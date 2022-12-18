ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Bowl: 5 Colts Who Were Snubbed

With the 2022 regular season nearing its end, the NFL announced its selections for this year's Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday evening. Last year, the Indianapolis Colts were present in a big way, with a league-leading seven players in the game: defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore II, left guard Quenton Nelson, long snapper Luke Rhodes, and running back Jonathan Taylor.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Green Bay Packers

The Miami Dolphins will look to end their three-game losing streak and move to 9-6 on the season when they face the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. This will be the fourth of four games against NFC North Division for the Dolphins, who lost at home against the Minnesota Vikings and won on the road against the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. The Packers will go into the game with a 6-8 record and in 10th place in the NFC standings following their 24-12 victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bills Rule Out 2 Injured vs. Bears; Micah Hyde Returning?

The Buffalo Bills released their official injury report ahead of Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup at the Chicago Bears, and both center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham have been ruled out, while defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips are questionable. As for Micah Hyde - who is not...
CHICAGO, IL
Colts, Chargers Injury Report: 2 Starters Sit Out

The Indianapolis Colts get their final chance at a primetime win this week as they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The home team's injury report is relatively clean with the return of two players who missed last week's game, but they're still without a pair of starters; one on each side of the ball.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kenny Pickett Hooks Up Steelers O-Line With Classic Christmas Presents

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will just be leaving the field as the clock hits midnight on Christmas, but the team has taken some time to celebrate the holiday throughout the week. A number of presents have been spread out throughout the locker room, most-notably paintings from local artist Cody...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs are back at home this week for a Christmas Eve matchup on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, and their injury report has contained quite a few names in recent days. To begin the week, four members of the team missed practice. The trio of defensive end...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Dobbs Works Quickly to Get Up to Speed

NASHVILLE – In looking to add just the right quarterback to the roster at this point of the season, the Tennessee Titans needed not only a player with a good physical skill set. They needed one who was smart enough to learn a new offensive scheme very quickly. Why...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl Snub Overshadows Week 16: Bama in the NFL

View the original article to see embedded media. Pro Bowl selections announced Wednesday became the talk of the league on Week 16 of the regular season, especially the omission of the player who had led all the fan voting part of the selection process, Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback...
ALABAMA STATE
Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards

Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
CHICAGO, IL
Steelers Changing Field to Replicate Immaculate Reception

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still set to honor the late Franco Harris during their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders and are taking extra steps to ensure the stage is set for the moment. The Steelers will retire Harris's number at halftime of the game and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Pass Defense, Catching Passes, Chubb, and More

Part 2 of the post-Bills game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. For God’s sake, when is this team gonna use a TE for anything?. Hey there, well, they do use the tight ends to block quite frequently. As for the passing game, I think I’ve reached the point where I’ve given up on the idea of Gesicki, Smythe or Long becoming factors.
Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Florida State officially signed five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams on Wednesday afternoon. Williams was the first five-star prospect to ink with the Seminoles under head coach Mike Norvell and the highest-ranked receiver to come in since 2015. Despite late pushes from Colorado, Texas A&M, and Miami, there was no drama...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
National Sports Personality: Cincinnati Bengals Are The Best Team In The League

CINCINNATI — Colin Cowherd is a big believer in the Cincinnati Bengals. The host of The Herd on FS1 has Zac Taylor's team at No. 1 in his latest "Herd Hierarchy." "I think Cincinnati is the best team in the league," Cowherd said. "I've been on this for seven weeks, situationally best team in football, six-game winning streak. Burrow now has time to throw. He's completing 70% of his throws. I don't see a lot of weaknesses here."
CINCINNATI, OH
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf says NFL officials have stopped talking to him, just flag him

DK Metcalf sees it as an opportunity — to show off his famously chiseled physique. The Seahawks’ 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver with renowned body fat and legendary workout photos knows it’s supposed to be about 14 degrees with a wind chill around zero at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. That’s where and when Seattle (7-7) will play Christmas Eve at AFC West-champion Kansas City (11-3).
SEATTLE, WA
Miami Heat Trying To Make Adjustments During Injury-Filled Season

The Miami Heat were without three of their best players in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. By now, the Heat have gotten accustomed to playing shorthanded. It seems to be the norm because of so many injuries this season. "It's definitely tough but it's part of the NBA season,"...
MIAMI, FL
Rams Paying Price of Win-Now Moves: Tough Offseason Ahead?

The Los Angeles Rams are on the verge of a major rebuild - a drastic change in the fortunes of a franchise that, coming into the season, looked to still be within that "championship window." The 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football" tied them for...

