Dense fog seen across San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys

(KTXL) — Dense fog has been seen across parts of the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said to be prepared for “sudden changes in visibility,” along with poor visibility on the highway.

The NWS reminds drivers to slow down, turn on their low-beam lights and increase the distance between the car in front of them.

According to the NWS, foggy mornings can be expected to continue into early next week as well.

