON - Police in Boston are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a woman in a Back Bay parking garage. It happened at 100 Clarendon Street Monday at 5:15 p.m. The woman told police she had been "physically and indecently" assaulted. She was able to defend herself, causing the suspect to flee.She described the suspect as a Black man wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. He fled on foot towards Stuart Street. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday night. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Crash ties up traffic at busy Yarmouth intersection

YARMOUTH – A traffic crash caused traffic delays at a busy Yarmouth intersection. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday on Buck Island Road at Town Brook Road. Yarmouth Fire Station #3 is on that corner so rescuers were on scene almost immediately. A Ford Super Duty pickup and a Toyota Rav4 appeared to have collided head-on. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
YARMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

CEO with Down syndrome battles landlord over water damage to North End apartment

BOSTON - Collette DiVitto is no stranger to adversity. The businesswoman with Down syndrome started her own cookie company, Collettey's Cookies, five years ago and since then it has exploded. Now, Collette says she has a new challenge. Her North End apartment building has a buckled floor, cracks in the ceiling and beams, soaked rugs, and yellow plaster. All of it is the result of water damage. "I've just had it. I really am. It makes me get mad and sad," Collette said. Collette's mom, Rosemary Alfredo, said issues with leaking water in the unit started months ago, when the...
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Impaired Drivers Wreak Havoc on RI Roads Overnight

Law enforcement is reporting two incidents involving impaired drivers on Rhode Island highways overnight. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver causing a head-on crash on Route 37. According to the Rhode Island State Police, on Saturday, December 17 at approximately 7:05 PM, a 2017 Kia Optima entered onto Route...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified

A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
BOSTON, MA
People

Mass. Fugitive Wanted for 1991 Homicide Found Operating Shrimp Farm in Guatemala

Mario R. Garcia had been on the lam since he was 19 years old when he allegedly stabbed Ismael Recinos-Garcia to death during a fight in Attleboro, Mass., on Nov. 16, 1991 A Massachusetts fugitive wanted for a homicide that happened in 1991 was found in Guatemala, where authorities say he was operating a shrimp farm. The multi-agency investigation ended on Dec. 14 when authorities followed a lead they had discovered earlier this year that led them to Mario R. Garcia, 50, at the shrimp farm in Iztapa,...
ATTLEBORO, MA

