Related
Man barricades self in Gardena apartment for over 24 hours after shooting: Police
Gunshots after a fight between neighbors have resulted in a standoff between the alleged assailant and SWAT officers in Gardena, police said, and the ongoing impasse has lasted for more than 24 hours. According to Gardena Police Sgt. Messina, the dispute took place Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of 145th Street, when one neighbor […]
The Dogington Post
2 Dogs Dead, 1 Injured After Deadly Coyote Attack
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, a coyote attacked three Chihuahuas, leaving two of them dead and one injured. The dogs’ names were Gizmo, Salen, and Ella.
Knife-wielding man tries to enter homes in Pasadena (video)
Residents in one Pasadena neighborhood are on alert after a knife-wielding man attempted to enter several homes. The suspect was apparently seen at three locations in the 1600 to 1800 blocks of Corson Street, Pasadena Police Department Lt. Sean Dawkins said. The first report regarding the prowler was made just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dawkins […]
foxla.com
Car Chase: Suspect in custody after lengthy standoff in San Gabriel Valley
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A car chase suspect is in custody, but not before leading a standoff with cops for nearly an hour in the San Gabriel Valley. SkyFOX is over the scene as there were several deputy cruisers parked right behind the suspect near the intersection of Merle Drive and North Wilcox Avenue late Wednesday night. Officials believe the suspect could be armed with a knife.
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead on Long Beach street
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was found dead Tuesday alongside a Long Beach street, but it remained unclear exactly how the person died. Police and fire officials responded at 5:13 a.m. to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard on a report of an injured person, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Stabbing Victim Found in SUV, Transported to Hospital in Serious Condition
Westlake, Los Angeles , CA: A man was found suffering from possible stab wounds in a dark colored SUV Wednesday morning on the 300 block of North Alvarado Street in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Division officers along with the Los Angeles Fire Department...
2 arrested after underground drug lab discovered at Granada Hills home, LAPD says
Police discovered what they called an "elaborate underground illicit drug lab" at a home in Granada Hills, resulting in the arrest of two people.
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves man dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was...
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear.
NBC Los Angeles
Three Hospitalized After Fire at Arleta Sober Living Center
Firefighters battled a residential building fire Thursday morning in Arleta that left three people, including two firefighters, hospitalized. The fire was reported in the 14000 block of West Judd Street in the San Fernando Valley community. Firefighters said the building appears to be a sober living center. A 41-year-old man...
WATCH: Dramatic Bodycam Footage Shows Fatal Shootout Between Two California Police Officers & Armed Suspect
California police have released the dramatic bodycam footage from a harrowing and deadly shootout between two officers and a lone gunman, RadarOnline.com has learned.The footage, initially filmed on August 6, 2021 in La Habra, California, was released on Tuesday by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.In the shocking footage, the suspect – 22-year-old Matthew-Tuan Anh Tran – is captured pulling a handgun from his waist without warning before opening fire on two La Habra police officers – Officers Mark Milward and Abigail Fox – outside the city’s police department.Tran managed to shoot Officer Milward with two bullets. The bullets reportedly...
orangeandbluepress.com
54-Year-Old Los Angeles Woman Found Guilty Of Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend in 2015
BATON ROUGE, L.A. – 54 yrs. old woman, 7 years after she allegedly murdered a family friend, was plead guilty in a trial this week. After a 2-week trial, a judge found Meshell Hale guilty of poisoning Damian Skipper, her boyfriend, with barium acetate, according to WVLA-TV. Advocates convey that Hale chose a bench trial over a jury trial. Hale made her 3 purchases of her poison digitally paid for it with her credit card and delivered it to her home.
10 injured, 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim
A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim has left one person dead and 10 people injured. Paramedics took one of the injured to the hospital. According to the Anaheim Police Department, the eight-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. While one of the victims was hospitalized, the remaining others suffered only minor injuries.
Baby Held Hostage During Standoff with Armed Pursuit Suspect
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A California Highway Patrol pursuit of a speeding vehicle exited off the freeway and transitioned into a standoff at a mobile home… Read more "Baby Held Hostage During Standoff with Armed Pursuit Suspect"
Vehicle Fired Upon While Traveling 10 Freeway
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A freeway shooting is under investigation after a vehicle was fired upon while traveling on the 10 Freeway not long after midnight Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Montclair Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Surrey Avenue in the city of Montclair regarding a vehicle...
KTLA.com
22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County
A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
2urbangirls.com
Five pounds of fentanyl and meth seized in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger...
2urbangirls.com
Orange County DA clears officer in fatal shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County prosecutors have cleared a La Habra police officer of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a suspect, who shot an officer last year, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. In a letter to the La Habra Police Department Chief...
2urbangirls.com
Moreno Valley men arrested in connection with armed robbery of doughnut shop
BURBANK, Calif. – Two men have been arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery of a Burbank doughnut shop, and investigators believe they might be responsible for other crimes, authorities said Tuesday. The robbery happened on Dec. 9 around 4:10 a.m. at Donut Prince located at 1721 W. Olive...
Mother and daughter dead, grandmother critically injured in Downey fire
A woman and her daughter have died while another woman is in the hospital today in critical condition after an apartment fire in Downey, officials said.
Comments / 5