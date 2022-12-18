“Wreaths Across America” honors local veterans

DUBLIN, Va (WFXR) — Veteran cemeteries across the country stood in solidarity to honor those who lost their lives serving the nation as part of the national “Wreaths Across America” event. Each year, on the same day at the same time veteran cemeteries, invite their community to come and lay a wreath at the burial site of a fallen veteran.

For the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, this was their 10th year laying wreaths in honor of fallen veterans. President of Roanoke Valley Veterans Council Perry “Ace” Taylor emphasized the importance of never forgetting those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We get to recognize veterans and their families, and recognize that they’re missing someone at their dinner table,” said Taylor.

Taylor says it is imperative we remember those who lost their lives– as well as continue to support veterans who are still with us.

“If you know a veteran, buddy check them, call on them, take them to dinner, go to lunch,” said Taylor.

Dozens of community members came out to show their support. Mayor of Dublin, Benny Skeens shared a message of hope for veterans and their loved ones.

“These folks sacrificed so much for our country, and this is just a small thing we are trying to do to keep their memory alive and make sure that people never forget what they did,” said Mayor Skeens.

Both Skeens and Taylor emphasized the importance of carrying on the memory of these veterans. They say one of the best ways to keep the legacy alive– is to share veteran stories with the younger generation.

“It’s also a good way for us to teach our younger generation that we need to admire what these folks did and honor what they did,” Mayor Skeens said.

“When they bring their children they bring a tradition, and they get to have those discussions about those who served and those who sacrificed,” Taylor said.

Hundreds of wreaths were laid out across the cemetery– keynote speaker Daniel Gade says the circle-shaped wreath symbolizes that there is no end to honoring veterans.

Mayor Skeens says the community is committed to the cause.

“We’re all dedicated, and we’re all committed to try to keep the memory of these folks alive and try to make this the best place that we could,” said Mayor Skeens.

Perry “Ace” Taylor added that the holidays can be a particularly difficult time for veterans and family members who have lost a loved one in combat– he urges people to check in on those impacted… saying little things can go a long way.

