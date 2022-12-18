ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 22nd

The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Dec. 21st

The Saginaw Police Department had a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the eight new police officers who graduated from the Delta College Police Academy. The holiday weekend's snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and area road commissions preparing for what is on the way for mid-Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22

The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is back open to traffic. Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits. Learn about a local Eagle Scout promoting mental health awareness. STEM passport and holiday scavenger hunt.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 Vault: Santa on the road in Saginaw County

Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Liberty Bridge reopens in Bay City

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Genesee Co. officials prepare to keep those in need safe, warm. The winter storm headed to mid-Michigan is going to bring cold and high winds, which has officials in Genesee County preparing to make sure no one is left out in the cold.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Bronner’s closing early for inclement weather

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to inclement weather, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland will be closed on Dec. 23 and 24, as well as Christmas day. Bronner’s, the “World’s largest Christmas store”, is a staple destination during the holidays in Frankenmuth for tourists and residents alike. They...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Dec. 20

The Saginaw Police Department had a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the eight new police officers who graduated from the Delta College Police Academy. The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and area road commissions preparing for what is on the way for mid-Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Santa visits the newest, littlest babies in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Santa paid a visit to some of the newest babies at Hurley Medical Center’s Pediatric Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). As Santa made a special trip to grant the wishes of Michigan’s newest babies, it was a moment of pure joy for the babies, parents, and staff.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Student wins Flint's Got Talent

The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3

The winter storm system headed to mid-Michigan will bring snow, wind, and cold temperatures and experts shared advice on how to stay warm if your heat and power go out. Man arrested after stealing from toy drive box.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police requesting information about missing Flint girl

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

MDOT: 24-hour patrol to monitor road conditions starting Dec. 22

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and area road commissions preparing for what is on the way for mid-Michigan. The plan is to have a 24-hour road patrol monitoring, which will start Thursday morning, to be prepared...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Sunday evening, December 18

A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Pedestrian killed in Flint Twp crash

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a vehicle in Flint Township Tuesday night. It happened about 6:40 p.m. in the area of Corunna Road and I-75. Lawayne Blakely, 41, of Flint, was crossing Corunna Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Shoppers stock up on necessary items before storm

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits. “Sales are very brisk. People are getting ready for the storm system coming in,” said Dave Wohlfeil, the owner of Wohlfeil Ace Hardware in Saginaw Township. Wohlfeil said...
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

White Boy Rick Spotted In Lapeer Today At New Pita Way

The new Pita Way in Lapeer opened today and in attendance was none other than Richard Wershe Jr. - White Boy Rick. Pita Way owner Raad Kashat posted a picture of himself with White Boy Rick on social media this afternoon. Richard Wershe Jr.'s life story was the inspiration for the hugely successful movie, White Boy Rick. In the film, Wershe is played by Matthew McConaughey. The premise of the movie is as follows,
LAPEER, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. man convicted of killing, torturing dogs

The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

