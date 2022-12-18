Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Warning issued for Clay, East Otter Tail, Grant, Kittson, Norman, West Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 21:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. If outside, make sure you wear appropriate winter clothing. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Otter Tail; Grant; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected, especially in open country. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday. For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute and holiday travel. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions will deteriorate tonight, with widespread blizzard conditions developing by Friday morning. Becoming stranded is a threat and will lead to life threatening circumstances. Significant drifting of snow may lead to dangerous travel and impassable roads.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 21:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. If outside, make sure you wear appropriate winter clothing. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill; Western Walsh County BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected, especially in open country. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday. For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute and holiday travel. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions will deteriorate tonight, with widespread blizzard conditions developing by Friday morning. Becoming stranded is a threat and will lead to life threatening circumstances. Significant drifting of snow may lead to dangerous travel and impassable roads.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 21:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 20s expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 22:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Livingston; Macomb; Oakland; Shiawassee; St. Clair WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and damaging wind expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph Friday afternoon. * WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland and Macomb Counties. * WHEN... Tonight until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions late tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional minor accumulations through Saturday.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Crawford, Iron, Madison, Reynolds, St. Francois by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: Crawford; Iron; Madison; Reynolds; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Washington WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of east central and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson, Osage, St. Charles, St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade; Jefferson; Osage; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Warren WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph on Friday, resulting in blowing and drifting snow. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of central and east central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Assumption, Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 21:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Assumption; Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Helena; St. James; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as around 15 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
