ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was two short years ago that Michigan football hit rock bottom as a program under Jim Harbaugh. Losses were piling up and frustration was mounting inside Schembechler Hall. There was no bowl game. The losing skid to archrival Ohio State stood at eight straight games, and likely would have been nine had they played. The Wolverines called it off, citing injuries and a growing number of COVID-19 cases on the team that would severely impacted the number of available players.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO