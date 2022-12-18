ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Gamecocks top WKU

South Carolina rallied from a slow start to defeat Western Kentucky 65-58 on Thursday at Colonial Life Arena. The Hilltoppers jumped out to 11-2 lead before the Gamecocks settled down and snapped a two-game skid. Meechie Johnson connected on six 3-pointers for a game-high 25 points in the final non-conference...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
247Sports

FINAL: Carolina 65 - Western Kentucky 58

South Carolina returns to the court on Thursday in Colonial Life Arena as it will welcome Western Kentucky to Columbia. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network. The Gamecocks (5-6) are coming off a 64-56 loss to East Carolina in Bon Secours Wellness Arena...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
247Sports

Johnson, Jackson lead Gamecocks past Hilltoppers

South Carolina recorded a much-needed win on Thursday night in Colonial Life Arena as guard Meechie Johnson and forward GG Jackson led their team to a 65-58 victory over Western Kentucky. Johnson led the Gamecocks (6-6) with 25 points which included 6-of-11 shooting from behind the arc in 35 minutes...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
247Sports

Signing Day: Player capsules, insider analysis and more

The early signing period is nearly complete as South Carolina has welcomed 21 players from the high school and junior college ranks to the program officially by way of signature on a National Letter of Intent. Scholarship paperwork is in, and many will begin their collegiate journey in January. One is on campus now, and some will arrive in the summer.
COLUMBIA, SC
southeasthoops.com

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Gator Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our South Carolina vs. Notre Dame prediction for the December 30 matchup in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Gamecocks have plenty of confidence after a strong finish to the regular season, which included...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy