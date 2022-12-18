ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

13News Now

Virginia Natural Gas awards $750K check to Salvation Army

NORFOLK, Va. — The cold temperatures can be brutal for those unable to pay their heat bills, but one Virginia energy company is trying to ease some of the burden. On Wednesday, a spokesperson with Virginia Natural Gas announced a $750,000 check to Salvation Army meant to help some of Hampton Roads' most vulnerable community members.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

RULES: 2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show SWEEPSTAKES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, WVEC’s Hampton Roads International Auto Show Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon

RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

VDH leaders explain why vaccine rate for bivalent booster is low

NORFOLK, Va. — Health officials want to ensure everyone is keeping up with their updated COVID-19 booster shots. “The data shows that this is the most effective way to protect yourself,” said Kristin Collins, the deputy director for the Division of Immunization in the Virginia Department of Health Office of Epidemiology.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Shipwreck found on Outer Banks beach ignites debate

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. — A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina's Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification. The hull — held together by nails and rusty strips of iron — appeared over the summer on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the National Park Service.
HARKERS ISLAND, NC
13News Now

A look back at the last time Christmas was THIS cold

NORFOLK, Va. — Our team of meteorologists has been telling you all week that it may not be a white Christmas here in Hampton Roads this year, but the holiday is going to be COLD. Currently, we are expecting a high of 34 degrees and a low of just...
