Mean green: Jaguars tight end Evan Engram has another monster game in breaking Kyle Brady's TE record
Jaguars tight end Evan Engram didn't intend to wear green on Thursday during a 19-3 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. But for the better part of three quarters, almost the entire back of his jersey was covered with green paint, the result of sliding out...
Jets fail to show up with playoff lives on line in shameful effort
The Jets were lousier than the weather. On a raw, wet, miserable night in the Jersey swamp, that was all that needed to be said. With their playoff lives at stake, their credible chance to make the tournament for the first time in a dozen years, the Jets followed the lead of tens of thousands of their ticket holders: They didn’t bother to show up. Shame on them. The Jets, that is, not their fans. The men, women, and children who fought the rain and the darkness and the traffic — many of them from Long Island, two bridges away — deserved some...
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
Frank Ragnow listed as questionable against Panthers, Jason Cabinda among 3 out
ALLEN PARK -- Once again, Frank Ragnow was limited by toe pain throughout the practice week. Once again, he’s expected to play anyway. The Detroit Lions have listed their Pro Bowl center as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday while working through the toe that has given him trouble since Week 1, but did get in some reps on Thursday and is expected to play.
Lions OC Ben Johnson knew fourth-down call that beat Jets would be explosive
ALLEN PARK -- Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson loves pre-snap motion. More specifically, he loves speed motion, or what they call “dash motion,” where a player races around the formation as the ball is snapped. Amon-Ra St. Brown does it all the time. Josh Reynolds, D’Andre Swift, heck, even Penei Sewell came barreling around the formation as the ball was snapped last week against Minnesota.
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers - NBA (12/21/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Pistons played their last home game before the holiday break on Tuesday, but have a couple more games before Christmas, including finishing up the second half of a back-to-back by taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The Pistons suffered yet another defeat on Tuesday night, it was...
