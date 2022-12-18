ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan woman argues with husband over picking up Thanksgiving turkey, wins $4M lotto prize

LANSING, MI -- An Oakland County woman is elated that she agreed to go pick up the family Thanksgiving turkey as she won a $4 million lottery prize after checking out. “It was the day before Thanksgiving, and my husband asked if I could run to the store and buy a turkey since he didn’t have time to,” said the 49-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “After going back and forth about who was going to go to the store since we were both busy, I agreed to. I purchased the turkey and then stopped and bought a VIP Millions ticket on my way out.
The Detroit Free Press

MLive

Wallet Watch: housing, wages and holiday cheer

We know your days are full of good tidings and cheer so you may have missed what’s happening in Michigan’s economy this week. Every week my colleague Rose White and I put together Wallet Watch, your economic recap. Let’s jump in. Creative housing solutions. Over the weekend,...
The Flint Journal

10 of the Most Lovable spots in Michigan

We’ll be the first to admit that making “best of” Michigan lists can be tricky business, simply because there’s seemingly no limit to all the gems here in the Great Lakes State. And yet we love a good list, because it’s actually just the beginning, opening up conversations and inspiring us to daydream about our next adventures.
The Flint Journal

Homelessness in Michigan fell during the pandemic. Here’s why.

Michigan homelessness declined again last year as pandemic policies helped keep people housed. The latest state report shows the number of Michiganders experiencing homelessness dipped by 2% in 2021 following a record 19% plunge in 2020. Put another way, Michigan reported 38,247 people experienced homelessness in 2019, but within two years, that fell by more than 8,000 people.
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Announces More Extra Food Assistance Payments

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in December to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households keep more of their hard-earned money.
The Grand Rapids Press

Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight

FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
WGAU

No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game

A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
The Ann Arbor News

Huge renewable energy purchase by Ford OK’d by Michigan utility regulators

LANSING, MI – Ford’s plans to make U.S. history’s largest purchase of renewable energy from a utility company got the green light from Michigan utility regulators. The state Public Service Commission on Wednesday, Dec. 21, approved a 35-year contract between DTE Energy and the Michigan-based automaker for 650 megawatts of dedicated solar electricity. The deal puts Ford a decade ahead of its goal to be carbon-neutral by 2050.
