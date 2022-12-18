Box Office: Disney’s “Avatar 2” Has Blue Christmas as Even ABC Critic Panned It, A Fail for “The Whale”

Read full article on original website
Shania Twain’s Stripped Down Photoshoot for Latest Single Was ‘Liberating’
The country music star’s upcoming album, ‘Queen Of Me,’ is slated to release in February 2023.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Showbiz411
Bill Nighy Actually: The British Star of “Living,” On His Way to An Oscar, Has Seen All of Adam Sandler’s Films
“It’s kind of my area. Repressed men, or at least suppression. Useless with women. All of that. That’s what they call me for,” said Bill Nighy of the major roles he’s offered. The 73 year old British broke through in the US back in 2003 as the incredibly endearing rock star of “Love Actually” and just kept going. (He’s also pretty well known from “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”) He was nominated in 2015 for a Tony Award on Broadway in “Skylight.”
Showbiz411
Oscars Telecast Could Include Performances from Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, But Nothing from “Matilda” the Musical
The Best Song short list came out yesterday from the Motion Picture Academy. The artists who made the list could turn the Oscars into the Grammys!. Among those who made the cut are Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, David Byrne, The Weeknd, Rita Wilson, Sofia Carson, and the gang from ‘RRR.” That’s quite a group.
