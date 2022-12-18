Read full article on original website
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Creating a winter wonderland feel in the desert
Looking out the window and seeing Southern Arizona blue skies, palm trees and nothing but brown dirt on the ground may not exactly remind you of winter and the holidays. But head over to Reid Park Zoo or drive up to Mount Lemmon and you’ll feel like you’ve entered a different dimension.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will moderate this weekend but still be slightly below normal for most locales. A weak and moisture starved weather system is expected to move through the area Sunday, however it may have enough to produce a shower or two east of Tucson. This will be followed by warming temperatures next week with dry conditions.
Delays, cancelations hit Arizona airports as winter storms approach U.S.
As TIA is prepares for more than 210,000 travelers to pass through its gates this December and early January, some travelers will find their itineraries interrupted by weather delays.
KOLD-TV
More than 210,000 travelers to go through the Tucson International Airport this holiday season
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Across the country, people are preparing for winter weather to hit. It’s coming at a time when many will be traveling for the holiday season and it’s causing concern for travelers who are trying to make it to their destination. While, the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
KOLD-TV
Amber Alert issued for Pinal County boy
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy and the man he is believed to be with. The PCSO said Michael Ruiz, 30, left Arizona City around 11:30 a.m. in a silver Chevy Malibu with Oregon license plate 786NLG.
KOLD-TV
Authorities working crash on I-19
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a crash on I-19 near Tucson’s south side on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash had initially blocked the left lanes of both directions near Valencia Road. The road has...
KOLD-TV
Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by an ambulance near a Tucson hospital early Wednesday morning. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road, which is south of East Glenn Street. The TPD confirmed a man on...
KOLD-TV
Pinal County authorities looking for missing 12-year-old
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 12-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to authorities, Kelly Conklin was last seen around 4 p.m. near Combs and Gantzel Roads in San Tan Valley. Kelly was last seen wearing a...
realestatedaily-news.com
QuikTrip Coming to Valencia Crossings, Closed on site for $2.5 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 22, 2022) -- QuikTrip, an Oklahoma Corporation, purchased approximately 5.3 acres of land Valencia Crossings, near Valencia and I-10 from Valencia Crossing Long Term Investment Company, LLC for $2,500,000 ($10.83 PSF). The sale closed on December 16. Quik Trip intends to build a C-Store/Travel Center on the...
Potential new casino near downtown Tucson
There could be a new casino for Tucson, closer to downtown than any of the other local gaming sites.
Police investigate serious-injury motorcycle crash at Kino, 22nd Street Thursday
Tucson police investigated a serious-injury wreck Thursday at Kino Parkway and 22nd street. Police advised avoiding the area. Broadway and Alvernon worked as alternates.
biztucson.com
Mattamy Homes Closes on Land Acquisition for New Dove Mountain Community
Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest privately owned homebuilder, has closed on an important land deal in Marana, Ariz. The 59-acre property — soon to become the newest neighborhood within Saguaro Reserve at Dove Mountain — will feature 242 homesites. This deal further adds to Mattamy’s carefully curated...
Local Chinese Restaurant to Closure
A local restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplashonUnsplash. For many struggling restaurants, the end of the year is, in many ways, a do-or-die situation. Sometimes there’s enough of a push for takeout when the stores are closed and life is hectic to help push the restaurant into the new year. For others, however, the flip of the calendar comes with a closing of doors. For one local restaurant here in Tucson, that’s exactly what just happened.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian killed in crash near Flowing Wells, Roger in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after getting hit near Flowing Wells and Roger in Tucson early Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 3900 block of North Flowing Wells Road. The accident was reported around 7 a.m. and the roadway was...
KOLD-TV
KOLD-TV
Crash involving semi closes I-10 westbound in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of Interstate 10 in Tucson is closed after a wreck took place on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place near milepost 264. Authorities say an Amazon semitruck was headed east, near Craycroft, on I-10...
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Christmas right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. City offices for the City of Tucson will be closed on Monday, December 26th and...
