Questionable judging has been a hot topic recently, so much so that athletic commissions have taken steps to address the issue. Judge Doug Crosby submitted a pair of very controversial scorecards at back-to-back events that took place on opposite sides of the country. After scoring every round for Danny Sabatello in the main event of Bellator 289, he flew across the country and turned in a 29-28 score in favor of Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 282.

2 HOURS AGO