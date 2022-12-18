Read full article on original website
McClellan wins Democratic nomination for Virginia's 4th District seat
RICHMOND, Va. — State Senator Jennifer McClellan emerged victorious as the Democratic nominee for Virginia's 4th District on Thursday. According to a news release from the Democratic Party of Virginia, the results were done tabulating shortly after 4 a.m. from the Firehouse Primary, which was held on December 20.
Virginia Board of Education publicly criticized in letter of disapproval over history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday afternoon, the Virginia Commission on Civic Education publicly criticized the Virginia Board of Education and its process in adopting newly-updated history Standards of Learning. In the letter, the commission calls to question the "continued delay, lack of transparency and seemingly political motivations" over a process...
Gov. Youngkin budget amendment proposes millions to go toward 'Mass Violence Care Fund'
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia’s next biennial budget could have a pool of money set aside toward supporting victims of mass violence events in the Commonwealth. Last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin shared proposed budget amendments for the Commonwealth’s next two-year budget to be voted on in the 2023 General Assembly session.
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to represent husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just more than a week after former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax helped seal the deal of a settlement between the city of Virginia Beach and the family of Donovon Lynch, Fairfax is now representing the husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim, Katherine Nixon.
York County mom shares settlement impact of disabilities lawsuit against Virginia's mask order
YORK COUNTY, Va. — There is nothing a mom wouldn’t do to keep her kid safe. And York County mom Denille Francis feels she's helped deliver a win for herself and families across Virginia. "How do we do this, how do we keep him safe?" Francis said, speaking...
ODU State of the Commonwealth report warns of potential recession in 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — 2022 is coming to a close and Old Dominion University is predicting what’s next for Hampton Roads. The school’s latest "State of the Commonwealth" report warns about the possibility of a recession in the new year. “So higher unemployment, lower prices, lower corporate profits,...
Virginia Natural Gas awards $750K check to Salvation Army
NORFOLK, Va. — The cold temperatures can be brutal for those unable to pay their heat bills, but one Virginia energy company is trying to ease some of the burden. On Wednesday, a spokesperson with Virginia Natural Gas announced a $750,000 check to Salvation Army meant to help some of Hampton Roads' most vulnerable community members.
RULES: 2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show SWEEPSTAKES
1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, WVEC’s Hampton Roads International Auto Show Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is...
Virginia starts Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign
NORFOLK, Va. — The holidays can only be merry if they're safe. That's why, for the 21st year running, Virginia's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign (formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce) is cracking down on drunk driving. In those years, alcohol-related crashes have gone down by 40%, and...
VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon
RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
Senate-approved 'FY23 NDAA includes big bucks for military construction projects in Virginia
WASHINGTON — The Senate this week passed the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. The bill will have a big impact on Hampton Roads. The measure contains $295 million for 14 military construction projects in Virginia. That list includes major improvements at Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk Naval Shipyard,...
Emergency management crews in Hampton Roads ready to respond to frigid weather
HAMPTON, Va. — On Thursday, all emergency crews across Hampton Roads are ready to respond to sub-freezing temperatures this holiday weekend. The cold blast mixing in with rain and wind caused emergency management crews to stay alert. Hampton spokesperson Robin McCormick said workers are ready if there are major power outages.
Arctic blast to usher in the holiday weekend; electric, HVAC crews ready to respond
VIRGINIA, USA — From workers with the Virginia Department of Transportation to Dominion Energy, local HVAC technicians and plumbers are all are cautioning everyone to get ready for the freezing temperatures and potential for gusty winds. 13News Now meteorologists are forecasting the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas in Hampton...
VDH leaders explain why vaccine rate for bivalent booster is low
NORFOLK, Va. — Health officials want to ensure everyone is keeping up with their updated COVID-19 booster shots. “The data shows that this is the most effective way to protect yourself,” said Kristin Collins, the deputy director for the Division of Immunization in the Virginia Department of Health Office of Epidemiology.
Here is the chance of a white Christmas in Hampton Roads this year
NORFOLK, Va. — If you're dreaming of a cozy Christmas where you can curl up in blankets near a fireplace, you may be in luck this year. But, that doesn't mean there will be snow. According to climate data from the National Weather Service, the chance of a white...
Shipwreck found on Outer Banks beach ignites debate
HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. — A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina's Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification. The hull — held together by nails and rusty strips of iron — appeared over the summer on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the National Park Service.
A look back at the last time Christmas was THIS cold
NORFOLK, Va. — Our team of meteorologists has been telling you all week that it may not be a white Christmas here in Hampton Roads this year, but the holiday is going to be COLD. Currently, we are expecting a high of 34 degrees and a low of just...
Your guide to winter weather preparedness as temps expected to drop in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now meteorologists forecast rain in Hampton Roads for parts of Thursday and Friday. However, the weather story is expected to change drastically, with cold air rushing in Friday and the possibility of afternoon temperatures in the 20s. This all comes in tandem with travelers' plans...
