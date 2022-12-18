ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Tri-City Herald

Tre Mann Shines in First OKC Blue Game

On Wednesday night, most Oklahoma City fans were likely watching the Thunder take down the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three nights. At the same time, however, Mann was leading the OKC Blue to a dominant victory over the Lakeland Magic in Las Vegas at the G League Showcase.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Colts, Chargers Injury Report: 2 Starters Sit Out

The Indianapolis Colts get their final chance at a primetime win this week as they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The home team's injury report is relatively clean with the return of two players who missed last week's game, but they're still without a pair of starters; one on each side of the ball.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Sweep Trail Blazers in Two-Game Set

The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Portland Trail Blazers at home for the second time in a row. This time around, the Thunder didn’t need a last second shot to win the game, but rather a stop. The Thunder won 101-98. The offense was not there early for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Screen Shots: Dallas Stars, New Brunswick and Brad Marchand

This is Screen Shots, a regular THN.com feature that takes a few hockey topics and analyzes them in short bursts. As always, we’ll keep the introductory paragraph brief, and get right down to business. The resurgent Dallas Stars are one of the NHL’s most intriguing teams this season. They’re...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Broncos HC Entering ‘Final Evaluation’ to Save Job per NFL.com

For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season. No, that’s...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Pass Defense, Catching Passes, Chubb, and More

Part 2 of the post-Bills game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. For God’s sake, when is this team gonna use a TE for anything?. Hey there, well, they do use the tight ends to block quite frequently. As for the passing game, I think I’ve reached the point where I’ve given up on the idea of Gesicki, Smythe or Long becoming factors.
Tri-City Herald

National Sports Personality: Cincinnati Bengals Are The Best Team In The League

CINCINNATI — Colin Cowherd is a big believer in the Cincinnati Bengals. The host of The Herd on FS1 has Zac Taylor's team at No. 1 in his latest "Herd Hierarchy." "I think Cincinnati is the best team in the league," Cowherd said. "I've been on this for seven weeks, situationally best team in football, six-game winning streak. Burrow now has time to throw. He's completing 70% of his throws. I don't see a lot of weaknesses here."
CINCINNATI, OH

