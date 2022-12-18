Quincy Quarry News Police Scanner Snippets – Give me all your money and three burritos to go! #quincypolicedepartment

Read full article on original website
Roxbury woman facing charges in Dorchester gas station stabbing
A Roxbury woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a woman at a Dorchester gas station Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, Skilar Morris, 30, will be arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Morris is accused of stabbing a woman outside a Mobil gas station...
South Shore resident loses $26,000 in ‘Grandparent Scam’, per police
HINGHAM, Mass. — Residents in a South Shore town are being warned after an elderly woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars on Tuesday. Hingham Police say the 87-year-old resident fell victim to the common “Grandparent Scam,” where the scammers pray on elderly victims, saying their grandchild is in danger.
Police: Drunk driver was asleep — and armed — behind the wheel at Boston I-93 on-ramp
He allegedly caused a traffic back-up on the ramp. A Cambridge man was found asleep at the wheel of a Lexus — causing a traffic back-up on the Sullivan Square on-ramp to I-93 north in Charlestown early Monday — while also intoxicated and armed with a loaded handgun, prosecutors allege.
Leader of violent Massachusetts drug crew sentenced to prison
A Brockton man was sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs throughout southeastern Massachusetts.
Two teens arrested in connection with armed robbery of USPS carrier in Melrose
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and United States Postal Service say two teens were arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a postal carrier in Melrose. Two 16-year-old males from Somerville were arraigned in juvenile court on Wednesday, accused of using “an...
More Charges For Couple Who Ran $1M Organized Crime Ring Out Of Video Store: Worcester DA
A 68-year-old Lancaster man is accused of employing an army of drug addicts and professional shoplifters to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores across Worcester County and reselling the items out of a Leominster strip mall, authorities said. A 43-year-old Fitchbu…
Cops hunt Cambridge bicyclist they say rammed pedestrian who asked him to watch where he was going
Cambridge Police report they are looking for a bicyclist who responded to a request from a pedestrian in a crosswalk at Cambridge Common by circling around and ramming into her. Police say the woman he hit was crossing at Concord Avenue and Waterhouse Street around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 15:
Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
‘I'm Fired': Report Reveals Mistakes That Caused Runaway Red Line Train
So how does a Red Line train roll through Braintree Station with nobody at the helm?. A safety investigation we obtained provides answers about the May 30 incident. The MBTA report, submitted to the transportation oversight division of the Department of Public Utilities, reveals the mistakes that caused the runaway train, which was first reported by the NBC10 Investigators earlier this year.
Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting
The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
Here’s how many guns got exchanged for gift cards in Boston
"A gun buyback embraces the philosophy that one fewer gun on the street is potentially many lives saved." Boston police collected 35 firearms from the community Saturday via its 2022 Boston Gun Buyback, Gun for Gift Card Program. The program offers $100 gift cards in exchange for guns from community...
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm While Arresting Three Suspects Following Response to Armed Robbery in Roslindale
At about 12:18 AM on Wednesday December 21, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park) arrested three suspects after responding to an armed robbery in progress in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. On arrival, officers spoke with an adult male victim who stated that he had been robbed at gunpoint. Based on the given description, the officers were able to quickly locate and arrest Romaine Janvier, 20, of Everett Gareld Dolisca, 27, of Malden and Jugehu Dolisca, 19, of Malden. During the course of their investigation, officers and detectives were able to recover a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun, a package of zip-ties, a roll of duct tape and an empty duffle bag. Officers were also able to recover the victim’s stolen property.
DA: Drunken driver fell asleep in car on ramp to I-93 in Boston, caused traffic jam
BOSTON — A drunken man who fell asleep in his car on a ramp that carries traffic onto Interstate 93 in Boston was arrested after police woke him up and found marijuana and a loaded firearm in his vehicle, authorities said. James Charles Knight, 45, of Cambridge, was arraigned...
Opponents target Pine Street bid for hotel conversion with sidewalk protest at the site
While city officials review a Pine Street Inn plan to convert the Comfort Inn at 900 Morrissey Blvd. into housing for formerly homeless persons, neighbors who oppose the idea staged a protest last Saturday on the sidewalk in front of the hotel. Between 50 and 75 neighbors gathered there over...
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For 12/22-12/23
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Thursday, December 22 into Friday, December 23. Driving under...
Somerville police looking for armed robbery, indecent assaut and battery suspect
SOMERVILLE, Ma — Somerville police are searching for the suspect that allegedly performed an act of armed robbery and committed indecent assault and battery on a store clerk Saturday. According to Somerville Police, officers responded to an East Somerville business on December 17 at approximately 10:20 a.m. for a...
Woman attacked in Back Bay parking garage
BOSTON - Police in Boston are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a woman in a Back Bay parking garage. It happened at 100 Clarendon Street Monday at 5:15 p.m. The woman told police she had been "physically and indecently" assaulted. She was able to defend herself, causing the suspect to flee.She described the suspect as a Black man wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. He fled on foot towards Stuart Street. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday night. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified
A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
Quincy Quarry News Christmas Holiday Plans
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Quarry News employee lounge and sports bar – image via MassLive. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. With the World Cup FINALLY over and a potentially ruinous rainstorm...
Kaliegh Davidson accused of driving 100 mph on drugs in crash that killed Randolph police officer
A Rockland woman accused of driving more than 100 mph while under the influence of drugs and alcohol before causing a fatal crash that killed a Randolph Police Officer was indicted in Plymouth Superior Court last week. Kaliegh Davidson, 35, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on charges...
