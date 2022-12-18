ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Quincy Quarry News Police Scanner Snippets – Give me all your money and three burritos to go! #quincypolicedepartment

By Nancy Drue
quincyquarry.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘I'm Fired': Report Reveals Mistakes That Caused Runaway Red Line Train

So how does a Red Line train roll through Braintree Station with nobody at the helm?. A safety investigation we obtained provides answers about the May 30 incident. The MBTA report, submitted to the transportation oversight division of the Department of Public Utilities, reveals the mistakes that caused the runaway train, which was first reported by the NBC10 Investigators earlier this year.
BRAINTREE, MA
Boston

Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting

The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s how many guns got exchanged for gift cards in Boston

"A gun buyback embraces the philosophy that one fewer gun on the street is potentially many lives saved." Boston police collected 35 firearms from the community Saturday via its 2022 Boston Gun Buyback, Gun for Gift Card Program. The program offers $100 gift cards in exchange for guns from community...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm While Arresting Three Suspects Following Response to Armed Robbery in Roslindale

At about 12:18 AM on Wednesday December 21, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park) arrested three suspects after responding to an armed robbery in progress in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. On arrival, officers spoke with an adult male victim who stated that he had been robbed at gunpoint. Based on the given description, the officers were able to quickly locate and arrest Romaine Janvier, 20, of Everett Gareld Dolisca, 27, of Malden and Jugehu Dolisca, 19, of Malden. During the course of their investigation, officers and detectives were able to recover a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun, a package of zip-ties, a roll of duct tape and an empty duffle bag. Officers were also able to recover the victim’s stolen property.
MALDEN, MA
CBS Boston

Woman attacked in Back Bay parking garage

BOSTON - Police in Boston are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a woman in a Back Bay parking garage. It happened at 100 Clarendon Street Monday at 5:15 p.m. The woman told police she had been "physically and indecently" assaulted. She was able to defend herself, causing the suspect to flee.She described the suspect as a Black man wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. He fled on foot towards Stuart Street. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday night. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified

A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry News Christmas Holiday Plans

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Quarry News employee lounge and sports bar – image via MassLive. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. With the World Cup FINALLY over and a potentially ruinous rainstorm...
QUINCY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy