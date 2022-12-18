ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Compton

A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was not reported to authorities...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves man dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was...
COMPTON, CA
Key News Network

Alleged Knife Wielding Pursuit Suspect in Custody

Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect allegedly armed with a knife led deputies on a chase from East Los Angeles into the city of Montebello where successful attempts to slow the vehicle brought the pursuit to an end late Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s East Los...
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA

Knife-wielding man tries to enter homes in Pasadena (video)

Residents in one Pasadena neighborhood are on alert after a knife-wielding man attempted to enter several homes. The suspect was apparently seen at three locations in the 1600 to 1800 blocks of Corson Street, Pasadena Police Department Lt. Sean Dawkins said. The first report regarding the prowler was made just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dawkins […]
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead on Long Beach street

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was found dead Tuesday alongside a Long Beach street, but it remained unclear exactly how the person died. Police and fire officials responded at 5:13 a.m. to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard on a report of an injured person, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man falsely yells ‘Shots fired!’ in store

A man was taken to a local hospital Wednesday morning after falsely shouting in the food court at Costco Wholesale in Canyon Country that two people had been shot, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed in two-vehicle crash in Griffith Park area

LOS ANGELES – A person was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive at about 12:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Dogington Post

2 Dogs Dead, 1 Injured After Deadly Coyote Attack

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, a coyote attacked three Chihuahuas, leaving two of them dead and one injured. The dogs’ names were Gizmo, Salen, and Ella.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Five pounds of fentanyl and meth seized in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County

A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA area shooting leaves one dead

SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Burglary suspect released, arrested again next day: Whittier PD

WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities arrested a burglary suspect in Whittier just a day after he was released, according to police. The 28-year-old suspect, Tsuwa Banaswas Mikubo, was arrested most recently on Monday after he was caught leaving a jewelry store at the Whittwood Town Center with stolen watches. SUGGESTED:. Police...
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on DTLA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian was struck and hit by multiple cars on a freeway in downtown Los Angeles. The incident was initially reported at 3:37 AM when witnesses saw a pedestrian crawling in lanes on the freeway. CHP responded and located a victim down in the slow lane...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Castaic man arrested in connection with fatal traffic accident in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. – A Castaic man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Torrance in October, police said Tuesday. Patrick Carty, 52, who was wanted on an arrest warrant for vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run, surrendered to authorities Monday, according to Sgt. Alex Martinez of the Torrance Police Department. He was released on bond, Martinez said.
TORRANCE, CA

