Suddenly hot Magic face skidding Spurs
The enigmatic Orlando Magic look to continue their burst of success when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday
Tri-City Herald
Tre Mann Shines in First OKC Blue Game
On Wednesday night, most Oklahoma City fans were likely watching the Thunder take down the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three nights. At the same time, however, Mann was leading the OKC Blue to a dominant victory over the Lakeland Magic in Las Vegas at the G League Showcase.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Why L.A. Has Yet To Officially Diagnose Anthony Davis Foot Injury
Anthony Davis has been unavailable to play for your Los Angeles Lakers with a loosely defined "right foot injury" since the second half of L.A.'s most impressive win of the season, a 126-108 drubbing of MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets last Friday. We know he's going to...
Tri-City Herald
Colts, Chargers Injury Report: 2 Starters Sit Out
The Indianapolis Colts get their final chance at a primetime win this week as they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The home team's injury report is relatively clean with the return of two players who missed last week's game, but they're still without a pair of starters; one on each side of the ball.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Jags’ Win Over Jets Determined Playoff Fate for Bengals, Colts
The AFC playoff picture became a little bit clearer after this week’s “Thursday Night Football” matchup.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to...
Tri-City Herald
Saints to be Without Chris Olave, Pete Werner, Jarvis Landry Against Cleveland Browns
New Orleans Saints are pretty banged up as they take on the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve. The Saints are going to be without wideouts Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, linebacker Pete Werner, and running back Dwayne Washington. The biggest loss here is Olave, who has broken onto the scene...
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Sweep Trail Blazers in Two-Game Set
The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Portland Trail Blazers at home for the second time in a row. This time around, the Thunder didn’t need a last second shot to win the game, but rather a stop. The Thunder won 101-98. The offense was not there early for...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: NBA Insider Thinks Bradley Beal to LA Makes a Lot of Sense
Trade season is almost upon us, and that means it's time for some rumors. The Lakers, who currently sit at 13-17 and just lost Anthony Davis for an extended period of time, find themselves in a difficult position. At times, they've looked really good this year — mainly when the...
Tri-City Herald
Screen Shots: Dallas Stars, New Brunswick and Brad Marchand
This is Screen Shots, a regular THN.com feature that takes a few hockey topics and analyzes them in short bursts. As always, we’ll keep the introductory paragraph brief, and get right down to business. The resurgent Dallas Stars are one of the NHL’s most intriguing teams this season. They’re...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos HC Entering ‘Final Evaluation’ to Save Job per NFL.com
For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season. No, that’s...
Tri-City Herald
Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Pass Defense, Catching Passes, Chubb, and More
Part 2 of the post-Bills game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. For God’s sake, when is this team gonna use a TE for anything?. Hey there, well, they do use the tight ends to block quite frequently. As for the passing game, I think I’ve reached the point where I’ve given up on the idea of Gesicki, Smythe or Long becoming factors.
Tri-City Herald
National Sports Personality: Cincinnati Bengals Are The Best Team In The League
CINCINNATI — Colin Cowherd is a big believer in the Cincinnati Bengals. The host of The Herd on FS1 has Zac Taylor's team at No. 1 in his latest "Herd Hierarchy." "I think Cincinnati is the best team in the league," Cowherd said. "I've been on this for seven weeks, situationally best team in football, six-game winning streak. Burrow now has time to throw. He's completing 70% of his throws. I don't see a lot of weaknesses here."
