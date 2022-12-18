Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Major League Baseball Star Pitcher Surprisingly ReinstatedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Best Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
‘DeGeneres Show’ producer asks judge to enforce accord with dancer
A producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” sued by a show dancer who seeks allegedly unpaid wages is asking for a dismissal of the plaintiff’s case, maintaining that the parties previously settled for $30,000.
2urbangirls.com
Citywide billboard campaign launched to combat antisemitism in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES – As antisemitism rises in Los Angeles and elsewhere, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles Thursday launched a citywide billboard campaign to counter the spread of hate speech with phrases of love, wisdom, and encouragement from ancient Jewish texts. The messages of positivity and unity —...
Black LASD lieutenant alleges racism behind promotion denials
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant is suing the county, alleging she has been repeatedly denied promotion to captain because of her race.
2urbangirls.com
Judge approves $2.8M settlement against Rowland Unified
LOS ANGELES – A judge has approved a $2.8 million settlement of a lawsuit brought against the Rowland Unified School District on behalf of a girl who alleged she was molested by her second-grade teacher. Lawyers for plaintiff Jane Doe J.C., now 12 years old, filed court papers on...
Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial...
2urbangirls.com
Fast food worker advocates settle litigation over LAPD, McDonald’s emails
LOS ANGELES – A group that advocates for better pay, benefits, and working conditions for fast food workers has settled legal action it took against the city to obtain uncensored communications documenting alleged cooperation between the Los Angeles Police Department and the McDonald’s restaurant chain in quelling worker protests.
Compton preschool teachers surprised with toys, supplies
The Helpful Honda crew showed up to Roosevelt Elementary School in Compton with a van full of toys. They also surprised a social worker with $1,000!
Civil Rights Groups Call Out HB For Proposed Ban on Anonymous Code Enforcement Tips
The ACLU of Southern California and the First Amendment Coalition are calling out the Huntington Beach City Council and its newly elected members over a proposed ban on anonymous code enforcement complaints. The groups argue the ban may land the city in legal trouble. The proposed ban comes at the...
1 woman’s story of rape convinced all Weinstein trial jurors
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most of the jurors at Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial were ready to convict him of crimes related to three of the four women he was charged with raping or sexually assaulting. Yet after weeks of deliberation the eight men and four women voted...
2urbangirls.com
Alex Villanueva discusses homelessness, Sheila Kuehl, and Measure A
LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues his weekly address to LA County residents every Wednesday at 11 a.m. as he did when he was Sheriff. This week he discussed the City and County of Los Angeles elected leaders “locking arms” to fight homelessness, together, provided somewhat of an update on the investigation of former County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, and whether he believed the Board of Supervisors would attempt to remove the elected Sheriff under Measure A, which LA County voters passed Nov. 8.
Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
A new program designed to address homelessness in Los Angeles is underway, with teams moving those experiencing homelessness from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
Richardson, in first act as LB mayor, moves for homeless state of emergency
In his first official act as mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson moved forward Wednesday on a plan to declare a citywide state of emergency on homelessness — mirroring the first step of his fellow newly elected mayor, Karen Bass of Los Angeles. Richardson, who was inaugurated Tuesday night...
2urbangirls.com
Rex Richardson plans to declare citywide emergency on homelessness in first act as mayor
LONG BEACH, Calif. – In his first official act as mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson moved forward Wednesday on a plan to declare a citywide state of emergency on homelessness — mirroring the first step of his fellow newly elected mayor, Karen Bass of Los Angeles. Richardson,...
LA County, city to ‘link arms’ not ‘point fingers’ on homelessness
The county Board of Supervisors threw its unanimous support Tuesday behind Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ emergency declaration on homelessness, adopting a motion calling for county staff to work arm-in-arm with city officials to address the issue. The show of cooperation — with Bass appearing at the county Hall...
2urbangirls.com
LAPD officer pleads not guilty to secretly sharing intimat photos of his wife
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of distributing “intimate” photos of his wife without her consent. Brady Lamas, 45, is charged with six misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct by distributing multiple private intimate images without consent, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
De León ‘recall hub’ at Zamora Bros. seen as grassroots model for signature collection
Raquel Zamora said she will set up a Kevin de León “recall hub” at her family’s restaurant in Boyle Heights, but stopped short of announcing that she will run again for the City Council District 14 seat. “I’m very much committed to help in the efforts...
californiaglobe.com
LA Motel Owners Fight Back Against Mayor Bass’ Homeless Housing Plans
A new initiative by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to move the homeless into hotels and motels across the city while affordable housing units are built received stiff resistance from hotel and motel owners this week. They say they will oppose the program as much as they legally can. The...
pasadenanow.com
Department of Labor: Owner of Millie’s Cafe Fined $40,000 For Failing to Pay Overtime
The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $370,194 in back wages and liquidated damages from the owners of a Pasadena restaurant. According to the department’s Wage and Hour Division, Rober Yousef Babish, wife Ivette, and sons Julian and Joseph – owners of two Millie’s Cafe locations – one on Washington Boulevard in Pasadena and one in Los Angeles – failed to pay overtime pay to employees that worked more than 40 in a workweek, a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The LAPD Spends Millions on Spy Tech. Here’s What They’re Buying
Over the past six years, the LAPD spent millions in FEMA funds on automated license plate readers, predictive policing software and other spy tech, according to a new report. Authored by Action Center on Race and Economy (ACRE), the report focused on a counter-terrorism grant program under FEMA known as the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI). First created in 2003, the UASI was designed to help the largest cities beef up their emergency preparedness agencies and prevent acts of domestic terrorism.
Investigation launched into accidental euthanasia of puppy at Baldwin Park Shelter
An investigation was ordered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors as to why a three-month old puppy was accidentally euthanized before an attempt was made to find it a home.
Comments / 4