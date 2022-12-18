Read full article on original website
Alleged Knife Wielding Pursuit Suspect in Custody
Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect allegedly armed with a knife led deputies on a chase from East Los Angeles into the city of Montebello where successful attempts to slow the vehicle brought the pursuit to an end late Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s East Los...
Suspect arrested after chase leads to bizarre standoff in Montebello
The chase suspect would repeatedly stop the car on the road for several minutes and slowly take off once L.A. County sheriff's deputies began to descend on him.
Car Chase: Suspect in custody after lengthy standoff in San Gabriel Valley
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A car chase suspect is in custody, but not before leading a standoff with cops for nearly an hour in the San Gabriel Valley. SkyFOX is over the scene as there were several deputy cruisers parked right behind the suspect near the intersection of Merle Drive and North Wilcox Avenue late Wednesday night. Officials believe the suspect could be armed with a knife.
LAPD chases armed suspect through LA streets
A wild and dangerous police through West Los Angeles came to an end under a Studio City underpass.
1 injured, car split in half after train crash in South Los Angeles
One person was injured after a train slammed into their car in South Los Angeles on Thursday. The crash occurred in the 1600 block of East Vernon Avenue at around 3:45 p.m, when a Metro Blue Line train heading through the area slammed into a car, splitting it in half. A woman inside of the vehicle was trapped due to the force of the impact, and firefighters had to extract them from inside before rushing them to a nearby hospital.It was unclear if anyone onboard the train was injured.According to firefighters, a pedestrian was also hurt during the incident. Their injury is considered to be minor.As crews cleaned up the area and investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash, tracks 1 and 2 of the Metro Blue Line were temporarily shut down.For information on how this may impact traffic in the area, visit CBSLA's Traffic Page.
Arrest of 7 LAPD officers for suspicion of DUI prompts warning to 'drink responsibly'
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department issued a warning to its own officers to "celebrate responsibly" after seven colleagues were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving recently. According to the Los Angeles Times, top officials wrote a bulletin to staff informing them that half of the officers arrested...
Person killed in two-vehicle crash in Griffith Park area
LOS ANGELES – A person was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive at about 12:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was not reported to authorities...
54-Year-Old Los Angeles Woman Found Guilty Of Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend in 2015
BATON ROUGE, L.A. – 54 yrs. old woman, 7 years after she allegedly murdered a family friend, was plead guilty in a trial this week. After a 2-week trial, a judge found Meshell Hale guilty of poisoning Damian Skipper, her boyfriend, with barium acetate, according to WVLA-TV. Advocates convey that Hale chose a bench trial over a jury trial. Hale made her 3 purchases of her poison digitally paid for it with her credit card and delivered it to her home.
2 arrested after underground drug lab discovered at Granada Hills home, LAPD says
Police discovered what they called an "elaborate underground illicit drug lab" at a home in Granada Hills, resulting in the arrest of two people.
10 injured, 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim
A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim has left one person dead and 10 people injured. Paramedics took one of the injured to the hospital. According to the Anaheim Police Department, the eight-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. While one of the victims was hospitalized, the remaining others suffered only minor injuries.
Baby Held Hostage During Standoff with Armed Pursuit Suspect
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A California Highway Patrol pursuit of a speeding vehicle exited off the freeway and transitioned into a standoff at a mobile home… Read more "Baby Held Hostage During Standoff with Armed Pursuit Suspect"
2 Dogs Dead, 1 Injured After Deadly Coyote Attack
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, a coyote attacked three Chihuahuas, leaving two of them dead and one injured. The dogs’ names were Gizmo, Salen, and Ella.
Driver arrested after killing elderly man during hit-and-run in Torrance
TORRANCE, Calif. - A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision turned himself in to authorities, Torrance police announced. On October 27, around 7:30 a.m., Torrance Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard regarding a fatal traffic collision. Investigators say a white 2005 Ford truck, driving westbound...
Man Arrested in October Hit-And-Run Fatality in Torrance
A Castaic man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Torrance in October, police said Tuesday.
WATCH: Dramatic Bodycam Footage Shows Fatal Shootout Between Two California Police Officers & Armed Suspect
California police have released the dramatic bodycam footage from a harrowing and deadly shootout between two officers and a lone gunman, RadarOnline.com has learned.The footage, initially filmed on August 6, 2021 in La Habra, California, was released on Tuesday by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.In the shocking footage, the suspect – 22-year-old Matthew-Tuan Anh Tran – is captured pulling a handgun from his waist without warning before opening fire on two La Habra police officers – Officers Mark Milward and Abigail Fox – outside the city’s police department.Tran managed to shoot Officer Milward with two bullets. The bullets reportedly...
Child returned safely to family after daylong barricade with armed father in Lancaster
A dangerous barricade situation involving an infant held at gunpoint by his father ended after nearly 20 hours with the child safe and the suspect down, officials said.
Person Hit by Amtrak Train and Killed in Pomona
A person was hit by an Amtrak train and killed Wednesday in Pomona, police said.
Police search for critically missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared in Northeast Los Angeles
Police are searching for a critically missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared in Northeast Los Angeles on Monday. Esperanza Raquel Garcia, 14, was last spotted on Dec. 19 near the area of the 2900 block Elm Street around 11 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police. She is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 1 […]
CHP announces Christmas weekend traffic enforcement operation
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday announced a Christmas weekend enforcement effort in Los Angeles County and statewide targeting motorists driving drunk or violating other traffic laws. The 54-hour “maximum enforcement period” will begin at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol announced....
