Jets fail to show up with playoff lives on line in shameful effort

The Jets were lousier than the weather. On a raw, wet, miserable night in the Jersey swamp, that was all that needed to be said.  With their playoff lives at stake, their credible chance to make the tournament for the first time in a dozen years, the Jets followed the lead of tens of thousands of their ticket holders:  They didn’t bother to show up.  Shame on them. The Jets, that is, not their fans. The men, women, and children who fought the rain and the darkness and the traffic — many of them from Long Island, two bridges away — deserved some...
Frank Ragnow listed as questionable against Panthers, Jason Cabinda among 3 out

ALLEN PARK -- Once again, Frank Ragnow was limited by toe pain throughout the practice week. Once again, he’s expected to play anyway. The Detroit Lions have listed their Pro Bowl center as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday while working through the toe that has given him trouble since Week 1, but did get in some reps on Thursday and is expected to play.
Lions OC Ben Johnson knew fourth-down call that beat Jets would be explosive

ALLEN PARK -- Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson loves pre-snap motion. More specifically, he loves speed motion, or what they call “dash motion,” where a player races around the formation as the ball is snapped. Amon-Ra St. Brown does it all the time. Josh Reynolds, D’Andre Swift, heck, even Penei Sewell came barreling around the formation as the ball was snapped last week against Minnesota.
