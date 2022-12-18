Dover police investigating fatal shooting of 28-year-old early Sunday morning

A 28-year-old Dover man died after being shot Sunday morning, according to the Dover Police Department.

Police said that at 2:48 a.m. Sunday, they responded to a call about shots fired on the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive. After they arrived, police said they found 28-year-old Jeff Tolson lying on the ground wounded from gunshots. According to police, officers performed “life-saving” measures, but Tolson died after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police do not have a description of the suspect and the investigation of this shooting continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bowman at 302-736-7141 or the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.

