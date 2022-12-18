Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Related
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 22nd
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The winter...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Dec. 21st
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Saginaw Police Department had a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the eight new police officers who graduated from the Delta College Police Academy. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22
The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is back open to traffic. Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits. Learn about a local Eagle Scout promoting mental health awareness. STEM passport and holiday scavenger hunt. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Learn about...
WNEM
Genesee Co. officials prepare to keep those in need safe, warm
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The winter storm headed to mid-Michigan is going to bring cold and high winds, which has officials in Genesee County preparing to make sure no one is left out in the cold. “We run soup kitchens, we run a warming center during the winter, and...
WNEM
TV5 Vault: Santa on the road in Saginaw County
Here are some of the stories we're following today. Here are the top stories we're following this morning. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is...
WNEM
Liberty Bridge reopens in Bay City
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Genesee Co. officials prepare to keep those in need safe, warm. The winter storm headed to mid-Michigan is going to bring cold and high winds, which has officials in Genesee County preparing to make sure no one is left out in the cold.
WNEM
Bronner’s closing early for inclement weather
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to inclement weather, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland will be closed on Dec. 23 and 24, as well as Christmas day. Bronner’s, the “World’s largest Christmas store”, is a staple destination during the holidays in Frankenmuth for tourists and residents alike. They...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Dec. 20
The Saginaw Police Department had a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the eight new police officers who graduated from the Delta College Police Academy. The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and area road commissions preparing for what is on the way for mid-Michigan.
WNEM
Santa visits the newest, littlest babies in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Santa paid a visit to some of the newest babies at Hurley Medical Center’s Pediatric Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). As Santa made a special trip to grant the wishes of Michigan’s newest babies, it was a moment of pure joy for the babies, parents, and staff.
WNEM
Student wins Flint's Got Talent
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter...
WNEM
Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The winter storm system headed to mid-Michigan will bring snow, wind, and cold temperatures and experts shared advice on how to stay warm if your heat and power go out. Man arrested after stealing from toy drive box. Updated: 5 hours...
WNEM
Police requesting information about missing Flint girl
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
WNEM
MDOT: 24-hour patrol to monitor road conditions starting Dec. 22
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and area road commissions preparing for what is on the way for mid-Michigan. The plan is to have a 24-hour road patrol monitoring, which will start Thursday morning, to be prepared...
WNEM
Representatives available to help Flint residents apply for water bill assistance
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint residents who are in need of assistance in applying for the Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP) in person next week will have to do so on Wednesday, Dec. 28. WRAP representatives are normally at Flint City Hall every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m....
WNEM
First Alert- Sunday evening, December 18
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. First Alert- Saturday evening, December 17. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at...
WNEM
Pedestrian killed in Flint Twp crash
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a vehicle in Flint Township Tuesday night. It happened about 6:40 p.m. in the area of Corunna Road and I-75. Lawayne Blakely, 41, of Flint, was crossing Corunna Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling...
WNEM
Shoppers stock up on necessary items before storm
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits. “Sales are very brisk. People are getting ready for the storm system coming in,” said Dave Wohlfeil, the owner of Wohlfeil Ace Hardware in Saginaw Township. Wohlfeil said...
White Boy Rick Spotted In Lapeer Today At New Pita Way
The new Pita Way in Lapeer opened today and in attendance was none other than Richard Wershe Jr. - White Boy Rick. Pita Way owner Raad Kashat posted a picture of himself with White Boy Rick on social media this afternoon. Richard Wershe Jr.'s life story was the inspiration for the hugely successful movie, White Boy Rick. In the film, Wershe is played by Matthew McConaughey. The premise of the movie is as follows,
WNEM
Genesee Co. Sheriff pulls over drivers, gives gifts instead of tickets
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Saginaw Police Department had a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the eight new police officers who graduated from the Delta College Police Academy. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan...
WNEM
Genesee Co. man convicted of killing, torturing dogs
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The winter...
Comments / 0