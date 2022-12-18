ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to get $125 in Free Bets for Steelers-Panthers

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Koh31_0jmpklFS00

The FanDuel promo code lets customers get $125 in free bets with just a $5 initial deposit. Click the link below to learn how to claim your bonus for Steelers vs. Panthers this afternoon.

FanDuel Promo Code

The FanDuel promo code lets users get $125 in free bets with just a $5 bet. The best part is that you can still get the free bets back with a losing bet! And if the bet wins, you get the $125 added to the winning bet.

Just follow the link to use the FanDuel promo code when you register, and get started with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Betting on the NFL? Steelers vs. Panthers pick

It’s a battle between two 5-8 teams when the Carolina Panthers host the Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon. Carolina is playing well on a two-game winning streak, while Pittsburgh is dealing with Kenny Pickett in concussion protocol.

Add all that up and the Panthers are home favorites over the Steelers. FanDuel Sportsbook favors Carolina by 2.5 points and that feels about right with how it has played recently.

The Panthers defense has been playing very well recently, allowing 15 points or fewer in three of their last four games. Their passing game can be spotty but they have been able to run the ball well in the second half of the season.

If Pickett can’t play, it will be Mitchell Trubisky under center for Pittsburgh. Trubisky threw three picks last week against the Ravens and it’s hard to see him playing much better on the road against a good defense.

Carolina needs to win by just a field goal, so take the Panthers to cover on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Panthers pick: Panthers -2.5
What is the FanDuel promo code?
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo
Place your first $5 bet to get $125 in Free Bets – win or lose! FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only. 21 or older. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Full T&C apply.
How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code
  1. Click here to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus.
  2. Enter and verify your details.
  3. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions.
  4. Make your first deposit of $5.
  5. Place a sports bet.
  6. Get $125 back in free bets, win or lose.
  7. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.
Refer a friend, get a bonus

21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a free bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up and has placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

FanDuel Promo Code: Snag a giant offer for Jets-Jaguars on ‘TNF’

New York Post readers can cash in on a fantastic offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Check out how to claim your free bet of $2,500 and see how to play the total in tonight’s matchup. Learn more about the FanDuel welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks. No Sweat First Bet New FanDuel Sportsbook users are eligible for one of the best offers on the market. FanDuel offers new users up to $2,500 back in free bets till December 25th if their first bet placed loses. So if you want to get in on the action, FanDuel is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New York Post

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: snag a great offer for ‘TNF’

New York Post readers can cash in on a fantastic offer for new customers with Caesars Sportsbook. Check out how to claim your free bet of $1,250 and see if this wide receiver can pad your wallet tonight. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Learn more about the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks.Find out how to bet on NFL games. Caesars Sportsbook promo code New Caesars Sportsbook bettors can get up to $1,250 back if their first bet loses when they register with the promo code NPBONUSFULL. This is one of the best offers around,...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS: Claim a tremendous offer for ‘TNF’

New York Post readers can grab a great offer from BetMGM ahead of today’s slate when they sign up with the bonus code NPBONUS. Let’s review how you can claim your $1,000 bet and see how our expert is betting tonight’s matchup. Learn more about the BetMGM welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks.Find out how to bet on NFL games. BetMGM code offer New BetMGM bettors can get up to $1,000 back if their first bet loses. That’s right, your first bet is entirely risk-free with BetMGM. So be sure to get in on the action today, as BetMGM has...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Two NFL teams contacted Rob Gronkowski after ‘bored’ tweet went viral

A few NFL teams thought they might be able to coerce retired tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement after a recent tweet went viral. On Wednesday, Gronkowski tweeted three words, “I’m kind of bored,” and the sports world went wild. The tweet has almost 70,000 likes and got the attention of some NFL executives. Gronkowski revealed on the Up & Adams Show on Thursday that two teams reached out to him after the tweet blew up. The former Patriot and Buccaneer said that the attention the tweet got blew him away. “I barely tweet actually,” Gronk said. “I’m kind of bored, people took that as I was coming back to football.” “It was mind blowing that my agent hit me up and two teams hit me up.” But alas those teams and anyone else hoping for Gronkowski’s return were quickly let down. It turns out the tweet was part of a partnership with FanDuel, which Gronkowski announced in a video on Thursday. The Twitter prank got plenty of attention, though, something his new sponsor was surely pleased about.
New York Post

Giants’ Andrew Thomas taking Pro Bowl snub in stride

If anybody on the Giants could be considered a snub for the Pro Bowl, it is starting left tackle Andrew Thomas. Thomas, the fourth-overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Georgia, grades as the fourth-ranked offensive tackle in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. But those ranked ahead of Thomas — San Francisco’s Trent Williams, Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson and Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs — all play in the NFC and were selected instead of him. “I think anyone that plays this game, they’re competitive and you want to receive accolades for what you do on the field. But I don’t...
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Video emerges of fan being thrown down stadium stairs in wild Packers-Bears fight

Tempers were high when the Packers visited the rival Bears on Dec. 4 — but it had nothing to do with the players on the field. A scuffle in the stands at Soldier Field saw one fan get thrown down the stairs in a recently surfaced video. The fan, dressed in a Green Bay sweatshirt and Bears scarf, tussled with another fan dressed in a blue sweatshirt and a Bears hat. The latter put the former in a headlock and violently threw him down the concrete stadium steps, where he also encountered the metal railing. What caused the confrontation is not known, but it ended with the man who tumbled down the stairs racing back up to finish the exchange. Whether there were any injuries sustained or charges pressed is also unknown. The Packers prevailed in the game, beating Chicago, 28-19, for the franchise’s 787th win — surpassing the Bears for the NFL’s all-time win mark.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Best ‘Thursday Night Football’ promo codes and betting offers

New York Post readers can get their hands on loads of outstanding betting offers and promotions ahead of Jaguars vs. Jets on “Thursday Night Football.” Check out the list below to find your favorite offer. Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL betting sitesRead our expert guide on how to bet on the NFLGet the latest Super Bowl 2023 Odds Best NFL Week 16 Promo Codes ranked 1. BetMGM Sportsbook﻿ BetMGM is the best sportsbook for NFL Week 16. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder, live betting, and tons of alternative spreads and totals on each NFL game. It has plenty...
New York Post

Giants’ Dexter Lawrence looking forward to first Pro Bowl

Dexter Lawrence is headed to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career, but he doesn’t mind that an actual football game will not be played this year in Las Vegas. The NFL has scrapped the farcical game and replaced it with a flag-football game and a series of skills and non-football competitions — such as dodgeball, in which the Giants’ mammoth defensive tackle is looking forward to participating. “I’m a big target, but I think I throw a pretty good fastball that can’t be dodged,” Lawrence joked after Thursday’s practice in preparation for Saturday’s road game against the Vikings. Opposing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 132: Can Rejuvenated Giants Beat The Vikings?

The Giants are in prime position to make the playoffs. Even if they lose Saturday in Minnesota to the 11-3 Vikings, they are in good shape. But the Vikings have looked shaky and have won mostly one possession games. This is a winnable game, but will be a tough one in rowdy conditions. Can Big Blue win their second straight? To preview the game, we bring you a new episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz and Brandon London. Blue Rush Podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz & Brandon London: IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Guys are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Quinnen Williams gives Jets major boost with return vs. Jaguars

This was in the middle of a conversation with Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley on Tuesday before Thursday night’s game against the Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. It was such a casual, throw-away line that it didn’t even elicit a follow-up question. Mosley had been asked about the growth and...
New York Post

Video of ex-NFLer Damon Arnette’s arrest emerges: ‘You’re a f–king idiot’

Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was given a verbal whooping by the police officer who pulled him over during his arrest in July for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. In police bodycam footage on the night of the arrest, one cop can be heard telling Arnette, who was 25 at the time: “We gave you a f–king break! You knew your f–king license was suspended.” “I got practice in the morning, “Arnette responded, to which the officer retorted, “It doesn’t matter bro, you’re going to jail, bro. We can’t keep giving you...
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy