Buffalo, NY

Why the Bills were against fans throwing snowballs vs. Dolphins

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Buffalo Bills faithful pulled some headlines in Week 15.

The Bills (11-3) took a dramatic 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins (8-6) on Saturday. Due to heavy snowfall prior to kickoff, seats in Highmark Stadium were filled up with the fluffy stuff–And it was put to use.

During the contest, fans began throwing snowballs at players on the field. It got so intense that the referees were instructed to issue a warning: The Bills would get a penalty if it continues.

Of course, it was not just Bills fans taking part. Dolphins supporters were too but a message was sent nonetheless.

“That was crazy. That was the first time I’ve ever heard that,” safety Jordan Poyer said via video conference. “It was an electric night, fans were excited. I did get hit in the back with a snowball. It was all crazy.”

While Buffalo’s locker room know how passionate fans can get and love that about them, the Bills were actually against it.

Sure, safety is an issue. But in a way, the team wanted to look out for Bills Mafia. The thought process from the sideline was to make sure fans kept a good image.

“That’s hard. Because we have such a passionate fanbase and I don’t want them to get a bad rap,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “It’s kind of out of our control.”

Quarterback Josh Allen noted how penalizing the team would also be tough for fans to stomach.

“A little wild. I don’t necessarily condone the snowball throwing, especially if it could cost our team,” Allen said. “I love that the fans are having fun, though.”

For Allen’s full thoughts on the snowball adventure, see the attached Batavia Daily video below:

