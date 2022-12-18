LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues his weekly address to LA County residents every Wednesday at 11 a.m. as he did when he was Sheriff. This week he discussed the City and County of Los Angeles elected leaders “locking arms” to fight homelessness, together, provided somewhat of an update on the investigation of former County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, and whether he believed the Board of Supervisors would attempt to remove the elected Sheriff under Measure A, which LA County voters passed Nov. 8.

