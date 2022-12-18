ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Citywide billboard campaign launched to combat antisemitism in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – As antisemitism rises in Los Angeles and elsewhere, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles Thursday launched a citywide billboard campaign to counter the spread of hate speech with phrases of love, wisdom, and encouragement from ancient Jewish texts. The messages of positivity and unity —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Judge approves $2.8M settlement against Rowland Unified

LOS ANGELES – A judge has approved a $2.8 million settlement of a lawsuit brought against the Rowland Unified School District on behalf of a girl who alleged she was molested by her second-grade teacher. Lawyers for plaintiff Jane Doe J.C., now 12 years old, filed court papers on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fast food worker advocates settle litigation over LAPD, McDonald’s emails

LOS ANGELES – A group that advocates for better pay, benefits, and working conditions for fast food workers has settled legal action it took against the city to obtain uncensored communications documenting alleged cooperation between the Los Angeles Police Department and the McDonald’s restaurant chain in quelling worker protests.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Alex Villanueva discusses homelessness, Sheila Kuehl, and Measure A

LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues his weekly address to LA County residents every Wednesday at 11 a.m. as he did when he was Sheriff. This week he discussed the City and County of Los Angeles elected leaders “locking arms” to fight homelessness, together, provided somewhat of an update on the investigation of former County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, and whether he believed the Board of Supervisors would attempt to remove the elected Sheriff under Measure A, which LA County voters passed Nov. 8.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD officer pleads not guilty to secretly sharing intimat photos of his wife

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of distributing “intimate” photos of his wife without her consent. Brady Lamas, 45, is charged with six misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct by distributing multiple private intimate images without consent, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Department of Labor: Owner of Millie’s Cafe Fined $40,000 For Failing to Pay Overtime

The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $370,194 in back wages and liquidated damages from the owners of a Pasadena restaurant. According to the department’s Wage and Hour Division, Rober Yousef Babish, wife Ivette, and sons Julian and Joseph – owners of two Millie’s Cafe locations – one on Washington Boulevard in Pasadena and one in Los Angeles – failed to pay overtime pay to employees that worked more than 40 in a workweek, a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
PASADENA, CA
dot.LA

The LAPD Spends Millions on Spy Tech. Here’s What They’re Buying

Over the past six years, the LAPD spent millions in FEMA funds on automated license plate readers, predictive policing software and other spy tech, according to a new report. Authored by Action Center on Race and Economy (ACRE), the report focused on a counter-terrorism grant program under FEMA known as the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI). First created in 2003, the UASI was designed to help the largest cities beef up their emergency preparedness agencies and prevent acts of domestic terrorism.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy