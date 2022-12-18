Colonel Crawford's late rally powers Eagles over Seneca East in N10 play

ATTICA — A league title wasn't going to be won or lost Saturday.

In a league that Colonel Crawford coach David Sheldon knows has more parity than ever, the Eagles needed a win to stay within striking distance of the league leaders.

It was far from easy, but they got it.

Behind 35 points from Braxton Baker and 15 points from Trevor Vogt in a seven-minute span, Colonel Crawford came from behind to knock off Seneca East 69-58 in Northern 10 Athletic Conference play.

"This was a big night after a tough loss last night," said Sheldon of a home loss to Carey on Friday. "We didn't finish the game with three minutes to go last night. I challenged them and told them this was about toughness. This is why I love athletics in high school. You're going to face adversity."

The Eagles (5-1 overall, 3-1 N10) led by 13 points in the second quarter, but their lead was trimmed to six points by half. The Tigers (5-2, 2-2) tied the score at 32 and 34 and again at 42, and took a 48-47 lead through three quarters after 3-pointers from Isaac Mason and Luke Mason.

Seneca East then scored the first five points of the fourth quarter on two free throws by Isaac Mason and a 3 by Aidan Hines.

That's when Colonel Crawford took over.

Still down 55-49 with 6:10 left, Vogt scored. He then forced Seneca East's first turnover of the second half when he picked a steal and scored. His third bucket in a row tied the score 55-55.

Baker's tally with 4:31 left gave CC the lead. He followed it up with a 3 and two free throws to balloon the lead to 62-55. Ethan Holt's score and split of two free throws finished off a 16-0 run that spanned 5:03.

"We got scores and we got stops that led to the scores," Sheldon said. "You can't have a 16-0 run without defensive stops … this was our first double weekend. We responded to adversity. I'm proud of this group. It's a young group that's never been under the varsity lights much."

The Tigers offense sputtered over the final 7:05 of the game after Hines' 3-pointer. Seneca East tallied just five points the rest of the way, including just one field goal.

"We talk a lot about stop, score, stop, and we did that," Sheldon said. "It led to scores and we got the lead. Once we got the lead, we didn't look back. That's a very good Seneca East team ... that's a very good basketball team we beat tonight."

The Tigers jumped out to a 7-3 lead just over three minutes in before Baker got fiery hot early. He scored 16 of Colonel Crawford's first 19 points and the Eagles used a 13-0 run to build a double-digit lead. CC led 21-10 after eight minutes.

"We were a lot more physical than them, so the post feeds were working pretty well," Baker said. "I got off to a hot start and we just carried it on ... it was a very fast back-and-forth game. We knew they could shoot 3s."

Baker added the first bucket of the second quarter for a 13-point edge. As Seneca East defended better, it allowed the Tigers to get back in the game. SE answered with a 13-2 run to get within 25-23. Derek Horsley hit a 3 and buckets by Baker and Horsley helped Colonel Crawford to a 32-26 lead at halftime.

"I think the kids were tired and the feet weren't moving as quickly as we would've liked," SE coach Anthony Langhurst said. "To Crawford's credit, they got to some points where they were confident in their spots. As a team, they finish strong at the rim. They took advantage of that when we were in a bit of a lull. That affected our offense."

Hines sliced the deficit for the Tigers to open the second half and Isaac Mason tied the score at 32 with a 3. Later, a foul line jumper by Baker kept the Eagles up 38-35. Seneca East bounced back to take a 42-40 lead on Lucas Bordner's 3, but CC ripped off the next seven points for a 47-42 lead with 1:11 left in the third quarter.

"I thought Vogt did a great job of getting to the rim," Sheldon said. "He's an All-Ohio football guy. He did a great job of getting to the rim and finishing. You can get to the rim, but you have to finish. At the end, he was locking down Isaac Mason. He came to me and said he had it. That's toughness."

Isaac Mason topped the Tigers with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Bordner scored 11 points and Luke Mason had eight points.

"It boiled down to Crawford executed a little bit better than we did down the stretch," Langhurst said. "It's something we can look at on film and try to correct. Hopefully we get a little better because it doesn't get any easier in the conference."

Baker scored 16 points in the first quarter, six in the second, four in the third, and finished strong with nine points in the fourth quarter.

"He's another one of the workers that has come through the program," Sheldon said. "It's the hours that people don't see in the gym. He's turned into a great player. When he started, he was a 3-point shooter. The neat thing about Braxton in this age of instant gratification is he played all freshman basketball. He paid his dues and worked at the game.

"Now he's benefiting his senior year."