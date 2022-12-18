Read full article on original website
Pittsfield police search for assault suspect
Pittsfield police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect in an assault. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Murphy at (518) 448-9700 ext. 582.
3 firefighters hurt battling fire in dangerous conditions
We’re following breaking news overnight out of Hoosick Falls. Three firefighters were hurt, after responding to a fire at the Hoosick Falls Country Club on Richmond Avenue. I spoke with the fire chief, Carl Coon just a little while ago. He says one of the injured firefighters was taken...
Road back open after fire destroys Hudson Falls home
Firefighters in Hudson Falls battled a fire in the bitter cold in on Monday. No one was injured, but the two-family home was destroyed. The call came just after 10:45 Tuesday morning for a fire at the home at 29 Delaware Avenue. Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Kingsbury, and Queensbury firefighters...
Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide
We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
Campaign rewards people for shopping in Saratoga County
There’s still time to get rewarded for shopping in Saratoga County. The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents and visitors to support locally owned Saratoga businesses now through the end of the year, and you could win a $100 gift card. It’s called “Love Our Locals.”
Anxious Albany airport travelers trying to return home
The day after Christmas is one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. While there were some delayed flights out of Albany International Airport on Monday morning, most appeared to be running on time. A good rule of thumb is if you do have to travel on Monday,...
Despite frigid temps, volunteers setup for the Annual Old Niskayuna Luminarie
For nearly 30 years neighbors in Old Niskayuna have lined their streets with luminaries after dusk on Christmas Eve. This year The Broken Inn Restaurant helped purchase and assemble an additional 3000 luminaries to help create a beautiful scene the whole community could enjoy. It’s a treat for the whole...
Capital City Rescue Mission prepares 3,000 Christmas meals
The Capital City Rescue Mission in Albany made sure those in need were able to have a warm and safe Christmas. Despite fears that the mission would not be able to keep up with the demands for food and shelter, they were able to prepare 3,000 meals for anyone who needed it.
Mom pays it forward with generous donation to Albany Ronald McDonald House
One family went above and beyond to pay it forward. Victoria Michaels tells NewsChannel 13 the Ronald McDonald House in Albany was there for her when her family needed it, so she adopted the entire house this year!. Michaels stayed in the Albany Ronald McDonald House when her son, Lucas,...
‘Holiday Lighted Nights’ reopens in Washington County
After being canceled because of the weather, Holiday Lighted Nights at the Washington County Fairgrounds is back. The lights are open through this Friday from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. It’s $25 per car. Cash and card are accepted at the gate.
Winter Storm dumps lots of snow in Pittsfield
A lot of snow means a lot of work for those who live in a house. In Pittsfield, we caught up with people clearing their sidewalk. Wendy Chen just moved to Pittsfield from Alabama. “It’s crazy. I haven’t seen snow my entire life until I moved here so this is entirely new as just entirely foreign to me,” she said.
Pittsfield company wins bid for former school
A Pittsfield company won its bid to breathe new life into a former school. Our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle reports WDM Properties won a vote to transform an old Housatonic institute into a 10- unit apartment complex. The historic building has been deteriorating for some time- costing the...
New grocery store ready to open in Albany’s South End
Residents in Albany’s South End neighborhood are getting a grocery store. Doors open Tuesday morning. The building located at 106 South Pearl Street used to be a McDonald’s. That section of the city has been referred to as a food desert for years. The South End will now...
American Legion volunteers provide free Christmas meals in North Adams
American Legion volunteers in North Adams provided free Christmas meals to the community on Sunday. The tradition of giving out free meals has been going on for almost 70 years, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. More than 20 volunteers came in to prepare meals for...
New York State and Capital Region see power outages from inclement weather
After the winter weather we saw Friday, some local counties are still dealing with power outages. Right now across the state, more than 46,000 people are being affected. Here in the Capital Region – in Saratoga County, more than 800 customers don’t have power. There are also a...
Kwanzaa celebrations to spotlight African American culture begin in Capital Region
People across the Capital Region and around the world marked the beginning of Kwanzaa on Monday. The annual celebration of African American culture is observed for seven days, until January 1. The Center for Law and Justice in Albany had an open house Monday to celebrate the first day of...
Siena’s Michael Eley named MAAC Rookie of the Week
Siena freshman guard Michael Eley was named MAAC Rookie of the Week on Monday after the Saints’ 2-0 holiday week. Eley averaged 13 points a game off the bench in those two games. He scored 8 of his 10 points in the second half to help Siena win the Brother Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup on Monday before tying his season-high with 16 points in a win over American on Thursday.
