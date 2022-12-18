Effective: 2022-12-22 21:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. If outside, make sure you wear appropriate winter clothing. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Otter Tail; Grant; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected, especially in open country. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday. For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute and holiday travel. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions will deteriorate tonight, with widespread blizzard conditions developing by Friday morning. Becoming stranded is a threat and will lead to life threatening circumstances. Significant drifting of snow may lead to dangerous travel and impassable roads.

CLAY COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO