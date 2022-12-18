ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynantskill, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

3 firefighters hurt battling fire in dangerous conditions

We’re following breaking news overnight out of Hoosick Falls. Three firefighters were hurt, after responding to a fire at the Hoosick Falls Country Club on Richmond Avenue. I spoke with the fire chief, Carl Coon just a little while ago. He says one of the injured firefighters was taken...
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
WNYT

Road back open after fire destroys Hudson Falls home

Firefighters in Hudson Falls battled a fire in the bitter cold in on Monday. No one was injured, but the two-family home was destroyed. The call came just after 10:45 Tuesday morning for a fire at the home at 29 Delaware Avenue. Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Kingsbury, and Queensbury firefighters...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WNYT

Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide

We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Campaign rewards people for shopping in Saratoga County

There’s still time to get rewarded for shopping in Saratoga County. The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents and visitors to support locally owned Saratoga businesses now through the end of the year, and you could win a $100 gift card. It’s called “Love Our Locals.”
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Anxious Albany airport travelers trying to return home

The day after Christmas is one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. While there were some delayed flights out of Albany International Airport on Monday morning, most appeared to be running on time. A good rule of thumb is if you do have to travel on Monday,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Capital City Rescue Mission prepares 3,000 Christmas meals

The Capital City Rescue Mission in Albany made sure those in need were able to have a warm and safe Christmas. Despite fears that the mission would not be able to keep up with the demands for food and shelter, they were able to prepare 3,000 meals for anyone who needed it.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Winter Storm dumps lots of snow in Pittsfield

A lot of snow means a lot of work for those who live in a house. In Pittsfield, we caught up with people clearing their sidewalk. Wendy Chen just moved to Pittsfield from Alabama. “It’s crazy. I haven’t seen snow my entire life until I moved here so this is entirely new as just entirely foreign to me,” she said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Pittsfield company wins bid for former school

A Pittsfield company won its bid to breathe new life into a former school. Our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle reports WDM Properties won a vote to transform an old Housatonic institute into a 10- unit apartment complex. The historic building has been deteriorating for some time- costing the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

New grocery store ready to open in Albany’s South End

Residents in Albany’s South End neighborhood are getting a grocery store. Doors open Tuesday morning. The building located at 106 South Pearl Street used to be a McDonald’s. That section of the city has been referred to as a food desert for years. The South End will now...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Siena’s Michael Eley named MAAC Rookie of the Week

Siena freshman guard Michael Eley was named MAAC Rookie of the Week on Monday after the Saints’ 2-0 holiday week. Eley averaged 13 points a game off the bench in those two games. He scored 8 of his 10 points in the second half to help Siena win the Brother Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup on Monday before tying his season-high with 16 points in a win over American on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy