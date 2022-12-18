Jacobs Passed Underrated Raider McFadden

Josh Jacobs continues his meteoric rise up the record books of the Las Vegas Raiders by passing underrated Darren McFadden.

Running back Josh Jacobs of the las Vegas Raiders recently passed Darren McFadden on the franchise’s career list of rushing leaders. Still, McFadden did his best to carry the Silver and Black during the seven seasons he was with the team.

The thing is, the Raiders didn’t have a winning record in any of the seven years McFadden played with the Silver and Black from 2008-14, as they compiled a 37-75 record during those seasons, with the best marks 8-8 in 2010 and 2011.

Yet the 6-1, 222-pound McFadden stood out for the Raiders in those seasons after being selected by the Silver and Black with the fourth overall pick of the 2008 National Football League Draft out of Arkansas.

“It was McFadden all along,” Raiders Coach Lane Kiffin said after the Raiders claimed McFadden in the NFL Draft. “I knew months ago that this was the guy we had to have. The only chance we were going to trade down was if McFadden might be gone at No. 4.

“We were considering trading up to pick him, but luckily he fell to us.”

In his senior year at Arkansas, McFadden claimed the Walter Camp Award, the Doak Walker Award, the Jim Brown Trophy, and the Southeastern Conference Players of the Year award for the second time and was a consensus All-American for the second consecutive season.

McFadden rushed for 1,113 in his sophomore season, 1,647 as a junior, and 1,830 in his final season and scored 41 touchdowns for the Razorbacks.

However, McFadden sustained a toe injury in his second game with the Raiders, in which he rushed for 164 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008, which hampered him for much of his rookie season he finished with only 499 yards and four touchdowns.

McFadden, known as “Run DMC,” sustained a knee injury early in his second season and finished with only 357 yards rushing.

After being labeled as injury-prone, McFadden said: “It would be like a pep talk to myself, I’m always telling myself: ‘Don’t worry about that stuff, you’re going to do you regardless of what other people say.’”

However, McFadden broke out in his third season with a career-high 1,157 yards rushing, and in a game against the Denver Broncos, he rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns in addition to catching a touchdown pass on his way to rushing for seven scores that season.

“McFadden was one of the best running backs the Raiders every had, but unfortunately he played in some of their down years,” said Raiders Hall of Fame Coach John Madden, who at the time was one of the best NFL television commentators.

“He was strong running the ball and also could catch the ball out of the backfield. He is one of the most underrated backs in the history of the Raiders.”

McFadden rushed for 4,247 yards and 25 touchdowns in his seven-year career with the Raiders, was good for seventh on the all-time franchise rushing list and caught 211 passes for 1,769 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2015, McFadden became a free agent and signed with the Dallas Cowboys and rushed 1,089 yards that season with five games over 100 yards, but a broken elbow the following season led to the end of his NFL career.

McFadden rushed for 5,421 yards and 28 touchdowns while catching 254 passes for 2,114 yards and five scores during his 10-year NFL career.

However, he might have been one of the greats had the Raiders been better when he was there.

The Raiders return to action at Allegiant Stadium today when they host the New England Patriots. That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

