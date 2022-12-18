Box Office: Disney’s “Avatar 2” Has Blue Christmas as Even ABC Critic Panned It, A Fail for “The Whale”

“It’s kind of my area. Repressed men, or at least suppression. Useless with women. All of that. That’s what they call me for,” said Bill Nighy of the major roles he’s offered. The 73 year old British broke through in the US back in 2003 as the incredibly endearing rock star of “Love Actually” and just kept going. (He’s also pretty well known from “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”) He was nominated in 2015 for a Tony Award on Broadway in “Skylight.”

2 HOURS AGO