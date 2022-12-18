Jenks students earn four-year scholarships through national non-profit

JENKS, Okla. — Two Jenks students have earned full, four-year scholarships after being recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients through QuestBridge, a national non-profit, the Jenks Public Schools announced in a press release.

Mercy Kim was matched with Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, one of the top Liberal Arts colleges in the country and Bryanna Kirha was matched with Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, one of the top Liberal Arts colleges in the country.

This year, Kim and Kirha are among 1,755 students from across the country who were recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients. The Match Scholarship covers the full cost of tuition, room and board, books, supplies, and travel expenses.

“Honestly, I didn’t really have high hopes or expectations for this when I was filling out the applications,” Kirha said. “To get the email saying I was matched was surprising and so meaningful to me. I am so thankful to have this opportunity to attend such a prestigious school. My parents are so proud, and they are so happy that I don’t have to worry about my financial situation. I can just go to college and focus on my studies.”

Kim said she’s excited about the new experience.

“My initial reaction was relief because I don’t have to worry about college expenses anymore,” said Kim. “I don’t know much about Maine, but I’m excited to go to a new place and have new experiences. Education is one of the main reasons my parents left Myanmar to come to America and we went through a lot to get here, so it means a lot to be able to have this scholarship. I’m very appreciative of my Jenks teachers who have been so helpful and so supportive of me every step of the way.”

Kirha came to Jenks from India in third grade. She returned to India with her family before arriving back at JPS in seventh grade. At Holy Cross, she hopes to be on a Pre-Med track and aspires to one day become a pediatric surgeon. Kim did not speak English when she arrived in Jenks with her family in second grade at East Elementary. She is also hoping to attend medical school to pursue a career as a family physician or an obstetrician/gynecologist.

The outstanding high school seniors who received a Match Scholarship have an average unweighted GPA of 3.94, and 94% are in the top 10% of their graduating class. Around 94% come from a household with an annual income under $65,000, and 88% qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. The majority of this year’s Match Scholarship Recipients — 80% — are among the first generation in their families to attend a four-year college in the United States.

