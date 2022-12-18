Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
SANTA CLARA 73, BOISE STATE 58
Percentages: FG .344, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Young 1-1, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, N.Smith 1-2, Agbo 1-3, Whiting 1-4, M.Rice 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (N.Smith). Turnovers: 10 (M.Rice 3, Agbo 2, Whiting 2, Degenhart, N.Smith, Young). Steals: 2 (Degenhart, Whiting). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
PENN STATE 77, QUINNIPIAC 68
Percentages: FG .310, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Williams 4-13, Chenery 3-6, Balanc 2-5, Jones 2-6, Nweke 1-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Chenery, Otieno). Turnovers: 8 (Jones 3, Chenery 2, Nweke 2, Riggins). Steals: 1 (Williams). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. PENN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Njie192-44-50-3038. Funk375-134-40-13016.
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, LOUISVILLE 64
Percentages: FG .511, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Huntley-Hatfield 1-1, Miller 1-1, Ellis 1-2, Lands 1-3, James 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 2, Ellis, Huntley-Hatfield, Withers). Turnovers: 16 (Ellis 4, Huntley-Hatfield 3, James 3, Lands 3, Withers 3). Steals: 8 (Huntley-Hatfield 2, James...
Porterville Recorder
Rider 77, Marist 71
MARIST (4-7) Cooley 2-5 1-2 7, Ingo 3-5 0-3 6, Gardner 9-20 1-1 21, Harris 4-10 2-2 13, Brickner 3-8 2-2 8, Farris 4-10 0-0 12, Daughtry 1-3 0-0 3, Saint-Furcy 0-0 0-0 0, Salton 0-1 1-2 1, Belton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 7-12 71. RIDER (5-5) James 6-7...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH TECH 95, LINDENWOOD 64
LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .356, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Trimble 4-8, Cole 2-5, Childs 2-6, Tracey 1-3, Ware 0-1, Caldwell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burrell 2). Turnovers: 17 (Childs 6, Caldwell 3, Cole 3, Lemovou 2, Tracey, Ware, Williams). Steals: 3 (Burrell,...
Porterville Recorder
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 126, KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN 67
Percentages: FG .338, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Pence 4-6, Langston 2-6, Woodard 2-9, A.Jones 1-2, Ross 1-4, McCallum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCallum). Turnovers: 9 (Francis 2, McCallum 2, Ross 2, Langston, Pence, Shipp). Steals: 4 (Francis, Langston, McCallum, Woodard). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
WEST VIRGINIA 75, STONY BROOK 64
Percentages: FG .385, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Onyekonwu 3-6, Sarvan 3-7, Roberts 1-2, Stephenson-Moore 1-4, Policelli 1-6, Fitzmorris 0-1, Pettway 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fitzmorris 2). Turnovers: 13 (Onyekonwu 5, Policelli 3, Fitzmorris 2, Pettway, Roberts, Sarvan). Steals: 4 (Stephenson-Moore 2, Fitzmorris,...
Wrapping up the fall season from Gaylord High School sports
GAYLORD ― Boy how time flies. It feels like just yesterday, we were all getting ready for what was promising to be a busy and exciting fall sports season in the Gaylord area. Now, as the calendar gets ready to flip to a new year, it is time to look back on the accomplishments of area teams from that exciting few months.
Porterville Recorder
VANDERBILT 70, ALABAMA A&M 62
Percentages: FG .448, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Thompson 3-6, Harvell 1-1, Powell 1-1, D.Smith 1-2, Downey 0-1, Lee 0-1, Hicks 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 4, Blaise Akonobi, D.Smith, Downey, Thompson, Tucker). Steals: 5 (D.Smith, Harvell, Hicks, Thompson, Tucker). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
E. Kentucky 68, UNC-Greensboro 64
UNC-GREENSBORO (6-7) Abdulsalam 4-9 0-1 8, Leyte 5-7 0-0 10, Ke.Langley 3-7 0-0 9, Treacy 4-9 5-6 15, Kennedy 2-7 2-4 8, Brown-Jones 4-7 4-4 12, Ko.Langley 0-5 2-2 2, Saizonou 0-1 0-0 0, Atwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-17 64. E. KENTUCKY (7-6) Cozart 3-3 0-0 6, Moreno...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH FLORIDA 87, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 85
Percentages: FG .452, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Berry 6-9, Hendricksen 2-11, Lanier 1-1, Nze 1-1, Hicklen 1-5, Aybar 0-1, James 0-1, Placer 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hendricksen, James, Parker). Turnovers: 8 (Placer 2, Aybar, Berry, Hendricksen, Hicklen, Nze, Parker). Steals: 7 (Berry...
McCollum scores 40, Pelicans top Spurs 126-117 to end skid
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored a season-high 40 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 126-117 on Thursday night to end their four-game losing streak. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won despite Zion Williamson being scratched from the lineup because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Pelicans — who also were missing forwards Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr. — made 13 3-pointers. McCollum hit seven from deep, and his first gave New Orleans the lead for good at 3-2 in the opening minutes. “We needed that type of production from him with the guys being out,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “It’s beautiful to watch when he’s on the floor and he’s scoring like he does.”
Porterville Recorder
MARYLAND 75, SAINT PETER'S 45
Percentages: FG .304, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Bland 3-4, Dasher 1-2, Sow 0-1, C.Young 0-2, Murray 0-2, Rivera 0-2, Cardaci 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sow). Turnovers: 14 (C.Young 3, Dasher 3, Cardaci 2, Murray 2, Reid 2, Bland, Sow). Steals: 2 (Reid,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH FLORIDA 92, N.J.I.T. 73
Percentages: FG .435, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Hess 7-8, Coleman 2-6, Anderson 1-1, Mason 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, de Graaf 0-1, Gray 0-2, McMillian 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Osawe). Turnovers: 10 (Gray 4, de Graaf 2, Coleman, Hess, McMillian, Osawe). Steals: 7 (Gray...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 59, E. Illinois 48
E. ILLINOIS (8-3) Litwiller 4-11 1-2 11, McGlone 2-6 0-0 4, Johnson 0-4 2-2 2, Monahan 3-11 0-0 8, Washington 4-12 0-0 9, Purcell 1-2 0-0 2, Bengtson 1-4 0-0 2, Colson 0-1 0-0 0, Thornton 2-3 6-7 10, Totals 17-54 9-11 48. MINNESOTA (8-5) Heyer 4-6 1-1 10, Micheaux...
Porterville Recorder
Stephen F. Austin 80, Jackson St. 69
JACKSON ST. (1-12) Jones 4-6 2-3 10, T.Young 5-15 2-2 14, Evans 4-12 3-4 11, Hunt 5-10 0-0 10, C.Young 5-14 0-0 12, Cook 1-2 4-9 6, Cornelius 0-5 2-2 2, T.Johnson 2-4 0-2 4, Mansel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 13-22 69. STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (8-5) Antwi-Boasiako 2-2 8-8...
Porterville Recorder
SIENA 64, AMERICAN 61
Percentages: FG .453, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Billups 2-2, Eley 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Baer 0-1, Gribben 0-2, Platek 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Billups, Platek). Turnovers: 10 (Billups 3, Johnson 2, Baer, Eley, Kellier, Platek, Tekin). Steals: 4 (Eley 2, Billups, Kellier). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Wake Forest 59, Rhode Island 45
WAKE FOREST (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Spear 4-8, Summiel 1-1, Harrison 1-2, Andrews 1-1, Williams 0-2, Maier 0-1, Scruggs 0-1, Conley 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Summiel 3, Andrews 1) Turnovers: 11 (Spear 3, Summiel 3, Williams 2, Andrews 1, Becker 1, Harrison 1) Steals:...
