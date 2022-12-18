Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions results for 12/20/22; did anyone win the $465 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Four players won $1 million and a player in Michigan was close to winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $465 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Tuesday, Dec.20. That means the drawing on Friday, Dec. 23 will be...
Macomb County man wins $1 million jackpot on second chance game show
LANSING, MI -- Allen Burbary was happy just winning $100,000 as a contestant on the Michigan Lottery’s “The Big Spin” game show, but was even more excited to learn he was wrong about his win. “When the wheel stopped spinning, I thought it landed on $100,000 and...
Michigan woman argues with husband over picking up Thanksgiving turkey, wins $4M lotto prize
LANSING, MI -- An Oakland County woman is elated that she agreed to go pick up the family Thanksgiving turkey as she won a $4 million lottery prize after checking out. “It was the day before Thanksgiving, and my husband asked if I could run to the store and buy a turkey since he didn’t have time to,” said the 49-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “After going back and forth about who was going to go to the store since we were both busy, I agreed to. I purchased the turkey and then stopped and bought a VIP Millions ticket on my way out.
Unexpected turkey run turns into $4 million lottery jackpot for Michigan woman
A Michigan woman said losing a debate about who would go to the store to buy a Thanksgiving turkey led to her winning a $4 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Unbelievable: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day with Winning Lottery Numbers
Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.
Mega Millions hits $465M, Powerball up to $170M ahead of drawings this week
The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are both climbing in the hundreds of millions ahead of drawings this week.
Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband
An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize on Thanksgiving morning
LANSING, MI -- Talk about being thankful... An Oakland County man’s Thanksgiving got off to an incredible start after he won a $2 million jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Magnificent 7s instant game. “I bought a Magnificent 7s ticket while I was at the store Thanksgiving morning and...
Wallet Watch: housing, wages and holiday cheer
We know your days are full of good tidings and cheer so you may have missed what’s happening in Michigan’s economy this week. Every week my colleague Rose White and I put together Wallet Watch, your economic recap. Let’s jump in. Creative housing solutions. Over the weekend,...
Michigan’s favorite holiday dessert is … not cookies?
The highlight of any holiday meal in the middle of a blizzard isn’t the meat and mashed potatoes – it’s the desserts. Days of holiday baking. Days of staring longingly at all the sweet treats that must be saved for the holiday. Finally, the day arrives, and everyone digs in. But what exactly are we digging into?
Michigan man wins $300,000 lottery prize 'on a whim'
An infrequent Michigan Lottery player who bought a scratch-off ticket "on a whim" ended up winning a $300,000 top prize.
10 of the Most Lovable spots in Michigan
We’ll be the first to admit that making “best of” Michigan lists can be tricky business, simply because there’s seemingly no limit to all the gems here in the Great Lakes State. And yet we love a good list, because it’s actually just the beginning, opening up conversations and inspiring us to daydream about our next adventures.
Indiana man crafts sign from piece of Mackinac Bridge, brings it 9,394 miles to South Pole
ST. IGNACE, MI – The North Pole gets all the attention this time of year, but there is now a small piece of Michigan at the South Pole. It comes in the form of a sign built from a 38-foot piece of the Mackinac Bridge’s original deck grating.
Homelessness in Michigan fell during the pandemic. Here’s why.
Michigan homelessness declined again last year as pandemic policies helped keep people housed. The latest state report shows the number of Michiganders experiencing homelessness dipped by 2% in 2021 following a record 19% plunge in 2020. Put another way, Michigan reported 38,247 people experienced homelessness in 2019, but within two years, that fell by more than 8,000 people.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Whitmer Announces More Extra Food Assistance Payments
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in December to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households keep more of their hard-earned money.
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game
A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
Huge renewable energy purchase by Ford OK’d by Michigan utility regulators
LANSING, MI – Ford’s plans to make U.S. history’s largest purchase of renewable energy from a utility company got the green light from Michigan utility regulators. The state Public Service Commission on Wednesday, Dec. 21, approved a 35-year contract between DTE Energy and the Michigan-based automaker for 650 megawatts of dedicated solar electricity. The deal puts Ford a decade ahead of its goal to be carbon-neutral by 2050.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Child support changes mean families receiving cash assistance may see higher payments
LANSING, Mich. – Some Michigan parents who receive cash assistance will see increases in child support paid to them under a policy change enabled by the state’s fiscal year 2023 budget. The budget allows low-income families that are receiving both cash assistance and child support to receive an...
The real Elaine from ‘Seinfeld’ is rethinking Michigan transportation. And ‘The Jacket’ was real.
GRAND BLANC, MI – When Larry David was first asked to do a round of golf with the top fundraising bidder for Monica Yates Shapiro’s nonprofit, David texted back his honest opinion. “I wouldn’t subject myself to four hours with a stranger even if someone’s life depended on...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 1