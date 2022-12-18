Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Related
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Hawks' Trae Young could be the NBA's next superstar to request a trade out of Atlanta
Executives around the NBA' believe that Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young may be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade if the team does not make a playoff run
MLive.com
DraftKings promo code for NFL Week 16: Claim your bet $5, win $150 bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL regular season is winding down, but there’s still plenty of time to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook. With their generous welcome...
MLive.com
$200 BetMGM promo code MLIVEGOAL for Lightning vs. Red Wings predictions
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Red Wings host the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight, and BetMGM Sportsbook has the perfect NHL-specific welcome offer to take advantage of...
MLive.com
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers - NBA (12/21/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Pistons played their last home game before the holiday break on Tuesday, but have a couple more games before Christmas, including finishing up the second half of a back-to-back by taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The Pistons suffered yet another defeat on Tuesday night, it was...
MLive.com
Ivey’s career-high 30 points not enough as Pistons lose to Jazz, 126-111
DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons had an efficient first half, shooting 57% from the floor, but it wasn’t enough to withstand the three-point onslaught from the Utah Jazz, losing 126-111 on Tuesday night. Jaden Ivey had another hot start for the Pistons, with 18 first-half points. He was...
MLive.com
Mat Ishbia reportedly set to buy Phoenix Suns for $4 billion
Mat Ishbia is going from Michigan State walk-on to billionaire mortgage lender to NBA owner. The CEO of Michigan-based United Wholesale Mortgage is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns, according to a Tuesday report from ESPN. The purchase price is “in the neighborhood of $4 billion.”. The move...
MLive.com
Source: Detroit Pistons, Troy Weaver agree to contract extension
A league source confirmed to MLive on Wednesday that the Detroit Pistons have signed general manager Troy Weaver to a contract. The news was first reported by The Athletic. The Pistons hired Weaver hired as general manager on June 18, 2020. He’s currently in his third season with the Pistons after spending 12 years working with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he was the assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations.
MLive.com
How to Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets - NFL Week 16 | Stream on Prime Video, Start Time, Preview, Prediction
As the 2022 NFL regular season gets down to the nitty-gritty, two teams that are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive clash on Thursday Night Football, as the Jacksonville Jaguars pay a visit to the New York Jets. Watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video (free trial) Jacksonville Jaguars...
MLive.com
Frank Ragnow listed as questionable against Panthers, Jason Cabinda among 3 out
ALLEN PARK -- Once again, Frank Ragnow was limited by toe pain throughout the practice week. Once again, he’s expected to play anyway. The Detroit Lions have listed their Pro Bowl center as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday while working through the toe that has given him trouble since Week 1, but did get in some reps on Thursday and is expected to play.
MLive.com
Lions vs. Panthers predictions, picks and odds for Saturday, 12/24
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Neither team in this game has a winning record this season, but both the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers remain in the fight...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ game at Ottawa Friday postponed due to impending weather
The Detroit Red Wings will start their Christmas break early after the NHL today postponed Friday’s game at Ottawa due to “severe weather expected to impact the area.”. The game has been rescheduled for Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. It was slated to be the Red Wings’ final...
MLive.com
Way too many turnovers, and other takeaways from Pistons’ loss to 76ers
As we approach the halfway mark of the NBA season, the Detroit Pistons have been able to hang their hat on one thing as the losses continue to build: They’re a scrappy team that plays hard. They proved that again in a losing effort to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, despite a 113-93 final score.
MLive.com
Derek Lalonde on underachieving Red Wings: We’re better than that
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were looking good after winning at Tampa Bay on Dec. 8, extending a promising start to the season. They have lost six in a row since (0-4-2) and are searching for solutions as they face the Lightning again Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
MLive.com
Why two points for Red Wings was ‘massive’ vs. old nemesis
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning have been at opposite ends of the NHL power structure in recent years, and it showed in their head-to-head results. Now, after being dominated by the Lightning from 2015 to 2020, the Red Wings are pushing back. They’re still not in Tampa Bay’s class, but they’re no longer easy fodder.
MLive.com
Red Wings look to stop skid against Lightning in Jeff Blashill’s return
Jeff Blashill experienced that strange feeling of coaching against his former team earlier this month. Tonight, he will experience a more awkward moment standing behind the visitors bench at Little Caesars Arena for the first time. Blashill, the Red Wings head coach for seven seasons from 2015-2022, returns to Detroit...
MLive.com
As J.D. Martinez heads to L.A. on 1-year deal, too soon to wonder about 2024 in Detroit?
Many Detroit Tigers fans have been understandably fixated on a reunion with Justin Verlander since the ace pitcher was traded away in 2017, but what about another player who was dealt earlier that summer?. J.D. Martinez loved playing in Detroit. In fact, moments after he was sent to the Arizona...
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: Lions owner Sheila Hamp was right about Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell
ALLEN PARK -- William Clay Ford never spoke publicly in his final years as owner of the Detroit Lions, and Martha Firestone Ford did so only sparingly. That led to some frustration about a lack of accountability from ownership, and Sheila Ford said she wanted to change that when she took over as principal owner in 2020.
Comments / 0