Police: Person shot in neck on I-57 near Halsted
CHICAGO — An individual was shot in the neck on the I-57 highway on the South Side Thursday morning. Police responded to a shooting on the I-57 highway near Halsted Avenue around 4:49 a.m. A person was shot in the neck and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. According to police, the ramp […]
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves man dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was...
Security guard shot at South Side liquor store, Chicago police say
Chicago police said both the security guard and the suspect were injured in the incident.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in drive-by shooting at West Lawn gas station
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while at a gas station in West Lawn early Thursday morning. Police say the victim, 25, was standing at a gas station in the 6700 block of South Pulaski Road around 1:51 a.m. when an unidentified offender in an SUV started firing. The...
Man shot, killed at a barbershop on South Side
CHICAGO – A man was shot and killed at a barbershop on the South Side late Tuesday night. According to Chicago police, someone walked into the business in the 8000 block of South Halsted at 11:55 PM and started shooting. 32-year-old Sterline Harris was hit in the armpit and was taken to Christ Hospital, where […]
2 teens charged in Englewood carjacking
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged with carjacking a man earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood. The boys, 14 and 16, are accused of stealing a car from a 63-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 7 in the 6300 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on DTLA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian was struck and hit by multiple cars on a freeway in downtown Los Angeles. The incident was initially reported at 3:37 AM when witnesses saw a pedestrian crawling in lanes on the freeway. CHP responded and located a victim down in the slow lane...
2urbangirls.com
LAPD officer pleads not guilty to secretly sharing intimat photos of his wife
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of distributing “intimate” photos of his wife without her consent. Brady Lamas, 45, is charged with six misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct by distributing multiple private intimate images without consent, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
cwbchicago.com
52 minutes after his landlord demanded rent payment, Lakeview man robbed a North Side bank, FBI says
Chicago — A 19-year-old Lakeview man robbed a Boystown bank on Monday afternoon, less than an hour after his landlord threatened to begin eviction proceedings if he didn’t pay past-due rent, federal officials said in court documents. Chicago police located Myles Thorpe near his home in the 400...
Second Chicago police officer in one week believed to have died by suicide
A Chicago police officer was found dead in her home on Tuesday morning, according to authorities. This marks the third officer to have died this week, and the second who is believed to have died by suicide.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man robs teen at gunpoint on CTA train in Evanston: police
EVANSTON, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint on a CTA train last week. At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, an Evanston police officer was on patrol in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue when a 17-year-old boy and his father contacted the officer to report an armed robbery.
2urbangirls.com
Six-vehicle crash leaves one dead on LA area freeway
LAKE VIEW TERRACE, Calif. – One person was killed Thursday in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:29 a.m. to the freeway and Paxton Street just east of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they found one person trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
2urbangirls.com
Suspect remains barricaded in Lancaster mobile home park with an infant
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit in Lancaster was barricaded in a mobile home park Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday began pursuing a man who was driving at speeds over 130 mph through surface streets in Palmdale before driving onto the northbound Antelope (14) Highway Freeway.
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each Other
Kenshon Ward, Shante Bohanan, Joanna Wright, and Malo "Chris" GulleyPhoto byTrue Case Files. The unbelievable murders & disappearances in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, as reported by True Case Files and The Charley Project.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 3 teen girls overdose on suspected cannabis edibles
CHICAGO - Three teens overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. At about 11:54 a.m., three 13-year-old girls were in the 1600 block of West Jonquil when they overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles, Chicago police said. They were transported to an area hospital in good condition. Area...
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in two-vehicle crash in Griffith Park area
LOS ANGELES – A person was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive at about 12:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
Disabled veteran killed in Chicago fire at apartment on city's West Side, neighbors say
Neighbors said the victim was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who used a wheelchair.
West Town, Chicago shooting: Man killed on Mariano's rooftop parking lot ID'd
Chicago police said the 37-year-old was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot.
Chicago police officer found dead of apparent suicide inside home, investigators say
Investigators say the female officer in her 30s appears to have died by suicide.
2urbangirls.com
Five pounds of fentanyl and meth seized in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger...
Comments / 2