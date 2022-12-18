ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MICHIGAN STATE
DETROIT, MI
Mat Ishbia reportedly set to buy Phoenix Suns for $4 billion

Mat Ishbia is going from Michigan State walk-on to billionaire mortgage lender to NBA owner. The CEO of Michigan-based United Wholesale Mortgage is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns, according to a Tuesday report from ESPN. The purchase price is “in the neighborhood of $4 billion.”. The move...
EAST LANSING, MI
Source: Detroit Pistons, Troy Weaver agree to contract extension

A league source confirmed to MLive on Wednesday that the Detroit Pistons have signed general manager Troy Weaver to a contract. The news was first reported by The Athletic. The Pistons hired Weaver hired as general manager on June 18, 2020. He’s currently in his third season with the Pistons after spending 12 years working with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he was the assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations.
DETROIT, MI
Frank Ragnow listed as questionable against Panthers, Jason Cabinda among 3 out

ALLEN PARK -- Once again, Frank Ragnow was limited by toe pain throughout the practice week. Once again, he’s expected to play anyway. The Detroit Lions have listed their Pro Bowl center as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday while working through the toe that has given him trouble since Week 1, but did get in some reps on Thursday and is expected to play.
DETROIT, MI
DETROIT, MI
Way too many turnovers, and other takeaways from Pistons’ loss to 76ers

As we approach the halfway mark of the NBA season, the Detroit Pistons have been able to hang their hat on one thing as the losses continue to build: They’re a scrappy team that plays hard. They proved that again in a losing effort to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, despite a 113-93 final score.
DETROIT, MI
Derek Lalonde on underachieving Red Wings: We’re better than that

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were looking good after winning at Tampa Bay on Dec. 8, extending a promising start to the season. They have lost six in a row since (0-4-2) and are searching for solutions as they face the Lightning again Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
DETROIT, MI
Why two points for Red Wings was ‘massive’ vs. old nemesis

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning have been at opposite ends of the NHL power structure in recent years, and it showed in their head-to-head results. Now, after being dominated by the Lightning from 2015 to 2020, the Red Wings are pushing back. They’re still not in Tampa Bay’s class, but they’re no longer easy fodder.
DETROIT, MI
Red Wings look to stop skid against Lightning in Jeff Blashill’s return

Jeff Blashill experienced that strange feeling of coaching against his former team earlier this month. Tonight, he will experience a more awkward moment standing behind the visitors bench at Little Caesars Arena for the first time. Blashill, the Red Wings head coach for seven seasons from 2015-2022, returns to Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Ask Kyle: Lions owner Sheila Hamp was right about Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell

ALLEN PARK -- William Clay Ford never spoke publicly in his final years as owner of the Detroit Lions, and Martha Firestone Ford did so only sparingly. That led to some frustration about a lack of accountability from ownership, and Sheila Ford said she wanted to change that when she took over as principal owner in 2020.
