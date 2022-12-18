Dog rescued at San Francisco’s Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dog was rescued Saturday evening from Fort Funston, according to a tweet by the San Francisco Fire Department.

The rescue occurred around 5:20 p.m. at the cliffs of Fort Funston. The dog was left with no injuries following the incident, authorities said.

Fort Funston is located in the southwestern corner of San Francisco. Both the beach and trails along the cliffs attract people to visit.

The cliffs at Fort Funston are unstable with numerous warning signs notifying visitors along the trails.

