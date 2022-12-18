ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
The Ann Arbor News

From dark days to playoff berths, Michigan football finds winning formula

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was two short years ago that Michigan football hit rock bottom as a program under Jim Harbaugh. Losses were piling up and frustration was mounting inside Schembechler Hall. There was no bowl game. The losing skid to archrival Ohio State stood at eight straight games, and likely would have been nine had they played. The Wolverines called it off, citing injuries and a growing number of COVID-19 cases on the team that would severely impacted the number of available players.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
