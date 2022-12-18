Read full article on original website
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Woman’s body recovered from Coventry pond
The woman's death has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated by the Rhode Island State Police.
nbcboston.com
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
nbcboston.com
Man Dead After ‘Horrific' Ammonia Incident in Norwood; Second Worker Hospitalized
Numerous agencies responded Monday to a commercial building in Norwood, Massachusetts, where an ammonia incident left one man dead and another hospitalized. The ammonia leak occurred early Monday afternoon at Home Market Foods, located at 140 Morgan Drive, Norwood police and fire officials said. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed state police detectives were on scene at the industrial property to investigate the fatal accident.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials: Woman killed after vehicle rolls over into the woods on Route 24
A woman has been killed after a rollover crash Monday on Route 24. According to scanner transmissions and MassDOT, at approximately 5:45 p.m. a report came in for a vehicle into the woods with serious injuries in West Bridgewater on Route 24 Southbound after Exit 31B. It was later determined...
fallriverreporter.com
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash
The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
Car rolls over in Pawtucket crash
The two-car crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Pine and Church streets.
DA: Drunken driver fell asleep in car on ramp to I-93 in Boston, caused traffic jam
BOSTON — A drunken man who fell asleep in his car on a ramp that carries traffic onto Interstate 93 in Boston was arrested after police woke him up and found marijuana and a loaded firearm in his vehicle, authorities said. James Charles Knight, 45, of Cambridge, was arraigned...
Driver hospitalized after crashing into block of stores in Roslindale, building evacuated
BOSTON — A building has been evacuated after a driver crashed into a block of businesses on Corinth St. in Roslindale, Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire, the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital by Boston EMS. The building has been evacuated for concern of a...
Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Dorchester, suspect arrested
BOSTON - A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday. Police responded to Geneva Ave at about 5 p.m. after a report of a fight. A woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. The fight is believed to have started at a gas station. Police do not think the incident was random. No other information has been released.
capecod.com
House fire temporarily closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – A house fire was reported in Yarmouth Port about 4:15 PM. The fire on Mill Lane reportedly started in a kitchen. The occupants had knocked down much of the fire before crews arrived. Firefighters had to pull some ceilings to check for fire extension and ventilate smoke. Route 6A was temporarily closed due to hoses and apparatus in the road. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman attacked in Back Bay parking garage
BOSTON - Police in Boston are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a woman in a Back Bay parking garage. It happened at 100 Clarendon Street Monday at 5:15 p.m. The woman told police she had been "physically and indecently" assaulted. She was able to defend herself, causing the suspect to flee.She described the suspect as a Black man wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. He fled on foot towards Stuart Street. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday night. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
capecod.com
Crash ties up traffic at busy Yarmouth intersection
YARMOUTH – A traffic crash caused traffic delays at a busy Yarmouth intersection. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday on Buck Island Road at Town Brook Road. Yarmouth Fire Station #3 is on that corner so rescuers were on scene almost immediately. A Ford Super Duty pickup and a Toyota Rav4 appeared to have collided head-on. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
CEO with Down syndrome battles landlord over water damage to North End apartment
BOSTON - Collette DiVitto is no stranger to adversity. The businesswoman with Down syndrome started her own cookie company, Collettey's Cookies, five years ago and since then it has exploded. Now, Collette says she has a new challenge. Her North End apartment building has a buckled floor, cracks in the ceiling and beams, soaked rugs, and yellow plaster. All of it is the result of water damage. "I've just had it. I really am. It makes me get mad and sad," Collette said. Collette's mom, Rosemary Alfredo, said issues with leaking water in the unit started months ago, when the...
GoLocalProv
Impaired Drivers Wreak Havoc on RI Roads Overnight
Law enforcement is reporting two incidents involving impaired drivers on Rhode Island highways overnight. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver causing a head-on crash on Route 37. According to the Rhode Island State Police, on Saturday, December 17 at approximately 7:05 PM, a 2017 Kia Optima entered onto Route...
fallriverreporter.com
Man dies after being struck by truck in Massachusetts, leaves behind wife and young son
State and local authorities are investigating after a man died after reportedly being hit by a truck Friday morning in Massachusetts. According to Franklin Police, just after 6:30 a.m., Franklin Police and Fire Department units were dispatched to 176 Grove Street, XPO Logistics, for a report of a person down and not breathing.
capecod.com
Falmouth Police ask public to keep distance after seal appears in local cranberry bogs
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: There is a seal that has found its way into the cranberry bogs near 614 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). Representatives from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) are monitoring the seal and are asking the public to stay away to allow the animal to return to its natural habitat.
NECN
Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified
A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
Man tries to enter Cohasett police station with chainsaw, residents told to shelter in place
COHASSET, Mass. — Cohasset Police issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday after a man attempted to enter the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw. The man then fled the police station and barricaded himself in a home with two children present. At 3:40 p.m., Cohasset police told residents living within...
nbcboston.com
Driver Accused of Being Drunk, High in Route 3 Crash That Killed Veteran Randolph Cop
A 35-year-old woman from Rockland, Massachusetts, has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a crash in May that killed an off-duty Randolph police officer. A grand jury on Friday returned indictments charging Kaleigh Davidson with one count each...
Mass. Fugitive Wanted for 1991 Homicide Found Operating Shrimp Farm in Guatemala
Mario R. Garcia had been on the lam since he was 19 years old when he allegedly stabbed Ismael Recinos-Garcia to death during a fight in Attleboro, Mass., on Nov. 16, 1991 A Massachusetts fugitive wanted for a homicide that happened in 1991 was found in Guatemala, where authorities say he was operating a shrimp farm. The multi-agency investigation ended on Dec. 14 when authorities followed a lead they had discovered earlier this year that led them to Mario R. Garcia, 50, at the shrimp farm in Iztapa,...
