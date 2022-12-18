Search for teen missing from Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police hope to bring home a missing juvenile from Columbia.

Columbia Police reported on Sunday, Dec. 18 they were looking for Andry Jisselle Chavez-Rodriguez.

The 16-year-old was last seen in the 800 block of Rutherford Lane in the city Saturday, Dec. 17.

She is 5’0″ tall, weighs 158 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

No other details about her circumstances were released.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727 , call Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900 , or send an email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com .

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

