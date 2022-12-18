ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

SANTA CLARA 73, BOISE STATE 58

Percentages: FG .344, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Young 1-1, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, N.Smith 1-2, Agbo 1-3, Whiting 1-4, M.Rice 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (N.Smith). Turnovers: 10 (M.Rice 3, Agbo 2, Whiting 2, Degenhart, N.Smith, Young). Steals: 2 (Degenhart, Whiting). Technical Fouls:...
BOISE, ID
PENN STATE 77, QUINNIPIAC 68

Percentages: FG .310, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Williams 4-13, Chenery 3-6, Balanc 2-5, Jones 2-6, Nweke 1-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Chenery, Otieno). Turnovers: 8 (Jones 3, Chenery 2, Nweke 2, Riggins). Steals: 1 (Williams). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. PENN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Njie192-44-50-3038. Funk375-134-40-13016.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, LOUISVILLE 64

Percentages: FG .511, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Huntley-Hatfield 1-1, Miller 1-1, Ellis 1-2, Lands 1-3, James 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 2, Ellis, Huntley-Hatfield, Withers). Turnovers: 16 (Ellis 4, Huntley-Hatfield 3, James 3, Lands 3, Withers 3). Steals: 8 (Huntley-Hatfield 2, James...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Rider 77, Marist 71

MARIST (4-7) Cooley 2-5 1-2 7, Ingo 3-5 0-3 6, Gardner 9-20 1-1 21, Harris 4-10 2-2 13, Brickner 3-8 2-2 8, Farris 4-10 0-0 12, Daughtry 1-3 0-0 3, Saint-Furcy 0-0 0-0 0, Salton 0-1 1-2 1, Belton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 7-12 71. RIDER (5-5) James 6-7...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
UTAH TECH 95, LINDENWOOD 64

LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .356, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Trimble 4-8, Cole 2-5, Childs 2-6, Tracey 1-3, Ware 0-1, Caldwell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burrell 2). Turnovers: 17 (Childs 6, Caldwell 3, Cole 3, Lemovou 2, Tracey, Ware, Williams). Steals: 3 (Burrell,...
LINDENWOOD, IL
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 126, KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN 67

Percentages: FG .338, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Pence 4-6, Langston 2-6, Woodard 2-9, A.Jones 1-2, Ross 1-4, McCallum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCallum). Turnovers: 9 (Francis 2, McCallum 2, Ross 2, Langston, Pence, Shipp). Steals: 4 (Francis, Langston, McCallum, Woodard). Technical Fouls:...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WEST VIRGINIA 75, STONY BROOK 64

Percentages: FG .385, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Onyekonwu 3-6, Sarvan 3-7, Roberts 1-2, Stephenson-Moore 1-4, Policelli 1-6, Fitzmorris 0-1, Pettway 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fitzmorris 2). Turnovers: 13 (Onyekonwu 5, Policelli 3, Fitzmorris 2, Pettway, Roberts, Sarvan). Steals: 4 (Stephenson-Moore 2, Fitzmorris,...
STONY BROOK, NY
VANDERBILT 70, ALABAMA A&M 62

Percentages: FG .448, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Thompson 3-6, Harvell 1-1, Powell 1-1, D.Smith 1-2, Downey 0-1, Lee 0-1, Hicks 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 4, Blaise Akonobi, D.Smith, Downey, Thompson, Tucker). Steals: 5 (D.Smith, Harvell, Hicks, Thompson, Tucker). Technical...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
E. Kentucky 68, UNC-Greensboro 64

UNC-GREENSBORO (6-7) Abdulsalam 4-9 0-1 8, Leyte 5-7 0-0 10, Ke.Langley 3-7 0-0 9, Treacy 4-9 5-6 15, Kennedy 2-7 2-4 8, Brown-Jones 4-7 4-4 12, Ko.Langley 0-5 2-2 2, Saizonou 0-1 0-0 0, Atwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-17 64. E. KENTUCKY (7-6) Cozart 3-3 0-0 6, Moreno...
GREENSBORO, NC
NORTH FLORIDA 87, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 85

Percentages: FG .452, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Berry 6-9, Hendricksen 2-11, Lanier 1-1, Nze 1-1, Hicklen 1-5, Aybar 0-1, James 0-1, Placer 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hendricksen, James, Parker). Turnovers: 8 (Placer 2, Aybar, Berry, Hendricksen, Hicklen, Nze, Parker). Steals: 7 (Berry...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

McCollum scores 40, Pelicans top Spurs 126-117 to end skid

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored a season-high 40 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 126-117 on Thursday night to end their four-game losing streak. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won despite Zion Williamson being scratched from the lineup because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Pelicans — who also were missing forwards Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr. — made 13 3-pointers. McCollum hit seven from deep, and his first gave New Orleans the lead for good at 3-2 in the opening minutes. “We needed that type of production from him with the guys being out,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “It’s beautiful to watch when he’s on the floor and he’s scoring like he does.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MARYLAND 75, SAINT PETER'S 45

Percentages: FG .304, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Bland 3-4, Dasher 1-2, Sow 0-1, C.Young 0-2, Murray 0-2, Rivera 0-2, Cardaci 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sow). Turnovers: 14 (C.Young 3, Dasher 3, Cardaci 2, Murray 2, Reid 2, Bland, Sow). Steals: 2 (Reid,...
MARYLAND STATE
SOUTH FLORIDA 92, N.J.I.T. 73

Percentages: FG .435, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Hess 7-8, Coleman 2-6, Anderson 1-1, Mason 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, de Graaf 0-1, Gray 0-2, McMillian 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Osawe). Turnovers: 10 (Gray 4, de Graaf 2, Coleman, Hess, McMillian, Osawe). Steals: 7 (Gray...
TAMPA, FL
Minnesota 59, E. Illinois 48

E. ILLINOIS (8-3) Litwiller 4-11 1-2 11, McGlone 2-6 0-0 4, Johnson 0-4 2-2 2, Monahan 3-11 0-0 8, Washington 4-12 0-0 9, Purcell 1-2 0-0 2, Bengtson 1-4 0-0 2, Colson 0-1 0-0 0, Thornton 2-3 6-7 10, Totals 17-54 9-11 48. MINNESOTA (8-5) Heyer 4-6 1-1 10, Micheaux...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Stephen F. Austin 80, Jackson St. 69

JACKSON ST. (1-12) Jones 4-6 2-3 10, T.Young 5-15 2-2 14, Evans 4-12 3-4 11, Hunt 5-10 0-0 10, C.Young 5-14 0-0 12, Cook 1-2 4-9 6, Cornelius 0-5 2-2 2, T.Johnson 2-4 0-2 4, Mansel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 13-22 69. STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (8-5) Antwi-Boasiako 2-2 8-8...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
SIENA 64, AMERICAN 61

Percentages: FG .453, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Billups 2-2, Eley 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Baer 0-1, Gribben 0-2, Platek 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Billups, Platek). Turnovers: 10 (Billups 3, Johnson 2, Baer, Eley, Kellier, Platek, Tekin). Steals: 4 (Eley 2, Billups, Kellier). Technical...
LOUDONVILLE, NY
Wake Forest 59, Rhode Island 45

WAKE FOREST (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Spear 4-8, Summiel 1-1, Harrison 1-2, Andrews 1-1, Williams 0-2, Maier 0-1, Scruggs 0-1, Conley 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Summiel 3, Andrews 1) Turnovers: 11 (Spear 3, Summiel 3, Williams 2, Andrews 1, Becker 1, Harrison 1) Steals:...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

