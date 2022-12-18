Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
411mania.com
AEW News: Jamie Hayter Retains Women’s Title On Dynamite, MJF Responds To Bryan Danielson
– Jamie Hayter is still the AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match, Hayter, Britt Baker, and Rebel attacked Shida, which led to Toni Storm and then Saraya coming down to make the save:
411mania.com
AEW Files Trademarks This Week for ‘WrestleBowl’ & ‘Wrestling Bowl’
– Fightful reports that AEW filed two trademarks earlier this week with the USPTO that could hint at a new event name. The trademarks were filed on Monday, December 19 for “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl.” You can see the filing descriptions below:. Mark For: WRESTLEBOWL trademark...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Fusion Includes A Tables Match and More
Major League Wrestling will present a new episode of MLW Fusion tonight which will include a tables match and more. MLW issued a press release which hypes tonight’s show. Tables Match! Taya vs Lady Flammer! + more tonight on MLW FUSION. Watch nationwide on cable TV on beIN Sports...
411mania.com
Various News: Ric Flair Praises Renee Paquette During AEW Dynamite, Chelsea Green Tweets Photo of WWE Raw Debut
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair praised AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette during last night’s Dynamite. Flair tweeted, “I’m Watching #AEWDynamite! @ReneePaquette, You Are Under Appreciated, Beautiful, And Married To A MAN!! Happy Holidays My Friend! Wooooo!” You can check out his tweet below:. – As...
411mania.com
AEW News: Thunder Rosa Backstage At Dynamite, What Happened After Rampage Taping
– Thunder Rosa was backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Rosa was at the taping, which took place in her hometown of San Antonio. Rosa has been out of action with back issues since before All Out in September, and the site reports Rosa is not expected to return to the ring until after the New Year, with February or March as possibilities.
411mania.com
AEW News: Swerve Strickland Debuts New Group On Dynamite, Chris Jericho Invites Ricky Starks To Join JAS
– Swerve Strickland debuted a new group, the Mogul Affiliates, on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Strickland was set for a face to face with Lee on the episode but Lee was attacked by Parker Boudreaux and then another man. Swerve then stomped a cinder blood into Lee and declared the arrival of the group:
411mania.com
WWE NXT Rises Above 700,000 Viewers This Week, Ratings Drop in Key Demo
– Showbuzz Daily released the television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Last night’s show aired on tape delay, as the USA Network broadcast was filmed the previous week. This week’s episode actually saw an increase in the overall viewership, but ratings in the key demo were down.
411mania.com
Ari Daivari Comments on Parker Boudreaux’s TrustBuster Status After AEW Dynamite
Parker Boudreaux joined the new Mogul Affiliates on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and Ari Daivari has commented on Boudreaux’s status as a TrustBuster. As noted, Boudreaux came out and helped Swerve Strickland take out Keith Lee as part of the new stable on Wednesday’s show. Boudreaux was previously part of Daivari’s group, and the latter posted to Twitter to write:
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Danhausen Christmas Vlog, New AEW Shirts Available
– PWInsider reports that The Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championships will be the opening match for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Danhausen released a new Christmas vlog:. – Shop AEW...
411mania.com
Heather Monroe Weighs In On Lack of Women’s Tag Team Wrestling On Indy Scene
Women’s tag team wrestling is less of a thing on the independent scene, and indy talent Heather Monroe recently weighed in on the situation. Monroe, who teams with Ray Lyn as BCW Tag Team Champions Blonde Force Trauma, recently spoke with Ella Jay for WZ and was asked what she thinks the biggest challenge to women’s tag team wrestling is in independent promotions.
411mania.com
AEW News: Holiday Bash Pre-Show Meet & Greet, Craig Carton Calls Out MJF, Danhausen Helps Teach ‘Ganbare’
– WFAN Sports Radio broadcaster Craig Carton said the following on AEW World Champion MJF. MJF later responded, “I’ll come on to assassinate this man verbally.”. – AEW announced a pre-show meet and greet ahead of tomorrow’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite. Fans will be able to meet Wardlow, Toni Storm, Jose the Assistance, and Rush.
411mania.com
Tama Tonga Says AJ Styles Can Come Watch Him Beat Karl Anderson At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Karl Anderson is set to face Tama Tonga at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Tonga took to social media to invite AJ Styles to come to the show. Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Tonga at the January 4th event, and Tonga posted to social media to say that Styles can come “watch me smash his boy.”
411mania.com
Winfree’s MLW Fusion (Ep. 160) Review 12.22.22
Alright people, back to the land of MLW once again. We’re continuing the matches taped at the Super Series back in September. The feud between Alex Hammerstone and EJ Nduka continues to heat up, Willie Mack will be taking on Jacob Fatu at some point, we’ve got Mads Kurgger vs. Mance Warner in a tables match, and a main event of Taya Valkyrie defending her title against Lady Flammer.
411mania.com
Various News: Match Change for WWE MSG Show, Updated AEW Ticket Pre-Sale Codes
– PWInsider has updated one of the featured matchups for next week’s WWE Live Holiday Tour show at Madison Square Garden. WWE is now locally advertising The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman as the main event for the show scheduled for December 26. Previously, the match was...
411mania.com
Various News: AEW Dark Elevation Highlights, Don Callis Hypes AEW in Winnipeg, Renee Paquette Chats With Rocky Romero,
– AEW released the following clips for last night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:. – The Invisible Hand Don Callis posted the following tweet:. – Today’s new edition of The Sessions features Renee Paquette chatting with NJPW’s Rocky Romero:. Is Rocky Romero a one-man forbidden door? He...
411mania.com
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Kenny Omega, Ricky Starks, Jade Cargill Set for Action
– AEW has announced an 11-match lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. A new episode debuts tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup for AEW Dark:. * Kenny Omega vs. Hagane Shinno. * Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie.
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.21.22
It’s the Holiday Bash and that means we are about to wrap up the year in a big way. That should make for a good week, but you never know what you are going to see around here. Last week saw Bryan Danielson seemingly line himself up as the next challenger to MJF so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Marc Mero Recalls the Brawl For All, Bart Gunn vs. Butterbean at WrestleMania 15
– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WCW and WWE SUperstar Marc Mero discussed the infamous Brawl for All tournament in WWE that took place way back in 1998. Mero lost his first match in the tournament against Steve Blackman on Raw in June 1998. Below are some highlights (via Wrestling Inc):
411mania.com
AEW News: Rick Ross Lays Out Plans for the Mogul Affiliates, Unrestricted Best of 2022, Mike Mansury Chats With Renee Paquette
– Following last night’s AEW Dynamite segment, the group of Swerve Strickland, Rick Ross, and Parker Boudreaux discussed the attack on Keith Lee and the formation of the Mogul Affiliates:. – This week’s AEW Unrestricted podcast is a best of 2022 show:. It’s the best of AEW Unrestricted...
