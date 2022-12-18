ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Jacobs Passed Underrated Raider McFadden

By Tom LaMarre
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrlNA_0jmpenVq00

Josh Jacobs continues his meteoric rise up the record books of the Las Vegas Raiders by passing underrated Darren McFadden.

Running back Josh Jacobs of the las Vegas Raiders recently passed Darren McFadden on the franchise’s career list of rushing leaders. Still, McFadden did his best to carry the Silver and Black during the seven seasons he was with the team.

The thing is, the Raiders didn’t have a winning record in any of the seven years McFadden played with the Silver and Black from 2008-14, as they compiled a 37-75 record during those seasons, with the best marks 8-8 in 2010 and 2011.

Yet the 6-1, 222-pound McFadden stood out for the Raiders in those seasons after being selected by the Silver and Black with the fourth overall pick of the 2008 National Football League Draft out of Arkansas.

“It was McFadden all along,” Raiders Coach Lane Kiffin said after the Raiders claimed McFadden in the NFL Draft. “I knew months ago that this was the guy we had to have. The only chance we were going to trade down was if McFadden might be gone at No. 4.

“We were considering trading up to pick him, but luckily he fell to us.”

In his senior year at Arkansas, McFadden claimed the Walter Camp Award, the Doak Walker Award, the Jim Brown Trophy, and the Southeastern Conference Players of the Year award for the second time and was a consensus All-American for the second consecutive season.

McFadden rushed for 1,113 in his sophomore season, 1,647 as a junior, and 1,830 in his final season and scored 41 touchdowns for the Razorbacks.

However, McFadden sustained a toe injury in his second game with the Raiders, in which he rushed for 164 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008, which hampered him for much of his rookie season he finished with only 499 yards and four touchdowns.

McFadden, known as “Run DMC,” sustained a knee injury early in his second season and finished with only 357 yards rushing.

After being labeled as injury-prone, McFadden said: “It would be like a pep talk to myself, I’m always telling myself: ‘Don’t worry about that stuff, you’re going to do you regardless of what other people say.’”

However, McFadden broke out in his third season with a career-high 1,157 yards rushing, and in a game against the Denver Broncos, he rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns in addition to catching a touchdown pass on his way to rushing for seven scores that season.

“McFadden was one of the best running backs the Raiders every had, but unfortunately he played in some of their down years,” said Raiders Hall of Fame Coach John Madden, who at the time was one of the best NFL television commentators.

“He was strong running the ball and also could catch the ball out of the backfield. He is one of the most underrated backs in the history of the Raiders.”

McFadden rushed for 4,247 yards and 25 touchdowns in his seven-year career with the Raiders, was good for seventh on the all-time franchise rushing list and caught 211 passes for 1,769 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2015, McFadden became a free agent and signed with the Dallas Cowboys and rushed 1,089 yards that season with five games over 100 yards, but a broken elbow the following season led to the end of his NFL career.

McFadden rushed for 5,421 yards and 28 touchdowns while catching 254 passes for 2,114 yards and five scores during his 10-year NFL career.

However, he might have been one of the greats had the Raiders been better when he was there.

The Raiders return to action at Allegiant Stadium today when they host the New England Patriots. That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Raiders receive news that they hadn’t gotten in over a month

The Las Vegas Raiders just got some great news about one of their best players. They hadn’t heard this news in over a month, but it is a welcome report for the Raiders. Star running back Josh Jacobs is officially off the injury report. Jacobs had dealt with multiple...
Yardbarker

ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'

The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song

Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy