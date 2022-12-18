Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TXEast Coast TravelerDallas, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Dallas' Bistro 31 Offers A Beautiful Menu with Impeccable ServiceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
247Sports
TCU Signing Day Central: Live news and updates
Signing day is officially here! The Frogs are looking to put a cap on their most impressive recruiting haul in the modern day recruiting era. TCU currently has 23 commitments and could be adding at least one more player to the class on Wednesday morning. Currently, the class is ranked No. 17 in the composite team rankings and have 10 four-star commitments, which is the highest the Frogs have had since recruiting ranking began getting tracked in 2000. The class also ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 rankings.
KLTV
Gilmer Coach Metzel on Fluellen Signing with TCU
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Gilmer Buckeye Head Coach Alan Metzel is excited to see his star wide receiver Rohan Fluellen sign with TCU on National Signing Day. He Said, “Well you know, we’re excited and what a year TCU has had this year and so we’ve been following them knowing that Rohan’s going they’re. Staying connected with Malcolm Kelly East Texas guy who’s a receiver coach up there at TCU. We’re excited to see him make that transition into D1 football and scoring touchdowns for them just like he has on the Jeff Trailer Stadium for the past four years.”
Nine members of state champion South Oak Cliff's football team sign with college programs
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - The celebration of a second straight state championship for South Oak Cliff continued into National Signing Day. The Golden Bears had one of the largest signing classes across the Lone Star State, when nine players signed letters of intent. Eight of the nine are staying ...
dallasexpress.com
TX HSFB State Championship Week Roundup
Twelve games over four days decided the 2022 Texas high school football state champions. Dallas County saw three teams take home titles in South Oak Cliff (5A Div. II), DeSoto (6A Div. II), and Duncanville (6A Div. I). But Aledo (5A Div. I), about 20 miles west of Fort Worth, and Gunter (3A Div. II), about 50 miles north of Dallas, also brought titles home for the DFW region.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Duncanville finishes No. 1 in final Texas MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Texas came to a close over the weekend. Duncanville was among the winners, beating North Shore (Houston) in the Class 6A Division 1 state championship game. That victory helped propel the Panthers to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
wimberleyview.com
Texans fall in title game
Football season may start in the off-season, but dreams of playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington begin in elementary and junior high. The Wimberley High School Texans earned their opportunity to fulfill those dreams last Friday, Dec. 16 as head coach Doug Warren led his undefeated Texan team into battle on the biggest stage in Texas. They would clash with one of the toughest outs in high school football in the also-undefeated Carthage Bulldogs.
Dallas, December 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Dallas. The South Oak Cliff High School basketball team will have a game with Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas on December 21, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
dallasexpress.com
2022 Armed Forces Bowl Preview
Baylor (6-6) from the Big 12 Conference and Air Force (9-3) from the Mountain West Conference will play in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Thursday, December 22. After following up a Big 12 Championship in 2021 with a 6-6 season...
Elite CB Malik Muhammad Signs Letter of Intent With Texas Longhorns
South Oak Cliff star Malik Muhammad became the latest signing for the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Duncanville takes over No. 1 spot in MaxPreps Top 25
The Panthers have won 60 of their past 61 games dating back to back to the 2020-21 season and own five wins over ranked opponents this season. A thrilling week of games at the City of Palms Classic sets up a pair of dream semifinal matchups as No. 2 Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) faces No. 4 Columbus (Miami) and No. 3 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) battles No. 5 Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) after all four quarterfinal matchups came down to the wire earlier on Monday.
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
legalsportsreport.com
Cuban Eyes Casino Near Arena Amid Texas Sports Betting Push
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has visions of building a casino near his arena, as the state makes another attempt at legalizing Texas sports betting. Cuban told the Dallas Morning News that he would like to partner with Las Vegas Sands to build a resort and casino to surround the Mavs’ next arena.
dallasexpress.com
No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas
The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
dallasexpress.com
Buc-ee’s Adds More Local Car Washes
Buc-ee’s is set to expand its repertoire of consumer offerings with the introduction of new, on-site carwash tunnels. The private, Texas-based country store and gas station chain will construct $6 million, 5,647-square-foot car wash tunnels at its Fort Worth, Royse City, and Terrell locations, state records show. Construction is scheduled to begin on February 1, 2023.
CBS News
First Alert Weather: Live updates for Thursday, Dec. 22
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather headed our way. North Texas is currently under a wind chill advisory & a wind advisory. Temperatures will drop significantly this morning around 9 or 10 a.m. Late this morning into...
casinonewsdaily.com
Mavericks Owner Wants a Casino and Arena in Dallas
The Mavericks’ current long-term lease expires in about 8 and a half years, giving the owner plenty of time to decide and prepare to leave the American Airlines Center arena if things work out on the ground in the next year. The news comes more than a month after...
fortworthreport.org
Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally
Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
dallasexpress.com
Indigenous Art Featured in DFW Exhibits
Two art exhibits currently on display in Dallas-Fort Worth seek to honor and highlight the Indigenous peoples of North America. Yahvlane & Ha Įlè — Art Without Borders was organized by the art advisory firm C2 and is available for viewing at the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas through January 8, 2023.
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
Comments / 0