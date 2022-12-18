ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor.

On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need.

The GoFundMe says that the mansion on Church Street was, “meticulously restored and filled with exquisite antiques and accessories,” and that it was decorated in festive decor and decades of family heirlooms that will never be the same.

Original Post: Crews respond to house fire in downtown Elmira

As of Sunday, the fundraiser has drawn in over $5,800, just shy of the original $6,000 goal. The GoFundMe was designed to help the family get through the coming week, instead of one to address the damages to the home, as the full extent and cost of the damages are unknown.

According to the Elmira Fire Department, the home was built sometime around 1900. They said the damages included heavy roof and third-floor damage, along with water damage to the rest of the building.

