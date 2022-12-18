2023 Netflix Movie Release Dates: The Full Schedule Of Confirmed Titles And Dates

If you thought the 2022 Netflix movie releases made that year a particularly big one for the streaming platform, you would be right. Many of 2022's exclusive, feature-length releases ended up becoming some of the top trending titles on Netflix and were praised as some of the best movies released in 2022 , whether or not they made it to the big screen. However, just wait until you see what is in store for the year 2023.

Some of the most highly anticipated upcoming 2023 movies can be found on our Netflix movie schedule below. The following is a full breakdown of the confirmed dates for exclusive feature films to look forward to. Keep in mind, however, that all of these release dates are subject to change and we will continue to update the schedule as new dates and titles are announced. While this schedule focuses on Netflix originals, you can find the full list of the latest additions (including older movies and TV shows) to Netflix, and what's coming soon here .

January 2023 Netflix Movie Releases

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jonah Hill shares the screen with comedy legend Eddie Murphy in You People , which is one of the most star-studded titles coming to Netflix in January 2023.

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

How I Became a Gangster – Rated TV-MA – Macin Kowalczyk, Tomasz Włosok

The Kings of the World – Rated TV-MA – Carlos Andrés Castañeda, Brahian Estiven Acevedo

Friday, January 6, 2023

The Pale Blue Eye – Rated R – Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Noise – Rated TV-Ma – Julieta Egurrola, Teresa Ruiz

Friday, January 13, 2023

Dog Gone – Rating TBD – Rob Lowe, Kimberly Williams Paisley

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Khallat+ – Rating TBD – Fahad Albutairi, Ismail Alhassan

Friday, January 20, 2023

Mission Manju – Rated PG – Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna

Monday, January 20, 2023

Narvik – Rating TBD

Friday, January 27, 2023

You People – Rated R – Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill

February 2023 Netflix Movie Releases

(Image credit: Netflix)

Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher headline the upcoming romantic-comedy Your Place or Mine , which is dropping on Netflix just in time for Valentine's Day in February 2023.

Friday, February 10, 2023

Your Place or Mine – Rating TBD – Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher

November 2023 Netflix Movie Releases

(Image credit: Netflix)

More than two decades since the original, the stop-motion animated sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget -- starring Zachary Levi as Rocky this time -- is coming out as a Netflix exclusive in November 2023.

Friday, November 10, 2023

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – Rating TBD – Imelda Staunton, Zachary Levi

(Image credit: Netflix)

There are many other upcoming Netflix original movies that are expected to come out in 2023 -- such as Chris Hemsworth's sequel to Extraction -- but on what day, exactly, still remains a mystery.

The Beautiful Game – Rating TBD – Valeria Golino, Bill Nighy

Beverly Hill Cop: Axel Foley – Rating TBD – Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold

Carry On – Rating TBD – Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman

Extraction 2 – Rating TBD – Chris Hemsworth

Havoc – Rating TBD – Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant

Heart of Stone – Rating TBD – Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

High in the Clouds – Rating TBD

The Inheritance – Rating TBD – Rachel Nichols, Peyton List

Irish Wish – Rating TBD – Lindsay Lohan

Jung_E – Rating TBD – Kang Soo-yeon, Kim Hyun-joo

Khufiya – Rating TBD – Tabu, Ali Fazal

Luther – Rating TBD – Idris Elba, Andy Serkis

Maestro – Rating TBD – Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan

Make My Day – Rated TV-14 – Masaomi Yamahashi, Ayahi Takagaki

Monkey Man – Rating TBD – Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley

The Mother – Rated TV-MA – Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes

The Mothership – Rating TBD – Molly Parker, Halle Berry

Nimona – Rating TBD – Chloe Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed

Our Man from Jersey – Rating TBD – Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry

The Out-Laws – Rating TBD – Pierce Brosnan, Nina Dobrev

Penthouse – Rating TBD – Mouni Roy, Tisca Chopra

Players – Rating TBD – Tom Ellis, Damon Wayans, Jr.

Reptile – Rating TBD – Benicio Del Toro, Alicia Silverstone

Rustin – Rating TBD – Colman Domingo, Chris Rock

Sister Death – Rating TBD – Aria Bedmar, Almudena Amor

Spaceman – Rating TBD – Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan

They Cloned Tyrone – Rated R – Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris

Unfrosted – Rating TBD – James Marsden, Melissa McCarthy

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Rating TBD – Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes

Upcoming Netflix Movies With No Confirmed Release Year

(Image credit: Netflix)

There are also many other upcoming Netflix original movies that we know are set to come out on the platform at some point -- such as Charlize Theron's sequel to The Old Guard -- but we cannot say for sure when exactly that will be at the moment. Stay tuned to see if any of these titles below end up securing a 2023 release.

Atlas – Rating TBD – Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu

BRZRKR - Rating TBD - Keanu Reeves

Code 8: Part II – Rating TBD – Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell

Escape from Hat – Rating TBD

Gil Bok-soon – Rating TBD – Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu

Good Grief – Rating TBD – Dan Levy, Ruth Negga

In the Land of Saints and Sinners – Rating TBD – Liam Neeson, Ciarán Hinds

Kathal – Rating TBD – Sanya Malhotra, Anant V. Joshi

The Killer – Rating TBD – Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton

The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy – Rating TBD – Rachel Nichols, David Walton

Leave the World Behind – Rating TBD – Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali

The Magician's Elephant – Rating TBD – Noah Jupe, Benedict Wong

Murder Mystery 2 – Rating TBD – Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston

Nyad – Rating TBD – Annette Bening, Jodie Foster

The Old Guard 2 – Rating TBD – Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne

Pain Hustlers – Rating TBD – Emily Blunt, Chris Evans

The Perfect Find – Rating TBD – Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers

Rebel Moon – Rating TBD – Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam

Rebel Ridge – Rating TBD – Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson

Society of the Snow – Rating TBD – Rafael Federman, Esteban Bigliardi

Spy Kids: Armageddon – Rating TBD – Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi

The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight – Rating TBD – Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy

Teddy and the Guardians of the Night – Rating TBD

Trigger Warning – Rating TBD – Anthony Michael Hall, Jessica Alba

Uglies – Rating TBD – Joey King, Keith Powers

Keep an eye on our 2023 Netflix movies schedule to make you don't miss out on any major releases.