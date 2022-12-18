Read full article on original website
Related
Fuel leak reported near York County intersection
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews responded to a fuel leak in West Manchester Township, York County just after 3 p.m. According to West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clifton Laughman, there was a small two-vehicle accident between a car and a box truck carrying diesel fuel at the intersection of Indian Rock Dam Road and Hokes Mill Road.
abc27.com
Residents displaced after Dauphin County fire
PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a home and displaced an unknown number of residents in Penbrook, Dauphin County on Thursday evening. The fire occurred in the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in the borough and crews responded to the scene around 8 p.m. When crews arrived on...
WGAL
Route 30 crash cleared in Chester County
SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 30 in Chester County on Thursday. Route 30 was closed in both directions between between Octorara Trail and the Coatesville Veterans Hospital Exit. The crash has since been cleared and traffic is now back to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME...
abc27.com
Child driver crashes vehicle after wrong-way Gettysburg chase
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg say a 10-year-old boy was found driving a vehicle the wrong way with his younger sibling riding inside before crashing. State Police say at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 21, a trooper noticed a Ford Explorer traveling west on York Street...
pahomepage.com
One killed after York County crash
A man has died after he was involved in a single vehicle crash during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20 in York County. A man has died after he was involved in a single vehicle crash during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20 in York County. Fundraiser helps...
Victim identified in York County two-vehicle crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:00 p.,m.: According to troopers, the scene at Barren Road South has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. Jacob Bertazon, 23, from White Hall, Maryland was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Officers determined that the two-vehicle crash occurred when...
Fatality reported in 2-vehicle crash in central Pa.: police
Update: Police identified the man killed in Wednesday’s crash. A two-vehicle crash in York County on Wednesday afternoon is fatal, according to state police. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Barrens Road South and Barton Circle in Hopewell Township, for the crash, police said.
Driver dead after getting thrown from truck in central Pa. rollover crash
A man was killed Tuesday night when the truck he was driving crashed and rolled in York County, ejecting him from the vehicle, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving east on the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township when he veered off the road and lost control around 8:45 p.m.
WGAL
Driver ejected in fatal York County crash, coroner says
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night in York County. Wednesday morning, the York County Coroner's Office released a statement about the fatal single-vehicle crash. It happened on the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township around 8 p.m. "According to...
Septic Truck Crash Kills 23-Year-Old Maryland Man: York County Coroner
A 23-year-old Whitehall Maryland man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a septic truck in Hopewell Township, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say. Jacob Bertazon was heading north on Barrens Road with he crossed over the double yellow line for an unknown reason near the intersection of...
WGAL
Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster County. Lititz police said the crash happened on the 000 block of East Main Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday. "Two legally parked vehicles were struck while parked. Both parked vehicles sustained damage. There is no specific...
Man Thrown From Truck In Fiery Rollover York County Crash Dies: Coroner
A man died at the scene of a fiery crash on Tuesday, authorities say. The unidentified man veered off the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township losing control on Dec. 20, around 8:45 p.m., according to a release the following morning by the York County coroner. The...
abc27.com
Three people injured in severe Lebanon County crash
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were injured after a severe single vehicle crash in Lebanon County on Tuesday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an Acura RSX was traveling on the 400 block of Union Road when it entered a right curve at the crest of the hill. The vehicle left the roadway where it struck multiple trees and a utility pole.
abc27.com
Stolen airport taxi involved in high-speed Gettysburg state trooper chase
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg recovered an airport taxi stolen from Richmond, Virginia, after a high-speed chase. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 18 at 12:37 a.m., a traffic stop was attempted on a taxi traveling 99 mph. The vehicle fled northbound on U.S. 15, passing vehicles on the shoulders at speeds exceeding 120 mph.
WGAL
Family and police in York County looking for missing teen
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Family and police are looking for help in finding a missing teenage boy in York County. Kadin Black, 19 of Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on the 1st block of Vickilee Drive between Dec. 17 in the early evening and the early morning hours on Dec. 18.
local21news.com
Fire destroys home in Cumberland County, authorities say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building in Cumberland County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8:00 AM on the 200 block of Market Street in New Cumberland. Deputy Chief Rick Anderson of the New Cumberland Fire Department says they are still investigating if the fire began inside the structure or outside. Anderson says the fire was on a second floor back porch when crews arrived.
local21news.com
Man dies on scene of motorcycle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man has died following a fatal motorcycle crash overnight. According to the York County Coroner, 28-year-old Kenneth Hagens had crashed his motorcycle on the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Rd. at around 12:28 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say that the accident happened...
abc27.com
Historical barn destroyed by fire in Adams County
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A local landmark was destroyed by fire in Littlestown, Adams County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to Alpha Fire Company Fire Chief Scott Small, the owners of the building and employees were notified by a passerby that smoke was coming from the roof. At that time, the second-floor ceiling fell into the space, which caused the business to fill with smoke.
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Middletown, Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police in Middletown, Dauphin County, are investigating a shooting. Officers responded to Vagabond Road for a gunshot victim around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 19-year-old victim gave several versions of what happened, finally saying an unknown person jumped in the passenger seat of his parked vehicle and shot him in the leg.
abc27.com
Ephrata teen charged after shots fired, children hit with handgun
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata 14-year-old has been charged after allegedly striking two juveniles with a handgun on December 21. According to Ephrata Police, officers responded to a fight involving several juveniles near the Ephrata Post Office on East Main Street. During the incident, several shots were fired by one of the juveniles after police say he pulled out a handgun and struck the two juveniles.
Comments / 2