One dead, two hospitalized after crash on west side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said one person was killed and two others taken to the hospital after a crash on the west side. Officers responded to a scene along the 100 block of North General McMullen around 7 p.m. Thursday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two vehicles were involved, adding that intoxication may have been a factor in the crash.
Woman shot in head shortly after leaving northeast-side bar, possibly by ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO — A young woman was shot in the head shortly after she left a northeast-side bar late Tuesday night, police say. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 13500 block of O'Connor Road near Fountainwood. Police say the 24-year-old woman had just left the bar with a...
Woman shot in her driveway in Von Ormy; Search for suspect continues
VON ORMY, Texas — A woman was shot in her driveway in Von Ormy Monday night and deputies say they are still searching for her attackers. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in Kings Row in Von Ormy. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says the woman was pulling...
Family members stuck out in cold as firefighters extinguish porch fire
SAN ANTONIO — A fire that started on the porch ignited a home just north of downtown causing moderate damage. It happened on the 1600 block of Lee Hall near I-10 around 1:35 a.m. Thursday. When crews first arrived the fire was working it's way from the front porch...
KTSA
SAPD: Road rage caused big rig to crash into house
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department think an angry driver caused a big rig to crash into a house on the southeast side. Investigators say the driver of the big rig tried to swerve to miss the angry driver who cut him off. The trailer on the rig started to sway and the driver fell out of the cab when the driver’s side door opened.
KSAT 12
One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives caught in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives was arrested last week in San Antonio after being on the run for more than a year. Izeal Clevon Sullivan, 37, had been wanted on a parole violation warrant since August 2021, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Police: Man found outside Seguin legal office with guns, ammo, zip-ties
SAN ANTONIO — Police in Seguin say they arrested a 56-year-old man found near a law office with multiple guns, ammo and zip-ties in his car last week—evidence that he was acting for "more than mere preparation" to potentially attack the business, employees of which were working a domestic violence case he was involved in.
Loop 410 opens back up to traffic on west side as police clear area
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say they have cleared Loop 410 near Highway 90 in both directions, opening the lanes back up to west-San Antonio traffic after a police situation caused backup all morning. San Antonio Police Department officials provided the update at 4 p.m., saying traffic is cleared to...
Texas Man Allegedly Strikes Aunt With Shovel Over Argument About Shoes
Jesse Maldonado is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
KSAT 12
Man robs Walmart Neighborhood Market at gunpoint; Crime Stoppers needs help identifying him
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing a Walmart Neighborhood Market on the West Side at gunpoint. According to San Antonio police, the robbery happened at around 9:55 a.m. on Dec. 4 in the 9500 block of West Military Drive.
15 Bexar County deputies and 7 San Antonio police officers were arrested this year, report shows
That total of 22 arrests was a slight decline from the 25 reported last year.
SAPD task force on car burglaries arrests 30 suspects in 3 weeks as cases rise
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police department launched their "Burglary Motor Vehicle Task Force" on November 30th in an initiative to crack down on thieves during the holidays. The city had already seen an increase in vehicle burglaries throughout the year. KENS 5 checked in with SAPD Wednesday...
Police Release New Footage of Missing Girl Lina Sardar Khil on the Year Anniversary of Disappearance
Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on a neighborhood playground in San Antonio on December 20, 2021 Lina Sardar Khil's family and the San Antonio Police Department are asking the public to not stop looking for the 4-year-old one year after her disappearance. On Tuesday, the San Antonio Police Department released additional surveillance footage of the day the then three-year-old went missing on social media. The new video also featured commentary from two detectives working the case in addition to the new footage. The surveillance footage, which was from...
foxsanantonio.com
$5K reward offered for murder suspect who stabbed San Antonio woman to death
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding the suspect(s) for the murder of Maria Gabrielle Rodriguez. According to police, the murder occurred December 22, 2016, near the 2500 block of Jackson Keller at approximately 4:00 p.m. During the time of the incident, officers arrived on...
Deadly crash shuts down highway on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A deadly crash on the west side has closed down the highway while officials investigate what happened. The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday on the ramp from Loop 410 to Highway 151 West. Police say a woman in her mid 20s was ejected from her...
Man shot after confronting three men breaking into his vehicle, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in his torso early Sunday after he confronted three men breaking into his vehicle on the southeast side of San Antonio. It happened around 1:44 a.m. in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue. Police were dispatched to the location for a shooting...
Home destroyed after heat lamp for chicken coop starts fire on northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — Just three days before Christmas, a family loses everything they have in a fire on the northeast side of town that started from a heat lamp for their chicken coop. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 4000 block of Briarcrest Street off of...
KTSA
Woman in critical condition after she is shot while leaving Northeast San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman survived being shot as she left a Northeast side bar. KSAT-12 reports the victim was in her car with some friends. They had just left Two Rivers Tavern on O’Connor Road just before midnight when someone on a motorcycle rolled up and started shooting.
KSAT 12
Cibolo police warn of dangerous ‘Door Kick Challenge’ trending on Tik Tok
The Cibolo Police Department issued a warning concerning a current Tik Tok trend called the “Door Kick Challenge” on Tuesday. The “Door Kick Challenge” encourages people to kick on a door of an unsuspecting resident. This popular challenge poses safety concerns and legal consequences, according to...
'An overwhelming day': San Antonio community marks one year since Lina Sardar Khil's disappearance
SAN ANTONIO — One year has passed and there are still few answers in the disappearance of a young San Antonio girl. Lina Sardar Khil, the only daughter of two refugees from Afghanistan, went missing on Dec. 20, 2021. Her disappearance from a northwest-side apartment complex has changed her...
