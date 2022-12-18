ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Video: Thoughts on commissions’ responses to MMA judge Doug Crosby

Questionable judging has been a hot topic recently, so much so that athletic commissions have taken steps to address the issue. Judge Doug Crosby submitted a pair of very controversial scorecards at back-to-back events that took place on opposite sides of the country. After scoring every round for Danny Sabatello in the main event of Bellator 289, he flew across the country and turned in a 29-28 score in favor of Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 282.
worldboxingnews.net

Ex-heavyweight champ retires from boxing after transgender claims

A former heavyweight champion who boiled down to win the super-middleweight crown has retired from the sport after a suspension. Alejandra Jimenez, who won the WBC crown at 200 pounds plus in 2016 before dropping 32 pounds to do the same at 168, steps away amid transgender claims. Attempting to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy