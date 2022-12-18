ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID response coordinator: People ‘confused’ about whether they need updated booster

By Brad Dress
 4 days ago

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Americans seem “confused” about whether they need an updated COVID-19 vaccine booster, urging people to get another shot if it’s been six months since their last one.

Jha told ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that people are still “learning about the new COVID vaccine,” referring to the bivalent booster that now targets both the original strain of the novel coronavirus and the omicron variant.

“There are still a lot of people that are confused about whether they need one or not,” he said. “We’re being very clear about this — if you’ve not gotten a vaccine in the last six months, it is essential to go out and get the new, updated bivalent.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending bivalent booster shots for children as young as six months old.

Jha’s remarks come as health officials have recorded a more than 40 percent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since Thanksgiving. The U.S. is also struggling with a deadly flu season and a surge in RSV, another respiratory illness that can be life-threatening for children.

Jha on Sunday said the”substantial increase” of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is being seen across most of the country.

As in previous winters, he said the coronavirus was spreading through the cold and dry air and because more Americans were gathering together indoors.

“The good news here is that we can prevent those infections from turning into serious illness if people go out and get that updated bivalent vaccine,” he said. “We’re making the case that we’re at a point where it’s safe to gather, but you still have things to do. If we don’t do those things, obviously things can get much worse.”

Elizabeth Dunham
4d ago

83 years old never had a flu shot. 2006 caught the flu from my Vax husband. He was very sick I had a very light case of it. Haven't had the flu since. So far no Covid. No Joey shots for me ever!!

Rick Jensen
4d ago

There isn't any confusion in our house. We haven't had any of your dam shots, and we haven't had even a cold. Funny story tho, everyone we know that have had your shots have all ended up with COVID. What does that tell you.

Co Brandon
4d ago

These people really are sick... I believe this is part of a long game plan to wake so many up from their own brainwashing by causing them to constantly react to these clowns by saying, "that sounds stupid". For some it might take a while but it's inevitable that cognitive dissonance breaks in mass form soon.

WASHINGTON STATE
