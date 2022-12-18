CINCINNATI — Colin Cowherd is a big believer in the Cincinnati Bengals. The host of The Herd on FS1 has Zac Taylor's team at No. 1 in his latest "Herd Hierarchy." "I think Cincinnati is the best team in the league," Cowherd said. "I've been on this for seven weeks, situationally best team in football, six-game winning streak. Burrow now has time to throw. He's completing 70% of his throws. I don't see a lot of weaknesses here."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO